March Madness - Inconceivable Truths In Today's Market

We don't know where the bottom is and we should stop trying to guess it.

The month of march brought with it a frenzy unexpected to quite frankly all. Upon reflecting on the events that have materialized, I believe there are some lessons we can take away from all this, and with it, some inconceivable truth's that need to be acknowledged. Ultimately, these truth's may by themselves not be much cause for concern. But, in dozens of little ways, none particularly remarkable on their own, but collectively, and quite noticeably, suggest there's still some room to fall before markets have reached their nadir.

Millennials join the crash club:

For most investors in their 20s and early 30s, this bear market and a general down trend in economic conditions is their first. While in other walks of life it’s seen as customary for the first time to be gentle, in this case it was anything but. The sheer momentum in decline was unprecedented, (a word I’m seeing being thrown around far too often) after a roughly 30% haircut. Whereas similar market conditions took years to experience the similar percentage declines as figure 1 alludes to.

Figure 1: Trading Days to experience a 30% pullback

Source: CNBC

Risk Does Indeed Exist:

For most young investors, market risk is something we read about in avenues like academia and financial media. Up until a month ago we were in the longest bull market in history, which meant risk posed little consideration in investment decisions for some in the younger crowd. Akin to how a rising tide lifts all boats, the bull market we have lived through meant stocks continued to (I hate to say it) reach unprecedented highs. The “this time is different” argument resurfaced. And in a few ways, it appeared so with various tech, software, and cloud developments. Paired with asset light business models, these companies led the way in growth and as lucrative investment’s, FANG stocks looked untouchable. It’s fair to say that illusory perception of markets has come to a halt.

When things go sour there is very little you can do. Yes, in theory, you can sell stocks, buy puts, switch over to defensive sectors, or just hold cash and these are all commendable actions to protect yourself but the lingering issue revolves around COVID-19 and its effect on conditions which is wildly unpredictable.

We Don’t know where the bottom is:

And we should deviate from lending our ears (and eyeballs) to anyone proclaiming to. Unfortunately, in this business, calling bottoms & tops is embedded into it. The reason there’s little you can do in falling markets is because the best performing days are often very close to the worst performing days. Put in another way, volatility begets further volatility. And that volatility can swing swiftly in either direction. If you look at the VIX it illustrates this point, things are steady for long periods of time with choppy water like conditions occurring often at random, and at a time when few expect it. Great content on this topic can be found in Benoit Mandelbrot’s book “The (Mis)behavior of Markets” where he says “Trouble runs in streaks, and market turbulence tends to cluster.”

Figure 2: Largest Historical Gain & Losses in the S&P 500

Source: List of largest daily changes in the S&P 500 Index

It’s often observed that a wild Tuesday may very well be followed by a wilder Wednesday. And in these random choppy moments it is precisely when the worst and best days in markets occur. In retrospect, the data shows that these best/worst days clump together, forget market timing on a year-by-year basis, you’d have to market time on a day-to-day basis to experience the best days whilst avoid the worst days. It’s not something I would recommend as just missing a few of the best days can lead to under performance.

Figure 3: Market Performance with Various Days Missed

Source: thesimpledollar.com

The worst may yet to come: When everyone is out there calling a bottom history has shown us that we are quite likely not at the bottom. Corporations are under a great deal of pressure and scrutiny from Congress for their Corporate Share Buy Back Programs which has occurred for over a decade with $5.4 Trillion spent since Q1 2009. We can expect further investigations from Congress especially since many companies are now asking for bailouts and loans. The fiscal irresponsibility regarding the large allotment of funds towards share buybacks is also demanded to have come to a halt. And while that is seen the right thing to do it presents considerable headwinds for equities, it’s estimated 67% of operating EPS are due to Share Buy Backs.

Figure 4: Share Buy Backs annualized

Figure 5:

Figure 6:

Source: Yardeni.com

A market strategist whom I have a great deal of reverence for is Christian Fromhertz, on his Twitter feed he said this to say:

A reminder: World events affect people

And heck, every so often, people’s lives are shaken to their very core. Now while I cannot attest to everyone, I’ve personally never quite seen an event affect everyone in the same simultaneous manner. Demand side economic disruptions can be calamitous. I’m thinking about all the consumer debt out there and the large portion of everyday people who can’t afford a sudden expense.

Here’s a few key charts & statistics I’d like to share to gauge a rudimentary idea of what’s going:

Figure 7: U.S. Jobless claims spike at all time high’s

Figure 8: Household debt as a percentage of GDP at high’s

Figure 9: Household Debt as a % of Median Household Income

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Figure 10: Consumer Confidence can still go much lower in Canada & the U.S.

The purpose of this article is to shift the light on to the consumer. High levels of indebted consumers with an under performing shut down economy is not a pretty. Quite frankly I don’t believe all economic conditions can be solved by Federal Reserve Quantitative Easing no matter how many trillions they inject. With interest rates at near zero, monetary policy hasn't a cushion, should economic conditions falter any further interest rate cuts would have to go negative or stay at zero. Both Japan & Switzerland have experimented with negative interest rates and it hasn’t quite worked out well. Japan’s markets are yet to recover from their highs of the 80s & 90s. Which means actionable approaches on the monetary side are limited.

Figure 11: U.S. Historical Interest Rates (Fed Funds Rate)

source: TradingEconomics.com

I’m a firm believer that it’s consumers and people that should move markets, for all that has happened yet, consumer confidence is quite far from the lows of other crisis periods. Whilst the other charts show the COVID-19 crisis to be greater. Markets performed well this week so far and stocks have recoverd some of the damage from the lows of March. This further strengthens the dichotomy between stocks and the economy. History shows that economics is slow and markets are fast. I implore others to take a long hard look the data before any hasty decisions because neither the degree nor duration of this event are known for a fact.

