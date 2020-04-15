Kellogg: Wait For This Signal To Buy

I like Kellogg, but need it to be a bit cheaper to be outright bullish.

Image source

Cereal and snack maker Kellogg (K) is a stock that I’ve liked and disliked at times in the past. The stock’s valuation has moved up and down, creating situations in the past where the stock was very cheap, and others when it wasn’t. The same is true for the yield, as Kellogg is a strong income stock, and has been for a very long time. However, today, Kellogg looks to be about fairly valued, and even with a renewed sense of growth thanks to some aggressive portfolio actions, I think investors should wait for a pullback before buying.

The good news

I’ve liked Kellogg in the past in part because demand for snacks tends to be quite predictable over time. Kellogg owns a massive portfolio of snacks and even though one could argue the company is best known for its cereal line, Kellogg has remade itself into a snacks company more so than the slowly-dying cereal maker it once was.

It therefore has enjoyed the same steady growth in snacks that PepsiCo (PEP) and Mondelez (MDLZ), among others, have reaped in recent years. Snacks are the more prudent horse to back when the alternative is cereal, and Kellogg has renewed its growth in recent years as a result.

Below, we have revenue for the past five years in millions of dollars, and the change associated with it on a year-over-year basis.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart actually looks worse than it is on an organic basis because in recent years, Kellogg has made numerous acquisitions and divestitures in an effort to reduce its reliance upon slow or no-growth legacy brands, and more towards growing brands like RXBar, for instance.

Below, Kellogg outlines the past three completed years of organic growth, and the story is a very good one.

Source: Investor presentation

Acquisitions and divestitures have moved sales up and down over the past few years, but the company’s new portfolio has shown great promise when it comes to boosting organic sales growth. These aren’t blockbuster numbers we’re talking about, but low single-digit organic revenue growth is just fine for a business like this.

Kellogg has also been trying to optimize its margin profile in recent years, although it has been clear it is prioritizing revenue growth over margin growth. Still, the company’s margins improved steadily throughout last year, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

While this is not a good margin performance by any stretch, the situation improved materially throughout the year. Kellogg really just needs margins to stop being a headwind, and not necessarily that it needs margins to contribute additional earnings growth power. That would be nice, but for right now, Kellogg would almost certainly gladly take flat when it comes to margins.

Low expectations

Another thing I’ve liked about Kellogg in the past is that it generally has very low expectations, which is the product of years of underwhelming growth. Below, we can see that the company is expected to drag out its mediocrity for at least this year, plus two more.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue growth should end up being fractional through 2022, which isn’t a great situation. However, that leaves the door open to upside surprises, as the bar is so low, that even a small increase will trounce expectations.

While Kellogg is still grappling with not-so-great demand for its cereals, it has produced much better growth with non-cereal breakfast foods, as well as its burgeoning snack business. I personally think Kellogg can do ~2% annually in sales growth in the coming years as growth from snacks and acquisitions offsets divestitures – which should slow down – and the ever-weak cereal business. Either way, very low expectations are certainly preferable to high ones.

The same story is true for EPS, which has a slightly better outlook, but is still quite muted.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While I may sound like a broken record, I think there’s upside potential here as well. Kellogg saw material improvement in gross margins in 2019 as the year progressed, and it is now more focused on margins than it was for the past couple of years, when chasing growth reigned supreme. Earnings are expected to decline this year along with revenue, so again, expectations are very low. Even if Kellogg does suffer from lower earnings this year, everyone expects it. On the other hand, if we get even 1% or 2% EPS growth, which certainly seems plausible given the pandemic and its associated shopping habits, that’s meaningful upside.

The yield is nice as well

While I think Kellogg can outperform some very low expectations, most people likely buy it for the yield. Below, we can see that Kellogg has tried its best to boost the payout over time, but growth has been muted thanks to a lack of earnings growth.

Source: TIKR.com

It has paid dividends to common shareholders since 1957, and has raised its payout consecutively since 2004. While that streak isn’t as long as some others, it hasn’t cut the dividend since 1959, so to me, Kellogg is a top-tier income stock. It provides reliable income streams and a fairly high yield as well.

Below, we can see that even after the recent rebound rally, the yield is still near multi-year highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It’s under 4% today, so it isn’t quite as attractive as it was for much of last year, but when 10-year Treasury rates live below 1%, even 3.5% or better looks enormous.

Unfortunately, we cannot reasonably expect dividend growth to pick up because Kellogg has been outspending its free cash flow generation for years, as we can see below.

We have operating cash flow, capex, spending on the dividend, and share repurchases, all in millions of dollars, for the past five years to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Cash from operations and capital expenditures, collectively, make up FCF. That, then, is the sum the company can spend on dividends and share repurchases without having to raise money somewhere else, like cash on the balance sheet, borrowing, or issuing common stock, as examples.

For the past five years, Kellogg has produced just over $6 billion in operating cash flows, but spent $2.7 billion on capex. That puts five-year total FCF at ~$3.3 billion.

However, it has also spent $3.7 billion on dividends, and a further $2.2 billion on share repurchases. That means that in the past five years, Kellogg generated $3.3 billion in FCF, but spent nearly $6 billion on capital returns. It is no wonder, then, that share repurchases have slowed materially in the past two years; Kellogg isn’t internally producing the cash necessary to maintain these purchases.

Given this, Kellogg’s capital returns, in my opinion, must continue to slow unless it begins producing some large new source of cash. I’m not sure what that would be, so I’m cautious on its dividend growth prospects. That reduces the attractiveness of the stock somewhat over a company with strong dividend growth prospects, but it does not exclude Kellogg from being a good income stock.

The bottom line

I still like Kellogg’s focus on the snacks business, and its attempts to remake its portfolio with a nod towards growth. However, its margin profile needs repairing, which it is in the process of doing. Expectations are very low, which is a good thing, because it makes beating them much easier.

However, ~16 times this year’s earnings, Kellogg looks fairly valued. I don’t see any cause for upside in the earnings multiple from here, but there is a case that could be made for a move down to 14 or 15.

For that reason, while I think Kellogg will remain a steady performer with a nice yield for years to come, I’m forced to temper my bullishness, and remain neutral for the time being. I will move to bullish if/when the yield hits 4% again, because that has proven to be a winning strategy with Kellogg in the recent past. I like Kellogg, and I like the stock, but I need a small pullback before I can get bullish again; a 4% yield is the buy signal for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.