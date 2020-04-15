Silver Weekly: SIVR Set To Outperform Gold

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18.00 per share by H1-20.

Silver has outperformed gold in recent days, reflecting a stronger beta, a healthier spec positioning, and a relatively cheaper valuation judging by historical standards.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) has continued its rebound since our last update, reflecting a broad-based rebound in the precious metals space.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Interestingly, silver has outperformed gold, which is attributable to silver’s relatively stronger beta.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This is also driven by the fact that 1)silver is much cheaper than gold (judging by historical standards) and 2)silver’s spec positioning is much healthier.

We expect silver’s outperformance to continue after the Fed unveiled a new bailout program on April 9, producing an even more constructive macro environment for assets with monetary properties like silver.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18.00 per share by H1-20.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut by the equivalent of 181 tonnes (1% of open interest) their net long position in COMEX silver in the week to April 7, according to the CFTC. This was the 7th consecutive week of decline in the net spec length.

The COMEX silver spot price rallied by 7.7% over March 31-April 7, suggesting the presence of OTC buying activity, which more than counterbalanced the speculative selling activity.

Silver’s spec positioning is light, with a net spec length at just 21% of OI. To put it into perspective, the net’s spec length historical range is -14% of OI and +57% of OI, as the table above shows.

Implications for SIVR: Silver’s light spec positioning reinforces our view that silver should outperform gold in the currently positive macro environment for alternative haven assets to the dollar. This should push SIVR strongly higher, in our view.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a strong rate of 304 tonnes in the week to April 10, marking a fourth straight week of significant inflows.

Like gold, silver remained bid by ETF investors despite the seeming risk-on environment last week. Macro investors are cognizant of the temporary nature of the rebound in equities triggered by easier financial conditions following the dovish Fed’s stance. As a result, they continue to build risk-unfriendly positions to protect their portfolios against an inevitable renewed sell-off in equities once the bear market rally has run its course.

Silver ETF holdings have surged by 1,943 tonnes since the start of the year, a 9% increase, highlighting a bright retail investor sentiment toward silver.

Implications for SIVR: Strong silver ETF buying activity is positive for the COMEX silver price, which, in turn, pushes SIVR higher.

A closer look at seasonal patterns

Let’s kick off our analysis with a price decomposition of COMEX silver to isolate the trend, the seasonals, and the residuals.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the top pane in the chart above shows, the downtrend from 2011 has come to an end in 2016. However, the trend is not clear-cut since 2016. A tentative uptrend has emerged since 2019 although it is too early to assert that the trend will be sustained.

Let’s now check the box plot of the monthly returns of COMEX silver.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As the chart above shows, seasonality is positive in Q1, negative in Q2, and positive in H2.

Downside volatility is at its highest in September, followed by May, October, and March. Upside volatility is at its highest in February, followed by January and August.

The seasonal trend, which is recurrent every year, tends to show a bottom in the first half of the year and a peak in the second half. Here is a visual, in which we indexed the seasonal trend in January 2019 to see the pattern in the course of the year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: The positive seasonality for silver in the second half of the year could push silver prices strongly higher even though some volatility cannot be ruled out in September. On balance, this is positive for SIVR in H2-20.

Our closing thoughts

We remain constructive on our outlook for SIVR considering the aggressive Fed’s dovish stance.

Because silver is relatively cheaper than gold, silver’s spec positioning is relatively healthier than gold, and silver has a stronger beta than gold, we believe that silver will continue to outperform gold in the months ahead.

We expect SIVR to reach a high of $18 per share by H1-20.

