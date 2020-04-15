This Isn't A Replay Of 2008-2009, It's Worse. Living Through A Crisis, Then And Now

Don't believe me? Watch the shockingly bad earnings, Q1 GDP, unemployment, and other data being released out over the coming weeks.

Last time was about living through an economic slowdown; this time it's about surviving a complete shutdown.

Optimism is great when it's warranted, but now is not the time for risk-taking.

Most people remember the collapse of Bear Stearns followed by the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy that jump-started the next leg down of the bear market in 2008. I remember it well. I was working as an institutional analyst for one of the major global financial institutions at the time and left the office on a Friday afternoon having just listened to a firm-wide call with the CEO, reassuring everyone that the company was in great shape and the write-downs of bad debt were already behind us. The opposite was true.

In what later became viewed as an arranged marriage, the deal for Bank of America to acquire Merrill Lynch was negotiated over that weekend. I left the office Friday afternoon and heard the news Sunday afternoon.

Having watched the media coverage of Lehman Brothers employees walking through revolving door, boxes stuffed with their personal belongings in tow, this wasn’t an easy time. Everyone was scared.

In the rear view mirror, it might be easy to remember how bad things were during the 2007-2009 financial crisis and Great Recession, though it isn’t as easy to remember details of daily life during that time.

What I do recall is that it was very different from the current crisis. We weren’t all working from home for an extended period of time, cancelling travel plans and vacations, and ceasing retail and consumer discretionary spending while entire segments of the economy around us were grinding to a complete halt. While industries faced broad global challenges and a major economic slowdown touched almost every corner of the economy during that time, no industries or sectors were actually shut down. Completely. Non-existent. They simply slowed down as is the case in any recession.

This one is different.

Today is scarier.

Entire sectors of the economy are at a standstill. Airline capacity is down an estimated 96% according to recent sources Airlines and TSA report 96% drop in air travel. The Las Vegas strip neon lights have been dark since the end of March. The gaming industry is completely closed. In 2008-2009, the Las Vegas economy was damaged badly and took years to recover. Unemployment in Nevada reached a peak of nearly 14% in December 2010.

Fast-forward to today…In just two weeks from March 7 to March 24 this year, Nevada has experienced a surge in initial unemployment claims equal to what took almost a year to reach at the start of the 2007-2009 recession. Last month, Nevada saw an increase in initial claims to 58,798. It took from November 2007 to December 2008 to reach that same level during the last crisis.

In the chart above, it’s difficult to see on the far-right side because the spike is so recent, but what’s clear is the damage being done by the current economic shutdown. This is just a single example. It also doesn’t even include the third week of massive initial unemployment claims released for the week of March 29-April 4 which were as bad as the 2nd week illustrated in the chart. In other words, the numbers are already even worse than what’s presented here.

Pick out any tourism-driven, retail, travel related, hospitality, or food-service section of the economy, and you will find vast wastelands of inactivity.

Americans cannot leave home to shop in retail stores. Spring break travel plans were cancelled. No one is commuting and purchasing gasoline for travel and commutes. As a result, car repair shops have no work. Entire cities that rely on tourism are in serious trouble. These things trickle through the entire U.S. economy. Spring concerts, conferences, trade shows, sporting events, and were cancelled. South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, brought an economic impact of $355 million to the city in 2019(SXSW 2019 Economic Impact). The event didn’t take place this year for the first time in 34 years. March madness was cancelled as NBA venues sat empty. The bars that would have hosted March Madness parties were empty. These are just single examples, and as these single examples are multiplied throughout the economy and across the country, the result is going to be dire.

Unemployment is throwing tens of millions of Americans into financial hardship to the point of not being able to meet basic living expenses. From March to April, there was a 15% decline in the number of household able to make rent payments for the month. In data collected by the National Multi-Family Housing Council (NMHC Rent Payment Tracker), only 69% of apartment households paid rent for the month, down from 81% in March and 82% in April:

During the 2008-2009 crisis airlines were fully operational. Slower, yes, but fully operational. Las Vegas was at least open for business even though tourism slowed. Brick and mortar retail stores were open to shoppers, though fewer shoppers had money to spend. People were still driving cars, buying gasoline, dining out, staying in hotels, and traveling. Today they aren’t. At all. Period.

In every crisis, people say, “this one is different,” when often-times it really isn’t that much different.

But this one IS different, and for all of the permanent optimists out there, I applaud your ability to remain optimistic. Sometimes being realistic is important, though, and this is one of those times.

Yes, the CARES Act stimulus package will help soften the blow, but it won’t stop the freight train of financial and economic inactivity. Government spending makes up less than 20% of U.S. GDP. That’s not a lot.

Think about this. Federal government makes up less than 20% of total GDP. The private sector accounts for the rest. The $2.3 Trillion from the CARES Act is essentially going to increase 2019 government spending by $2.3 Trillion. Total nominal GDP for the U.S. in 2019 was $21.44 Trillion. How is $2.3 Trillion going to create the intended affect when the other 80% of GDP producing industries (private sectors) are in a complete lock down? It isn’t.

Further, all we are doing with government spending is borrowing from future productivity. You cannot pay for a $2.3 Trillion spending package without raising taxes at some point in the future. Once the economy does turn around, a necessary increase in taxes at some point in the future will impede economic growth.

The economy isn’t just going to bounce back when all is said and done. It is going to take time.

None of this is complicated. It’s common sense. When the economy shuts down, people don’t make money. When people don’t make money, they can’t spend it. When they can’t spend it, more jobs are lost. For all practical purposes, the economy is shut down.

Just keep an eye on corporate earnings over the coming weeks, unemployment claims, and GDP. All of this will become clearer as these numbers are reported.

This crisis is real. This crisis is different. Now is not the time to play optimist and give in to the calls for a v-shaped recovery. Now is not the time for risk-taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.