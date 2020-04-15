CEFs: 2 Covered Call Funds In Our Income Generator Portfolio

Their portfolios are still comprised of equities, so those that can't handle increased volatility, in general, may want to seek fixed-income investments.

It goes without saying, but this is quite the trying time to remain a disciplined investor. We have seen the current bear market come at the fastest pace, ever. This was followed by the longest bull market ever, so it is kind of fitting for the environment. I wanted to take a look at two of our covered call funds in our Income Generator Portfolio; BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII) and BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ). Covered call funds might be interesting for some members that don't want to roll with the levered funds in their portfolios. These funds can help lower volatility in comparison to leveraged funds. Though, to be clear, they still hold equity positions that are going to be wild nonetheless.

(Source)

With that being said, we have seen many funds have to make moves to deleverage. These highlighted funds will not have those issues. It is true that a fund deleveraging will not impact NAV directly, the real issue is that these funds are having to sell at rock bottom prices and they also rely on the leverage to maintain distributions. As they sell at rock bottom prices, this will leave them with fewer assets to rebound when things get back to "normal" market operations.

The option funds, BDJ and CII, do not rely on this leverage to maintain distributions. However, they do rely on a healthy portion of capital gains so it isn't that they are completely immune to future distribution cuts. I do believe we will start to see distribution cutting over the next several months and as long as the current environment is such as it is.

It is also useful to note that during extreme volatility, options funds can enhance performance through the higher premium collected on those written options. From Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund's (ETV) 2018 Annual report:

The Fund's options overlay strategy was a modest contributor to Fund performance versus the Index during the period. The Fund employs an options strategy of writing (selling) stock index call options on a portion of its underlying common stock portfolio. The options strategy is designed to help limit the Fund's exposure to market volatility and to provide current income. The period was marked by a reset from the extremely low volatility that characterized 2017 to a higher volatility regime in 2018. As measured by the Cboe Volatility Index®, the average implied volatility roughly doubled from 2017 to 2018. The higher volatility environment caused the premiums received by the Fund for selling options to increase versus 2017 prices. While options performance was negatively impacted by strong equity market performance in January 2018, the higher implied and realized market volatility through the remainder of the year was positive for options returns.

ETV utilizes an index writing option strategy. However, they describe more in-depth what was happening in 2018 than what BlackRock had to say for both CII and BDJ. BlackRock kept their performance commentary fairly simplified.

The Trust utilized an options overlay strategy in which calls are written on a portion of the portfolio's holdings. Premiums generated are recognized as current gains that are intended to enhance distributions payable to shareholders in the form of dividends. The use of options had a positive effect on performance.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

BDJ has an investment objective "to provide current income and current gains." Their secondary investment objective is "long-term capital appreciation." They intend to achieve their objectives by "investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders."

They will "invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equities."

This is important to consider as most dividend-paying companies are larger-cap more stabilized companies, in general. In fact, their top ten holdings reflect many names that most individuals can identify.

(Source - BDJ Website)

With the fund's four out of the top five holdings in the financial sector, we have seen the fund plummet along with the rest of the market since the bear has taken hold. However, I believe the majority of these companies will continue to survive long into the future even after the COVID-19 event.

BDJ utilizes an option strategy of writing covered calls on single stocks and last reported being overwritten by 51.33%. The fund charges a very reasonable 0.87% expense ratio. This lower expense ratio can be attributed to both the size of the fund and the fund sponsor itself. BlackRock is large enough to be able to charge reasonable expenses and the fund itself has over $1.2 billion in total assets under management.

The fund also has a primary focus of investing within the U.S. These positions account for ~78% of their assets. This can further help an investor that is looking for stability. Though again, as the portfolio is made up of equities, we will see volatility regardless. This is especially true in this bear market where it appears nothing at all is working!

Data by YCharts

On a YTD basis, the fund has definitely not been spared the carnage. Again, I attribute this primarily to its financial holdings that have been hit relatively hard. This was also intensified by its expanding discount. Last reported discount was a whopping 14.86%.

Data by YCharts

For a clearer representation of just how hard hit the financial sector has been on a YTD basis - we can take a look at the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). We can easily see the performance in relation to the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

CII "seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this through "investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks in an attempt to generate current income and by employing a strategy of writing call options on equities in an attempt to generate gains from option premiums."

They also utilize option writing on single stock positions, with the latest reported percentage overwritten at 45.82%. The fund is smaller than BDJ, coming in at just over $550 million in managed assets. The total expense ratio for CII comes in at 0.91%. The fund's last reported discount was 11.03%. That is still quite attractive but tighter than BDJs for a reason.

In CII's case, they have a higher allocation to the tech space. Financials come in 5th place as far as ranking their allocation percentage overall. Their geography is even more composed of U.S. positions - they make up just over 88% of their portfolio.

(Source - CII Website)

Here again, similar to BDJ, we see many names that the majority of individuals can recognize. All names that I would expect to see survive the COVID-19 event. We also see a bit of overlap with BDJ's holdings - just merely in different allocations and rankings.

Data by YCharts

It's in the performance that we can see how tech positions are holding up relatively well. This is quite surprising as we anticipate tech positions being quite cyclical, those that rely on a strong economy. They are generally overvalued, to begin with, and can further the impact of volatility for this reason. This isn't the case with the latest bear market, however. This can be clearly represented too, by taking a look again at the ETF as a barometer. The Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) is the best representative of the tech space in the U.S.

Data by YCharts

Here we can see the opposite outcome that we did with XLF. I believe this has a lot to do with the event that has driven this latest bear market. The fact that businesses that require a physical location and in-person interaction in order to engage in their business. For tech, that isn't a problem as a contactless business is the name of the game for them.

In addition to that, financials have a lot more to worry about as their core business can deteriorate. The loans that banks rely upon to drive their earnings and growth. That has been completely flipped by COVID-19 as unemployment is expected to skyrocket as businesses are shut down.

Conclusion

The fact that tech positions are holding up relatively well can leave CII in a better position than BDJ. However, both hold well respected and large-cap companies that are more than likely going to survive to the other side. In addition to that, while CII leans more tech and BDJ leans more financial, this isn't the only thing they hold. Both are relatively diversified. For CII, tech makes up 21.56% of its portfolio as the top exposure. For BDJ, we see that financials come in at 27.86%. So, they are much more than just their top exposures.

In addition to this, the funds employ an option writing strategy of covered calls on single stock positions. This can make them both a better choice relative to their leveraged counterparts. It is true that capital appreciation does fuel a large portion of their distributions. Though they are in a better position as they don't rely on leverage to fuel their distributions. This is at a time when other funds are having to sell assets off at rock bottom prices and "miss out" on a rebound through lower investment exposure. It is also important to remember that deleveraging does not have a positive or negative impact on the NAV of a fund directly.

For the above-mentioned reasons, I believe that investors wanting to dip their toes back into this market can look at option funds. This means that for those that aren't a fan of leveraged funds, there are still option-based funds out there. I believe BDJ and CII both merit a look by investors that fit this description!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ, CII, ETV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on March 23rd, 2020.