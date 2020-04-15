Why I Am Upgrading Lyft Despite Coronavirus

All my fundamental pessimism aside on LYFT, there is a price for everything. At 1.75X draconian sales estimates, the valuation argument can no longer be made on LYFT. Upgrading from SELL to HOLD, no PT.

LYFT's addressable market right now consists of just the US and Canada, the only two countries LYFT operates in. And the TAM is likely to be limited to urban areas (New York, Toronto, Montreal, etc.). This means there are limits to growth.

A lot of my fundamental bear thesis on LYFT remains unchanged, but I do believe the valuation at this price is extremely compelling relative to where it was before.

Since then, the stock has sold off a staggering ~60%, reaching the mid-teens at one point. Despite ever-weakening fundamentals, the risk/reward profile has drastically improved.

Context

I initiated coverage on Lyft (LYFT) with a sell rating on the stock in April of last year. My bear case on Lyft was the following:

extremely weak post-IPO trading

limits to growth

perplexing valuation

no moat (ex. minimal network effects)

continued labor and insurance issues

I stand behind the entirety of this bear case on Lyft, except for the valuation of the stock. At this point in time, the valuation is much more realistic when considering the prospects of the company going forward. Again, let me reiterate, my generally pessimistic stance on Lyft remains. The company continues to have structural issues. The only difference is Lyft's valuation is beginning to reflect this risk.

Valuation

When I first initiated coverage on Lyft shares in April of last year, a key tenet of my bearish stance on the stock was the valuation. On 2020 numbers, Lyft looked rich for the risk profile the company sports.

Data by YCharts

Considering Lyft's lack of profitability, the only real way to put a valuation on Lyft right now is to look at revenues. As you can see, near the time of the IPO, Lyft was trading at ~9X. When I did my initial write-up, the stock was at ~7.5X. The problem I had, and the reason I stuck to a sell rating on the stock, was that this valuation was too rich for the structural issues Lyft has. Now, however, this valuation looks much more risk-adjusted then it used to.

The problem is, look at the sell-side's expectations:

Source: TipRanks

While this ~$56 consensus is much better than the $70-80ish consensus the Street reached a couple of months ago, let's look at the valuation implications of this $56.41 average price target. This is a valuation of ~4.6X 2020 sales estimates, which considering all the problems Lyft has, seems a little rich. But this valuation was predicated on two things: growth and profitability. Here's why both of those are unlikely.

Growth

I have seen a few sell-siders mention Lyft's valuation discount compared to Uber (NYSE:UBER). But Uber and Lyft are not apples-to-apples. For this reason, I believe Uber is better positioned strategically in the short term and long term than Lyft. Here is what Uber has that Lyft doesn't.

food delivery service; Uber Eats

better network effects (more users and drivers)

geographical dispersion (operates in 72 countries vs. Lyft's 2)

In these trying times, the ridesharing market is having trouble with reports of drastic declines in bookings. Great declines in the overall ridesharing market make being hedged advantageous. This trend is especially important considering the current climate in the food delivery space. Uber Eats is exposed to food delivery and Lyft is not, meaning they have no real hedge against coronavirus. In addition, food delivery acts as a future growth avenue, a growth avenue Lyft is not exposed to over time.

The second limitation of Lyft's growth is network effects. Ridesharing is a bunch of network effects in metropolitan markets. In many ways, network effects determine moats. This is why Juno, a much smaller private competitor had a rough time gaining market share and went bankrupt. Think about it. If you have very few drivers to cover routes for potential riders, then the utility of the platform greatly decreases. There needs to be a strong balance between riders and drivers and that is hard for an up and coming platform to replicate. That being said, that makes it hard for Lyft to gain market share on Uber. The only things that matter to the end riders are the price of the ride and how long it takes to get a ride. So, there is no real competitive edge for Uber or Lyft on the rider or driver side. This means that structural market share gain is unlikely for Lyft as there is no catalyst to bring it about. So, while it is hard to enter the market, once you enter the market, market share growth is difficult.

And finally, Uber operates in seventy-two countries, versus Lyft's two. This means that Uber is exposed to growth opportunities in markets where ridesharing is not yet saturated. Uber is geographically dispersed, while Lyft is more confined, narrowing down the long-term growth opportunity. So, as the US and Canadian ridesharing markets begin to saturate, Lyft will see a drastic deceleration in revenue growth as growth will need to be driven by market share gains rather than overall market expansion.

