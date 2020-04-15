Akre Focus Fund Commentary - First Quarter 2020

Summary

The Akre Focus Fund invests in a small number of what we believe to be extraordinary businesses that are run by talented and honest managers who wisely reinvest free cash flow.

The Akre Focus Fund's first quarter 2020 performance for the Institutional share class was (11.14)% compared with S&P 500 Total Return at (19.60)%.

Since neither we nor anyone else knows where or when stocks will see their bottom, we have spooned rather than shoveled cash into select positions, mindful of the extremes to which price and value can become decoupled in times like this.