S&P 500 Up Close: Ignore The Curves And Follow The Seniors!

There has been a lot of talk - and even more confusion! - about the direction the alleged post-coronavirus recovery will take in the US, once businesses reopen and millions of Americans go back to work. As always, there are tendencies to oversimplify the world around us by invoking hypothetical curves.

For instance, much of the discussion currently focuses on the so-called V-curve, which implies that whatever comes down sharply must also rebound equally as sharply, with the net loss close to zero. The V-curve is the envy of any downturn, particularly the current one, which is self-induced. In actuality, only the recession of 1953 (anyone remembers or cares about that one?) followed the V-trajectory. In every other case, recessions have been prolonged and, of course, painful. Some could say that they followed the L-curve: the economy sharply declined and then remained stagnant for a number of years. Then there is a U-shaped recovery, as a compromise scenario of sorts: the economy does rebound relatively quickly, but for a while sits at the very bottom of the "parabola". Yet another possibility is the W-curve, when the economy attempts a rebound (on some false hopes), only to fall again for some time, before rising again for good.

I was never a fan of any curves, as I am not a fan of attempts to oversimplify a complex phenomenon. The stock market, on the other hand, loves them: that's just a fact of life to accept. Between February 19, when the S&P 500 index (SPY) touched the high of 3,393, and March 23, when the same index fell to as low as 2,191 - a drop of more than 35% in less than five weeks! - the market was declining as if there was nothing but the L-curve ahead of us. Then on March 23, its whim suddenly reversed and we've seen the rise to 2,846 as of April 14 close. These last three weeks now signal that the V-curve is more likely. As we make our way forward through the rest of April and May - one can only fathom the new curves the stock market will consider then.

In actuality, none of this geometric nonsense should matter. In the near future, a lot of us will be preoccupied - and perhaps rightly so - with various developments on the economic and health care fronts. There will be a multitude of data points published and anecdotal news released. Nearly all S&P 500 companies will report their earnings and many may negatively update their annual outlook. As we ready ourselves for this avalanche of information, I believe that our answers may be elsewhere: not so much in the world of economics, at least not directly, but in the realm of demographics.

Specifically, I believe that we should be very closely watching the 65+ population because it is that particular demographic cohort that will determine the speed of the economic recovery. To paraphrase James Carville, if anyone remembers today that savvy Clinton operative, "It's the seniors, stupid!"

Allow me to explain.

First, if we define the driving force of the US gross domestic product it is overwhelmingly consumption. Representing nearly 70% of the US GDP, consumption is the core engine, with business investment growth a distant second, representing a mere 18% of the total GDP pie. In 2019, the GDP growth was at 2.3% Y/Y, fueled almost entirely by the 2.6% Y/Y growth of consumption spending, while investment growth was substantially below 1% Y/Y, essentially flat. Lackluster investments were hardly a surprise, since the Trump administration spent much of 2018-19 in waging trade wars against China, European Union, and even Mexico. In terms of textbook economics, it is not unusual for consumption spend to account for nearly three quarters of the US economy. However, it is certainly a timebomb in waiting when the US consumer represents the only viable engine behind the GDP growth.

Second, as widely reported, the age group of 65+ happens to be the most vulnerable coronavirus cohort. Therefore, we are talking about a significant demographic segment - approximately 16% of total US population, or roughly 54 million people - who face existential threat from the new disease. Even if all businesses reopen tomorrow and life begins to assume some semblance of normalcy, this is one age group that is likely to stay at home and avoid multiple industries of modern economy. Among these industries are restaurants, entertainment, travel, wellness, to name a few: essentially, anything that involves venturing outside and pursuing optional leisurely activities. As long as the COVID-19 vaccine is unavailable and treatment remains elusive, we are going to see a sizable percentage of the 65+ cohort excluded from the GDP. This is just common sense.

Third, we cannot underestimate the importance of these 16%, since they annually constitute anywhere between 24-28% of total consumption spending in the United States. An average retiree can count on at least $400,000 in lifetime savings, which are comprised of 401k plans, employment pensions, and realized home equity, to name just a few of sources. Combined with Social Security checks, this is a potent spending force, which could easily sink the economy, if excluded. Furthermore, while for the 65-74 age cohort, earned annual income is merely ~12% higher than expenditures (by contrast, earned income is ~30% higher than expenditures for the 35-54 age cohort), it is essentially the same for the age 75+ cohort. Seniors are generous spenders, and rightly so!

Finally, it is disconcerting that the stock market, specifically, the S&P 500 index (SPY), continues to rally, despite the warnings signs that haven't gone away. While every model can have its assumptions and we can debate them in specificity, most of us can agree that the brave new world of coronavirus is here to stay at least in the short run, perhaps in the medium run, perhaps longer. Over the last three weeks, the S&P 500 index has been largely headline-driven in its upward momentum, but once some dust settles and real macro figures start coming in, particularly on the GDP side, we expect the unpleasant reality to kick in and for the index to resume a downward trend.

If you want to get ahead of the game today: ignore the curves and follow the seniors!

