Avenue Therapeutics Update: Shares A Steal Ahead Of Known PDUFA Action Date

Still, I think odds of the FDA moving to virtual advisory committee meetings or otherwise mitigating the impact of COVID-19 are high.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) have fallen in tandem with broader market sentiment. However, since my last update, the FDA accepted Avenue’s NDA submission for IV tramadol, the drug that InvaGen’s proposed acquisition of Avenue for $13.92 per share is contingent upon, and additionally received a PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) action date of October 10, 2020, meaning we are likely to have resolution of the acquisition within the next six months.

Although I suspect COVID-19 could negatively impact FDA review cycles, as the work force not only must work remotely but also turns its eyes towards handling the pandemic, I am confident that the FDA will act on its tramadol review date within a reasonable amount of time to satisfy the conditions of the two-part acquisition deal Avenue signed with InvaGen. This puts the current potential payoff at 60% with an IRR of roughly 120%. Let’s take a look at why I’ve added to my already outsized position.

Reason #1 – The Show Goes On

One of the critical conditions of Avenue’s agreement with InvaGen is that the company’s NDA (“new drug application”) for IV tramadol must be accepted on or before December 1, 2020, with a potential extension to April 30, 2021 if the FDA has any queries into the filing.

The obvious reaction to this would be that the FDA has its hands full with COVID-19, and there’s no way that anything is getting done. That’s not necessarily true.

YTD, the FDA has approved eleven new molecular entities / new therapeutic biological products. At this time in 2019, the FDA had approved just eight of these new products, and in 2018, just six new products at this same time.

Similarly, though not new approvals, the FDA approved 162 new and generic drug changes over the last seven days. These changes may be much smaller in nature, varying from labeling and manufacturing changes, but they also include new ANDA (“abbreviated new drug application”) approvals and supplemental filings providing pharmaceutical manufacturers with new indications and label claims.

Overall, activity is not stalling to zero at the FDA. That said, many recent advisory committee meetings have been cancelled or postponed. We will see if this persists or if the FDA is able to adjust to move some meetings online. I believe the risk of delay is certainly present, but I do not believe a delay is an absolute given. Further, I suspect if COVID-19 social distancing measures persist that the agency will have to pivot to have some advisory committee meetings occur virtually.

There remains a ~ roughly 2 month cushion between the PDUFA date and the required date, and I suspect both parties may work towards a good faith extension if it is required.

Reason #2 – Liquidity Is Not an Issue

With its product submitted to the FDA, I cannot imagine Avenue will have much of cash burn. The company ended 2019 with $8.6 million of cash and just $2.1 million in total liabilities. Unless the FDA demands some additional clinical evidence, I feel confident the company will have an ample cash runway to last it through the year. Between the Board of Directors and management team, cash expenses should run a little under $1 million. Although there may be some small expenses that occur here and there, the company spent just $3 million on G&A last year, so I feel like there is little chance the company runs out of cash.

Risk / Reward Continues to Look Favorable

In spite of COVID-19 potentially elongating the review timeline, I believe the risk/reward looks favorable at current levels, given that the most difficult part, submitting an application to the FDA and getting it accepted, has been completed. The reward remains capped at $13.92 per share plus a contingent value right that I ascribe zero value. As for the downside, I still believe the company could be acquired for $3-5 per share in an absolute worst-case scenario event where the company cannot find a buyer at a reasonable price after InvaGen terminates the deal after failing to achieve deal parameters.

Most likely, if there is some sort of delay in the review cycle, I imagine InvaGen waving the December 1 approval date as a closing condition. I continue to believe the company will meet all closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement, and as a result, I continue to hold an outsized position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.