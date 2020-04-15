Marks & Spencer: The Retail Giant With Further To Fall

Investment Thesis

Marks & Spencer's (OTCQX:MAKSF) exit from the FTSE 100 in Q4 2019 did little to refresh investor confidence in the brand's shares, which have fallen nearly 80% from their peak in May 2015, as the firm has struggled with stiff competition. Despite being at an all-time low, I believe that M&S's shares have further to fall due to fundamental weaknesses in the group's business model, and several other external factors that are contributing downwards pressure to sales in its key business areas.

Business Overview

M&S has two principal revenue streams: Food and Clothes & Home. Food accounts for just under two thirds of the group’s total revenue – however this has been growing in recent years. As a headline comparison, over the past 5 years revenue has grown by £668.3m/12.8% in the food stream, but fallen by £451.1m/11.3% in Clothing and Home. This equates to an overall 5-year growth of 2.4% - and when this is annualised this gives a growth rate of 0.48% p.a. Despite the significant size of the group – which spans industries ranging from travel to home insurance – this flat revenue growth has done little to impress investors.

However this pales in comparison to the decline in PBT during the same period: as PBT fell from £600.0m in FY15 to £84.6m in FY19 – which represents a fall of £515.4m/85.9%. This disappointing decline in profits provides some explanation as to why the share price has fallen just almost 50% in the same 5 year period (see below.) Given, the group was able to improve its PBT figure by 21% between FY18 and FY19, but the 5 year comparison makes for grim reading for any long term investor in M&S.

Source: LiveCharts

Clothing

Clothing – once the jewel in the group’s crown – has seriously faltered in previous years, despite repeated attempts by four different bosses in the past decade failing to turn the fortunes of the business line. Numerous attempts to broaden the appeal of the firms clothing have failed, with strategies ranging from celebrity endorsements to TV promotion, and serve to demonstrate the inability of management to adjust to a different market climate. The key issues in the business highlighted by the CEO, Steve Rowe, include poor stock management (resulting in unavailability of popular sizes and excessive writedowns) combined with an abundantly broad product range – which has resulted in the disappointing results the unit has seen. The H1 FY20 report extols the efforts of the group in reducing its product range, with “double-digit reductions in options across Clothing & Home” being touted as a key success during the first half of FY20. However, an [unnamed] analyst who attended the H1 FY20 earnings call lamented that it was the “fourth or fifth time” he has heard the promise to reduce product offering highlights, albeit anecdotally, the failure to successfully integrate this strategy into the business.

However, it may not just be too wide a product offering that is the issue with M&S’s clothing arm – as the fierce competition from online-only retailers has also contributed to the decline in the retailer’s sales. Online retailers such as Asos or BooHoo have considerably smaller overheads than traditional brick and mortar stores, and as a result they are able to charge significantly lower prices to the end consumer. This has helped them to capture market share, and combined with fast fashion retailers such as Primark – they have contributed to M&S’s decline.

Source: Global Data

Asos are able to offer free expedited delivery and returns, which for many customers, has reduced the need to go into a physical store to try different clothes and styles on. Alongside appealing marketing campaigns, celebrity endorsement and fashion-consciously designed ranges, online retailers have been able to take significant market share away from traditional clothing retailers such as M&S. Despite significant effort and expenditure from M&S to try and turn the tide, the decline may be inevitable unless the retailer is able to come up with a long-term solution to stem losses to online fashion.

As briefly mentioned above, low-cost “fast fashion” has long posed a threat to traditional clothing business models, however the growth of retailers such as Primark and Matalan in the UK have highlighted a particularly worrying issue for M&S. As large-scale recent corporate failures such as Thomas Cook have shown, being sandwiched between low-cost no frills and higher-cost premium rivals is an extremely difficult position from which to maintain market share. As Thomas Cook was sandwiched between Ryanair and British Airways in terms of pricing, M&S is sandwiched between Primark and a whole host of designer brands. This makes it very difficult for even the most astute marketing campaigns from M&S to appeal to consumers, as its mid-market clothing range fails to demonstrate any discernible unique selling point to consumers. A possible remedy could be to introduce a “Simply M&S” clothing range (as has been done in M&S supermarkets to appeal to a lower price point), yet it is likely that M&S would be unable to compete with established discount retailers exclusively in terms of price.

Given current world events, it would be difficult not to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on M&S’s clothing sales and as you might expect, it is unlikely that the epidemic will spell good news for the fortunes of their clothing business. Across the entire industry, demand for new clothing has plummeted due to the restrictions placed on outdoor travel and socialising, and generally consumers are reluctant to purchase new clothing if they are not allowed to leave their homes. McKinsey estimate that there could be a fall of between 27% and 30% in year-on-year sales in 2020 across the fashion industry – and this could apply further pressure to M&S’s downward sales trend. However one area in which M&S may be able to reclaim some market share from Primark, for example, is the fact that M&S is still able to offer online deliveries throughout the Coronavirus epidemic, whereas Primark is unable to due to its in-store only business model.

