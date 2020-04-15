U.S. Unemployment At 40% - This Will Hurt Automatic Data Processing

This will obviously hurt payroll processors like ADP - there's no revenue from not processing payrolls after all.

There are estimates - reasonable ones too - that the U.S. unemployment rate could rise into the 30 to 40% range in these next few months.

We all know we're in a recession. It's going to be a deep one, too. My working assumption is that it's going to be a short one, and most economists are making that same pair of assumptions.

However, between here and a return to something like normal, there is that recession to get through first. An important thing to think about during it being, well, how many unemployed are we going to get?

There are reasonable estimates that it could rise all the way to 40% of the workforce. The contention here is that this is going to impact upon the payroll processing companies for fairly obvious reasons.

As we can see, the stock price dropped along with the market and then rose again, as did the market more generally. I think this is a gross underestimate of the short-term effect upon the company. In the medium term, I think the company's going to be just fine as the economy recovers.

This gives us a little difficulty in predicting the stock price as that will depend on our evaluations of how other people think about that short and medium term. My reading of this, my opinion, is that, if the market generally takes too much note of any recession-induced drop-off, then that will be a good time to buy into the stock as the company will recover.

We've all seen the initial unemployment claims for the past few weeks. 3 million, 6 million, and then, another 6 million on top.

We'd like the shape of that chart if it was the stock price of something we're long of. Of unemployment, not so much. For that's 10% of the working population or so laid off in just three weeks.

The question is, how much worse is it going to get?

Summary of calculations It is worth emphasizing that this is a point estimate that makes several important assumptions. One way to think about how to bound this estimate is to take the Famiglietti-Leibovici-Santacreu number minus 10 million (workers in education and health care, who are less likely to be laid off) as an optimistic estimate for the number of layoffs during the second quarter and the Gascon number as a more pessimistic estimate. This results in unemployment rates between 10.5% and 40.6%.

I think we're probably through that 10% already, given that the US workforce is some 160 million people or so.

We should note, though, that this estimation is "from the Fed". It's different groups of economists within the Fed playing with spreadsheets. That's why we've such a range, because it's obviously possible to make many different assumptions here.

But even though these are assumptions and all that, we should also note that our starting point, our lowest estimate here, is already at the unemployment rate last time around, in 2008/09. What we're pondering is how much worse than that will it get?

The effect on ADP

That 10% unemployment rate back then didn't seem to harm ADP much, as we can eyeball here. Yes, there was a fall in the stock price, but it was less than the market as a whole at the time. And once the crisis was over, the firm carried on growing very nicely.

But this time is different. At least in this short term, it's useful for us to assume that it is. At which point, we've got to recall what it is that ADP actually does. They process payrolls. And, if vast swathes of the workforce are out of work, there'll be rather fewer payrolls to process.

It's possible to muse on things like the float, the money held until it's time to pay the IRS, but given low interest rates in recent years, that's not of any great importance anymore. Whatever interest might have been earnt on that float is immaterial now, given those low rates. So, a reduction in the amount of the float that some pittance is made upon just doesn't matter.

The big thing is going to be that, if some vast swathe of the population is out of work, then there's simply less for a payroll processing company to do. This would be bad for the ADP numbers, obviously and clearly.

We've not got any worries about ADP being able to survive the coming disruption, the Q2 accounts show that it has plenty of liquidity. The Q3 accounts due on April 29, well, they'll only cover the period to March 31. That's just as the tsunami of job losses was breaking on the economic shores. There's not going to be too much direct information in those accounts, therefore.

What will matter is, thus, the guidance that is given at that time on the current quarter as they release those results. It's not a huge leap nor difficult intuition to think that they'll be reporting that business has fallen off a cliff. That would, normally, be bad for a stock price.

However, a disruption is one thing, what matters is how long it lasts. As up at the top and as is my general assumption, this cut off of the economy is going to last a couple of months at most. Simply on the grounds that no politician is going to impose lockdown for any longer than that.

We might thus see pressure on the ADP stock price as that trading update is delivered - I'm pretty sure they're going to have to do one with Q3 results. But that pressure will, in my opinion, likely be overdone.

I thus suggest monitoring this situation and seeing what happens at those Q3 results. Any significant fall in the stock price is to be treated as a buying opportunity.

For I don't see any reason why people are going to stop using payroll companies (or as ADP themselves describe their activities, "human capital management"), indeed, I expect usage to continue to grow as I don't expect the bureaucratic nonsense surrounding hiring people to decrease. A dip as a result of the coronavirus recession is thus a buying opportunity.

My view

Clearly, if unemployment goes up to that 30% or 40%, then the business of processing payrolls is going to take a hit. However, the underlying advantage of the use of an outside contractor isn't going to go away. Further, I expect the economy to come roaring back as the restrictions are lifted. Thus, any downturn is, for ADP, going to be a temporary thing.

The investor view

It's likely - not certain by any means but somewhere between possible and likely - that the stock price of ADP is going to take a beating as people think about the implications of mass unemployment on a payroll processor. Given what I take is going to be the short-term nature of the unemployment, such price pressure would be a good opportunity to buy into ADP.

The advice is thus buy on any significant dips.

