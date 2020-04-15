Q1 Portfolio/Performance Update (+11%): Coronavirus And Thoughts On Where To Go From Here
by: Deep Value Investments
Summary
At the end of Q1, I was +4% YTD. Now (14/4/2020), I am c+11%.
Markets are in something of a no man's land. They are not cheap, but are not as expensive as they were.
For me, I think I want to be 75-85% invested in stocks, 15-25% cash and gold.
Lots going on in the portfolio, so I thought I would give a quick update.
