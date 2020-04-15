Bet On GE, Not Boeing, If You Believe In An Aviation Recovery

Unlike Boeing, GE Aviation gets the vast majority of its earnings and cash flow from services, which will lead to a much faster profit recovery.

Depressed demand for new aircraft will likely cause Boeing's results to remain extremely weak for several years.

Boeing stock has lost more than half of its value this year, while GE stock has also fallen dramatically over the past two months.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock underperformed in 2019, as the 737 MAX was grounded due to a pair of fatal accidents. Deeper scrutiny of the 737 MAX's design turned up numerous potential safety issues aside from the faulty MCAS system that was implicated in both crashes, causing Boeing to repeatedly miss self-imposed deadlines for getting its top-selling jet recertified.

Things have gone from bad to worse in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the global aviation industry to collapse. Many airlines have fallen into distress and could fail outright without government aid. Even those with stronger finances have parked a huge number of jets and have little or no interest in receiving new aircraft in the near term.

This means that Boeing will have to slash production of widebody jets like the 777 and 787, which had helped mitigate cash burn last year. Additionally, 737 MAX production will return even more slowly than previously planned. As a result, Boeing stock has lost more than half of its value over the past two months, plummeting from over $300 to less than $150.

Some bargain-hunting investors who believe in the long-term growth potential of global aviation may be tempted to buy Boeing stock following this sharp pullback. However, shares of industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) actually look like a better bet on an aviation recovery.

Two companies with close ties

While General Electric still has a significant presence in multiple industries (including power, renewable energy, healthcare, and finance), its biggest and most important business segment is GE Aviation. Last year, GE Aviation accounted for 38% of the company's industrial segment revenue and 65% of industrial segment profit. (Aircraft leasing firm GECAS also accounts for about a third of GE Capital's remaining assets.)

GE Aviation and Boeing have had a close relationship for many years. GE engines are the sole powerplant for all in-production 777 variants, as well as the next-generation 777X. The GEnx engine is the sole powerplant for the current-generation 747 and the most popular engine choice for the 787 Dreamliner, with roughly 65% market share. The older CF6 engine is also a popular engine option for the 767. Finally, GE's CFM joint venture has a monopoly on the engine slot for the 737 MAX, just as it did for the outgoing 737 NG series.

By contrast, GE has much lower exposure to non-Boeing commercial jets (although CFM's LEAP-1A is the most popular engine choice for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo family). The tight linkages between Boeing and GE Aviation mean that, in the long run, GE Aviation's success largely depends on Boeing's success. Nevertheless, their fortunes may diverge considerably over the next several years.

Products vs. aftermarket services

The main reason for this divergence is that Boeing gets the majority of its revenue and profit from products, while aftermarket services like maintenance, spare parts, and analytics are GE Aviation's main profit driver.

Indeed, prior to the 737 MAX grounding, Boeing expected to generate about $65 billion of revenue from commercial airplane sales in 2019 (approximately 59% of its total projected revenue), with a 14.5%-15.0% operating margin. By contrast, its services business only generated $18.5 billion of revenue last year, with a 14.6% operating margin, and much of that relates to military services. Finally, Boeing's defense, space, and security segment reported $26.2 billion of revenue and a 9.9% operating margin for 2019.

By contrast, GE Aviation got 61% of its $32.9 billion of revenue last year from services. Within the commercial market specifically, engine sales generated $9 billion of revenue, compared to $15.2 billion of services revenue. Moreover, while GE doesn't break out equipment and services margins separately, GE Aviation is known to operate on a razor-razorblade model, with engines sold at very low margins and the vast majority of profit coming from recurring services revenue.

(Source: GE 2020 Investor Outlook presentation, slide 14)

In short, Boeing makes the majority of its profit by selling and delivering commercial jets, while GE Aviation gets the majority of its profit from maintaining the engines and selling spare parts. In the near term, both businesses will suffer. Airlines and lessors are deferring and canceling huge numbers of orders due to the collapse in air travel demand, hurting Boeing. Meanwhile, airlines are storing jets or reducing utilization, delaying maintenance events that would generate high-margin revenue for GE Aviation.

However, GE Aviation is likely to stage a much quicker recovery over the next few years. With air travel demand likely to recover slowly, airlines are accelerating the retirement of older jets and reducing CapEx by deferring new deliveries. This means that utilization for aircraft built in the last 15-20 years (which drives the vast majority of engine service revenue) will recover relatively quickly, even if total capacity remains 15%-20% below 2019 levels next year. To put it a different way, airlines will prefer smaller, fully-utilized fleets, rather than keeping aging jets around and accepting new deliveries that would force them to maintain low utilization rates.