If M&S is able to win some custom back as a result of this simple factor, and then retain these customers through an attractive clothing range at reasonable prices, then it may be able to reverse some of the damage done to its market position in recent years. However, as mentioned above, the entire clothing industry is facing a serious and prolonged contraction as a result of a lack of demand and supply chain issues as a result of COVID-19, therefore the viability of such a recovery strategy may be questionable.

Food

M&S’s performance in the food retail industry has been stronger across the previous 5 years, generating annualised growth in revenue of 2.43%, and providing some explanation as to why the firms share price has not experienced a more rapid decline. M&S is positioned at the premium end of the grocery market, with an emphasis on high quality produce, and a positive shopping “experience” for the consumer. This has helped it to command a 3.2% market share of the UK grocery market as of July 2019, which places it 9th – but crucially one place below its nearest rival in terms of price and quality; Waitrose. This rivalry prevents it from growing its market share as the luxury grocery market makes up only a fragment of the total market, and in a market where products and service standards are already very high – it is becoming increasingly difficult for M&S to differentiate itself from its nearest competitor.

However, M&S have formed a strategic alliance with Ocado (to the detriment of Ocado’s ex-partner, Waitrose) which will allow them to deliver grocery items directly to consumers for the first time in September 2020. This may provide M&S with the ability to gain some traction against its closest rival due to Ocado’s established operational model in the grocery delivery market and super-efficient robotic warehouse – as the £750m Ocado deal was won at the direct expense of Waitrose. With Waitrose’s subsequent delivery deal with Today Development Partners having fallen through – leaving the firm scrambling to find an alternative avenue to deliver its products to consumers – the lull in online competition may provide M&S with an opportunity to accelerate ahead of Waitrose.

However, despite M&S’s success over Waitrose with the Ocado deal, it could prove to be a hollow victory. Discount supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl have increased market share hugely over the last 5 years, with Lidl growing from a 3.5% market share in January 2015 to 5.9% in January 2020, and Aldi gaining from 4.9% to 7.9% across the same time period. This demonstrates a significant increase in public favour towards the discounted end of the grocery market – and granted, it is more than likely that the majority of these gains came at the expense of mid-priced grocers such as Tesco and Sainsburys – although the surge in popularity of the German discounters is unlikely to be good news for the premium end of the grocery market. M&S has attempted to mitigate some of the impact of the discount retailers by bringing out a "Simply M&S" discount range - but due to the far higher pricing point for this range compared to its rivals, this is likely to be relatively ineffective at stemming the loss in market share. Panning back to the Financial Crisis just over a decade ago, Lidl and Aldi were able to make significant gains in market share during the crisis and subsequent recovery. Many economists and speculators alike believe that the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 epidemic could mirror – to varying degrees of severity – the recession, and dip in consumer incomes that accompanied it (see below.)

Source: St Louis Fed

This would have the possible effect of increasing the strength of the discount grocers market position even further – possibly at the expense of higher stores such as M&S. The effects may be even more pronounced than in 2008, as the German discounters have a more established market position and have been growing their reputation for quality product ranges – both of which may cause defection from shoppers who would ordinarily shop at higher priced supermarkets.

Possible Bullish Scenarios

There is the possibility that M&S could benefit from the downfall of a competitor as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, in either its clothing or food business - as this could help the firm to increase its market share and grow its profits. However, due to the saturation of both the clothing and food markets, the failure of any individual competitor is unlikely to yield the opportunity for M&S to grow to a significant extent.

There is also the possibility that M&S may be able to reverse its fortunes around as a result of a radical strategic change, particularly within its clothing business line, as this could help to boost sales and increase its market share. Yet, as mentioned above, multiple new leaders of the clothing brand have failed to maneuver the clothing business towards success - therefore it is unlikely that such change could be brought about without a radical change in leadership.

Conclusion

Ultimately, M&S’s clothing business is unlikely to be difficult to recover from the downwards trend in its sales, either in the short-term or long-term, without a significant overhaul of its business model and clothing range. Due to its size it will be difficult to quickly implement the changes required to turn the clothing retailers’ fortunes, and the COVID-19 epidemic has also muted consumer demand for clothing across all price points. As a combination of these two factors, I believe that M&S clothing sales will show a significant decline in 2020 and subsequently display a weak recovery due to continued pressure from online-only, lower-priced retailers.

With regard to M&S’s food business, despite the COVID-19 epidemic boosting grocery sales across the sector, the probable economic downturn is likely to hurt the sales of the luxury grocery business. The only saving grace has been M&S’s exploration into the grocery delivery market through its partnership with Ocado, yet the September 2020 start of this alliance is unlikely to come early enough for the firm to improve its fortunes before the end of the year.

A key development to watch out for that could indicate a possible bullish shift in recommendation would be the failure of a close competitor, which as mentioned, could give M&S scope to expand either its clothing or food business. A drastic change in management or the strategic direction of the firm could also be a possible signal investors should be wary of - however obviously this depends on the viability of such a strategic change.

As a result of this analysis, I would rate M&S’s shares as underweight and provide a sell recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.