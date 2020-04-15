TDIV: Evidence That Value Has Been Dying A Slow Death

Will value continue to be a laggard? So far in the 2020 bear and pre-recession period, the answer has been a resounding "yes".

I used the First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund to conclude that value, not sector exposure or other variables, has been the key underperfoming factor.

Is value investing dying, or might it merely be a victim of the technology space becoming a more dominant force in the market?

I have recently written about Vanguard's Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), after noticing the fund's underperformance over the past couple of years at least. In my analysis, I isolated the ETF's small cap and value factors and concluded that:

value has been a drag on returns for a multi-year period, but some of that weakness seems to be associated with sectors that are generally cheaper (e.g. financial services, industrials) being out of favor compared to the more richly-priced technology space, a beneficiary of the "internet revolution" of the past couple of decades.

Today, I try to separate sector selection from the value factor in order to answer the question: is value investing really dying a slow death, or might it merely be a victim of the technology space becoming a more dominant force in the market? To come up with an answer, I focused my analysis on the First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV). Credit: simplilearn.com

Yes, value has been struggling

The First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index ETF is not intended to be a value fund, at least not on paper. Instead, its main goal is to allocate capital to "technology and telecommunications companies that pay a regular or common dividend." The unintended consequence of the approach is that TVID holds tech stocks that are valued less aggressively than higher-growth names within the same space.

See both tables below. The left one summarizes TVID's average valuation metrics, as provided by Yahoo Finance. The right one displays the comparable numbers for the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). Both funds invest primarily in mega cap names and feature Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC) and Cisco (CSCO) among the top 6 holdings. But notice that TDIV looks a lot more like a tech-value fund, whereas XLK blends in more expensive stocks that have a more aggressive growth profile.

Source: Montage by DM Martins Research

Here's the theory: Were I to go long TVID and short XLK by the same amount, I would effectively be exposing myself to the value factor alone, since equity beta, sector selection and market cap would be offset by the long-short position. So I backtested this strategy, and the results were very revealing. Notice below how betting on value alone has been a consistent underperformer since TVID's inception, in 2013. This has been the case for the technology space at least, but I suspect that the same would hold true for other sectors.

While the evidence is clear, the reasoning behind the phenomenon is open to interpretation. For starters, most of the period below was marked by optimism and a long bull market, which could explain investors' appetite for growth over value. But worth noting, the tides did not turn as many might have expected them to in 2020, when equities took their most severe hit of the past 12 years. TDIV dropped from its February peak as sharply as XLK did, providing little downside protection, but it has not been recovering quite as fast as the broader tech ETF.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The other hypothesis is one that I tend to lean more heavily towards, as I presented in an article that I published about one year ago:

Over the long run and looking past the cycles, gain in productivity (i.e., producing more output with less input) is perhaps the main driver of economic prosperity over a multi-decade period. High-growth companies contributing the most to these improvements -- think of Amazon (AMZN) and its cloud service offerings compared to "old economy" names -- will probably create and retain the most value, which may lead to their stocks being justifiably more richly priced over time.

Key takeaway

The obvious conclusion that I draw from the exercise above is one that may not surprise anyone: value has in fact been an underperforming factor for the past eight years at least, even when variables like sector selection and market cap are controlled for. A much tougher question to address is whether value will continue to be a laggard. So far in the 2020 bear and pre-recession period, the answer has been a resounding "yes," to the chagrin of value investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, CSCO, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.