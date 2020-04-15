Motorhome Retirement: Should We Add To Our Emerson Electric Co. Holdings

We will not purchase additional shares at this time, but will continue holding what we have.

The dividend is safe, but dividend growth has been very slow and will remain low for the next few years.

Introduction

As I continue to build out our investment portfolio to provide income for our Motorhome Retirement, today, I take a look at legacy holdings that are in our 72T portfolio, Emerson (NYSE:EMR) and evaluate the prospects of future dividend growth and decide whether more shares should be added.

I first purchased EMR in 2015. The dividend grew about 40% in the five years prior to my purchase. In the five years since my purchase, the dividend has grown about 6%. While this is positive growth, it is far from the desired 4%-6% dividend growth of a mature company with a 58-year growth history. I was just "discovering" dividend growth investing at the time I purchased EMR and mainly bought it because it was a Dividend King and the valuation was fair. Since my purchase, it had outperformed the S&P 500 as of January of this year but has significantly underperformed since. This analysis will determine my action going forward with this investment.

The Company

Source: Screenshot from EMR website

Emerson was founded in 1890 as a manufacturer of electric motors and fans. EMR remained primarily a motor and fan manufacturer until the mid-1930s when they began making arc welders. During World War II, EMR made shell casings and airplane gun turrets for the US war effort. In 1954, the modern Emerson began to take shape with a focus on R&D and diversification. EMR made 36 acquisitions from 1954 through 1973. EMR's acquisition spree continues to this day.

In 2000, EMR began to focus on two core business segments, Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The goal was to drive margin growth. They have continued to acquire businesses that fit within the core business. Other business has been divested.

Source: EMR 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Gross margins increased from 36% to 43% during the transition. Today, EMR has best in class profit margins.

Segment breakdown

The Automation Solutions business segment operates primarily in the chemical and industrial manufacturing industries and accounted for 66% of revenues in 2019. Product categories are as follows:

Measurement Instrumentation

Valves, Actuators and Regulators

Control and Safety Systems

Fluid Control and Pneumatics

Solenoids and Pneumatics

Electrical Components and Lighting

Services Consulting

Operations and Business Management

Asset Reliability

Some of the more widely known brands are Micro Motion, Rosemount, Fisher, Delta V, and Bettis. Basically, the product line is about everything needed to make the manufacturing plant run under control and efficiently. As an engineer in the chemical industry, I used many Emerson products and found them to be best or near best in class. Also, they are certainly on the high end of the price spectrum.

Commercial and Residential Solutions serves a wide range of industries such as utilities, commercial and office buildings, transportation, and food. Products and services for the following applications:

Heating and Air Conditioning

Refrigeration and Cold Chain

Professional Tools & Vacuums

Home Products

Commercial Building Solutions

Growth and Recession Performance

Source: EMR 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Even before COVID-19, EMR foresaw economic slowdown and began taking cost cutting restructuring in 2019. EMR has done this in recessionary cycles throughout its history, allowing to maintain earnings high enough to continue the dividend growth streak.

Source: EMR 2019 Q4 Earnings Presentation

Action taken in 2019 helped EMR to maintain margins in 2020 Q1. Emerson recently announced further restructuring plans that include about 2,900 layoffs, along with plant closures and other cost cutting efforts to save $450 million per year. There has been little mention of growth initiatives from EMR recently. It seems the focus is to weather the upcoming economic storm and come out the other side with positive earnings and dividend streak intact.

Let's look at 2020

During the 2020 Q1 earnings call, EMR issued updated guidance for 2020.

Source: EMR 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Note the slide above excludes any impact from the COVID-19. Note CAPEX increased $50 million over the initial guidance.

Subsequently, on February 28th, EMR announced that COVID-19 effects will reduce revenues in Q2 by $100-150 million. The effects are not likely to end in Q2 but rather continue throughout the year. This is a big unknown, but for the sake of estimating, let's say Q3 is similar to Q2, and Q4 is affected less by half. This brings the total estimated loss in revenue to $312.5 million.

Source: Author

The projected EPS is now $3.46, which is about 6% lower than guidance. FCF is about 5% lower, assuming capital expense is not reduced to levels lower than initial guidance. It is not likely there is that much flexibility, as, by this time of year, projects are already underway. This should probably be considered a best-case scenario, as the analysts covering EMR have lowered the 2020 estimated EPS to about $3.20.

EMR has increased the dividend for 63 consecutive years, and the free cash flow payout is not dangerous, so I do not expect a dividend cut. However, in the Q1 earnings call, CEO David Farr indicated he wanted to reduce the FCF payout ratio to 45% over the next few years. Indeed, the ratio reached a peak of about 73% in 2017. EMR has been working this down over the last few years with increases of only $0.02 per year creating a less than desirable growth history.

Source: Author

They did raise it $0.04 for 2020. This decision was made before the COVID-19 popped up. Therefore, dividend growth is likely to return to the minimum for the foreseeable future.

Leverage and debt

The Debt/EBITDA for EMR is 1.45, and the interest coverage is 19x. They have $300 million due in November of 2020 and nothing due after that until December 2021. Liquidity should not be an issue.

Valuation

Here is the DCF calculation:

Source: Author

EMR shows to be about 10% undervalued at this time. Normally, this would be about the point at which I would consider it a buy. However, we really do not know what the final impact of the COVID-19 will be, so I do not think earnings estimates make a basis for a good decision. At this point, I will use my dividend estimates to guide my actions.

For dividend growth investors, holding currently owned shares seems appropriate at this uncertain time due to the healthy payout ratio and EMR's long track record of managing its way through turbulent times without cutting the dividend; however, I see no reason to purchase shares in EMR at this time. The dividend growth would need to pick up, or the yield would need to be about 5% for me to be interested in buying shares.

Summary

EMR grows primarily through acquisitions.

The dividend growth streak is 63 years.

The company wants to lower the FCF payout ratio from 50% to 45%.

Leverage, debt, and liquidity should not be an issue.

Earnings valuation is very uncertain due to COVID-19.

Dividend growth will continue to be muted.

I will hold the shares I already have, but will not buy at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.