The Growth Caveat

There is one caveat in the ridesharing market that could enable strong growth overall is that ridesharing could eventually replace taxis. As you can see from this graph, the overall ridesharing and taxi market is not expected to grow that much over the coming years.

Source: Statista

Keep in mind, however, these numbers are pre-coronavirus impact. As you can see, the market's overall growth over the coming years will not be as significant as I believe many optimists believe. That being said, Statista also says that ~62% of this market's value is derived from online channel sales (ridesharing apps) versus the 38% offline (taxis). I believe that while Lyft and Uber will not replace the car as a method of transportation, it will replace the taxi in these urban markets. So, if the ridesharing/taxi market is $66.02 billion domestically and 62% is ridesharing, then the overall ridesharing market is currently $40.932 billion in the US. To be clear, this is bookings, not revenue for the individual ridesharing players. As of right now, Lyft has about ~30% market share, meaning their bookings in the US should total about $12.28 billion.

Assume that by 2024, ridesharing overtakes taxis in market share. Let's say the split is 90-10 in favor of ridesharing. Assuming Lyft has the same market share of 30% (as they should) Lyft's bookings should reach $19.72 billion, domestic bookings should grow at a CAGR of ~10%.

And the value proposition is stronger for ridesharing then it is for taxis overall. As ridesharing has preset routes, more reliability (no worries on hailing a cab), the easier driver application process, etc. Basically, for the rider and the driver, ridesharing platforms like Uber and Lyft are far more efficient than the old-guard taxi industry. As such, Uber and Lyft's growth going forward will be fueled by taking share from the taxi market, not the overall transportation market. That being said, Lyft is unlikely to move take rates as it would damage market share relative to Uber. Drivers would use the service that commands lower take rates and allows the driver to earn more money. So, the only real growth driver at Lyft, as of now at least, is the evolution of the taxi industry into ridesharing.

Profitability

There are a few reasons why Lyft's ability to become profitable will be challenged.

AB5

Insurance-related costs

Marketing

We'll start with AB5, a piece of California legislation that was passed into law late last year. The law has begun implementation starting on January 1st and could be a major roadblock for the expansion of gig-economy companies, Lyft included. The premise of AB5 is this: drivers are employees, not general contractors. Employees have more rights and are much more expensive than general contractors. For one thing, employees could unionize, receive healthcare benefits, make minimum wage, and gain greater rights, in general. Some may argue that this legislation is exclusive to California. While this is true, California is likely a large market for riders and drivers. You have metropolitan hubs like San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose. So, California is likely a large market for Lyft. Treating drivers as employees in California will increase operating expenses. Also, we could eventually see nationwide rollout if this new categorization of drivers gains traction. So, AB5 will lead to expense growth.

The next obstacle to profitability is Lyft's insurance-related expenses. Lyft actually takes on any insurance-related expenses for a bad drive. If there is a crash that happens in a Lyft vehicle, Lyft itself (not the driver or the rider) takes on the insurance-related expenses. As the number of riders and drivers increases, the greater the number of crashes there will be and the more Lyft spends on insurance. Insurance expenses are bundled in the cost of goods sold and affect the gross margins negatively.

Finally, the last headwind affecting Lyft's path to profitability is the company's consistent marketing of its platform. Marketing is likely an essential part of the business in order to hold onto and grow market share in Lyft's markets. Overall, marketing will likely only go up if Lyft wants to continue revenue growth. This is especially apparent as Lyft needs to educate consumers away from taxis and toward online-based ridesharing.

Autonomy

Autonomous driving could be a growth avenue for Lyft. If autonomy proves to be a safer alternative compared to regular driving, insurance-related expenses could be driven drastically down, driving up gross margins. That being said, I do not believe Lyft is a leader in autonomy. Because of this, I do not believe autonomy will be a tailwind for Lyft long term unless they can catch up to the competition technologically.

Conclusion

As you can see, I remain fundamentally bearish on Lyft. That being said, the valuation is beginning to reflect the fundamental negativity. As such, despite coronavirus headwinds, I am upgrading Lyft from sell to hold.

Source

TIPRANKS: HOLD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the securities mentioned.