Similarly, demand for GECAS' used jets should recover faster than new aircraft demand. In the short term, lessors like GECAS may have to repossess planes from troubled airlines and will have trouble re-leasing them. However, low fuel prices will make leasing used jets an attractive option for many cash-strapped airlines as they ramp back up towards 2019 flying levels over the next few years. Demand for pricey new jets (the key driver of Boeing's business) will take longer to recover as airlines first try to shore up their balance sheets.

Of course, the sharp production cuts that are likely at Boeing will eventually filter through to GE's bottom line in the form of lower future services revenue. But the impact to GE Aviation's business won't be felt until the late 2020s (when engines built over the next year or two would have their first shop visits). Furthermore, the impact will be attenuated by strong services revenue related to aircraft delivered during the production boom of the past decade.

(High aircraft production in recent years will keep GE Aviation's services revenue growing well into the 2020s. Image source: Boeing.)

The balance sheet comparison has changed

Just two years ago, Boeing would have been the obvious choice for a downturn scenario rather than GE, because of its strong balance sheet. Boeing ended 2017 with $11.1 billion of debt, offset by $10 billion of cash and securities, giving it negligible net debt.

General Electric finished the same year with $134.6 billion of borrowings (including GE Capital), as well as nearly $80 billion of insurance, pension, and other post-retirement liabilities. Even factoring in its $82 billion of cash and investments, GE was far too leveraged, particularly given the operating problems in some of its business units.

Boeing's balance sheet advantage has evaporated since then. By the end of last year, Boeing's debt burden had swelled to $27.3 billion, mainly due to the combination of cash burn and billions of dollars of dividends and share buybacks during 2019. (Cash and securities remained at $10 billion.)

The 737 MAX production halt, support for suppliers, the planned acquisition of an 80% stake in Embraer's (ERJ) commercial jet business, and now, the general collapse of demand could cause Boeing's debt load to double again by the end of 2020, while its near-term earnings power plunges. Boeing fully drew a new $13.8 billion bank term loan last month and is still hunting for further financing options.

Meanwhile, GE has dramatically improved its balance sheet through a series of asset sales. By the end of 2019, it had reduced borrowings to $90.9 billion, while insurance, pension, and post-retirement liabilities had receded to $71.5 billion. Cash and investments stood at $84.9 billion at year-end. Furthermore, GE completed the sale of its biopharma unit to Danaher (DHR) on March 31, generating approximately $20 billion of net proceeds.

GE used $6 billion of the deal proceeds to repay part of its intercompany loan from GE Capital. GE Capital has in turn launched a tender offer for approximately $9 billion of debt that matures in the second half of 2020, on top of $4.7 billion of maturing debt repaid in Q1. Of course, GE still has a lot of debt, but unlike Boeing, it is sitting on $47 billion of cash (excluding investments), giving it ample flexibility to manage through a period of weak results and negative free cash flow.

Sure enough, Moody's has downgraded Boeing's corporate credit rating three times since December, dropping it to Baa2: two notches from junk territory. By contrast, it reaffirmed GE's rating at Baa1 just this week, putting it one notch ahead of Boeing.

GE is a better buy than Boeing

General Electric withdrew its full-year guidance last week, acknowledging that COVID-19 will likely put its previous targets out of reach. However, with a diversified, services-focused business model, I expect its 2020 cash burn to be far lower than that of Boeing, which is highly exposed to commercial jet demand.

Looking ahead, GE's free cash flow is likely to return to positive territory by 2022 at worst. The COVID-19 crisis shouldn't delay the turnaround of the power and renewables segments, which mainly depends on cutting costs and cycling through unfavorable legacy contracts. It also doesn't threaten the remaining healthcare business, which mainly consists of selling and servicing medical equipment. And I expect utilization of new and mid-aged aircraft to recover fully by 2022, returning GE Aviation to strong profitability (and GECAS, to a lesser extent).

Boeing faces a tougher climb. Growth, rather than replacement, accounts for the majority of new aircraft demand. With global air traffic unlikely to fully recover until at least 2022, and more likely 2023, growth aircraft won't be needed for several years. That means Boeing will have to endure an extended period of weak revenue and cash flow (and elevated leverage).

Despite Boeing's deep problems, the aerospace giant still carries an $80 billion market cap, compared to just $60 billion for GE. If anything, those numbers should be reversed. The pace of the aviation recovery remains highly uncertain, but for investors looking to bet on it, GE is a far better horse than Boeing right now.

