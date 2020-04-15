Wedgewood Partners First Quarter 2020 Client Letter

Summary

Wedgewood Partners is a money manager founded in 1988 with the goal of providing investors with a superior approach to managing investment portfolios.

For the first quarter 2020 our Composite (net) fell -16.30%. The S&P 500 Index fell -19.60%, its worst first quarter decline since 1938. The Russell 1000 Growth Index fell -14.10%.

Top performance detractors for the quarter include Booking Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, Apple, Facebook, and CDW.

Top performance contributors for the quarterinclude Nvidia, Bristol Myers CVR, Microsoft, Alphabet Class C, and Ross Stores.