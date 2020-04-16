Grupo Televisa Is An Under The Radar SOTP Play

On the other side of the crisis, Management has the ability to and stated desire to repurchase shares en masse at these levels.

Caramba. COVID-19 and the Oil price war has laid waste to global financial markets. The US dollar reigns supreme and your generic financial pundit and professional would heap scorn upon the foolhardy chap that would dare look outside the current flight-to-safety trade that consumes all money flows and mind share.

We’re going to ignore them and look at Grupo Televisa (“TV”, or the “Company”) because it has lost half of its market value YTD in dollar terms, and, frankly, it's interesting at these prices.

TV is a well capitalized, Mexican Entertainment and Broadband/Cable interest. The Company is a wonderful grab-bag of strange assets that only a company immune from activists could acquire over time. Despite all the red flags, there is real hope that this business could become the ultimate return of capital story to shareholders, and in so doing drive substantial returns.

To characterize the business, briefly, TV operates in three main segments; Cable, Sky, and Content. Cable is self explanatory, with TV being one of the largest providers of cable and broadband in Mexico. As anyone that has followed Charter, Comcast, and the rest, Cable is a fine business with solid margins, a great free cash flow profile, and lower churn. Sky is a 58.7% owned satellite connectivity business offering television and broadband. With no growth, high churn, and declining margins on the SME offering, it doesn’t add much to the story, but only represents about 16% of profitability on a proportional basis. Lastly, Content involves the monetization of TV’s media assets throughout Mexico and via a royalty agreement with Univision in the USA. Think Telenovelas.

And then there’s the other stuff. Following a recap years ago, Televisa ended up with a 36% fully diluted, as converted stake in Univision. It also holds interest in a dark fiber JV, an online advertising interest, gaming/gambling assets, film production, publishing, ownership of the Azteca stadium – the world renowned home of El Tri, Mexico’s futbol team – and ownership of Club de Futbol America – a professional soccer team in Liga MX.

It is normal in these asset grab-bag stories to ask, “who cares?” So what if company XYZ owns a soccer team, if they never sell it, you never realize the value. Look at how long Nintendo has held a stake in the Mariners. The difference here is that the TV crew may just have seen the light and they have been selling off several non-core assets, while dangling the prospect of using proceeds to return capital to shareholders. Most recently, TV has struck agreements with Live Nation to part with Live Event and Ticketing business, Ocesa, and struck another deal to sell their interest in Radionopolis. The proceeds, ~MX$7bn [Note: Unless specified, all values will be in MXN], would allow the business to repurchase almost 10% of the current market cap. And where there is a will, there is a way.

From the 3Q Earnings Call:

Q - Rodrigo Villanueva Understood, Alfonso. Very clear. And one final question, if I may. I was wondering if you could please elaborate on the potential to accelerate your buybacks in the open market, block trade or even at tender offer, what I mean here is how much would you be willing to invest to buy back stock, and why now and not during the second quarter, when the stock reached 15-year low? Thank you. A - Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Yeah, very good question. We are extremely frustrated because during the quarter, there were certain events, which unfortunately for us and for the shareholders, but under the advice of both our New York and Mexican legal counsel, we were precluded from doing any share buybacks. This was really unfortunate and as I mentioned frustrating, but we continue to see great value in our shares and as we mentioned, we're looking at alternatives, we're looking at alternatives that would allow us to accelerate the repurchases. Unfortunately, the mechanisms that we have examined such as a tender offer via, for example, the Dutch auction from the regulatory perspective would have to happen both in Mexico and in the United States simultaneously. And surprisingly to us, when we have explored this, this has never been done in Mexico by a Mexican company. So the regulatory hurdles and this, from that perspective has become a headache, since it has never been done. So those are the type of mechanisms that we are actively -- very actively exploring. And as I mentioned, it was very unfortunate that we could not do them during the quarter. So in terms of money invested, it's very difficult to say, we have a very strong balance sheet and we believe that the purchase of our own stock is very attractive. So -- and you'll be seeing us more active going forward, through these type of mechanisms or through direct purchases.

Now either Alfonso is the world’s biggest bluffer, or with the wind-down of cable capex, there are some large repurchases on the horizon.

TV has yet to collect on the abovementioned asset sales, and due to the current financial landscape they drew down on their revolver, adding nearly $15bn. Total liquidity was $57.4bn per the March announcement

[Source: Author]

Additionally, barring the slippage of the Ocesa deal past June (a possibility) and the non-payment by the Radionopolis buyer (another real possibility), total proceeds should boost cash levels to $64.4bn

[Source: Author]

The draw down on the bank line resulted in total debt increasing to ~$140.5bn on a proportional basis (proportionately netting loans that seem specifically collateralized by the satellite business)

[Source: Author]

The debt is relatively well termed out and USD denominated exposure is at least somewhat naturally hedged by the dollar income.

[Source: Bloomberg]

The final step of establishing NAV is assessing the “Other” assets. Univision reportedly just closed a sale to a PE group for an implied valuation of “about” US$10bn [source], with TV rolling their equity interest into the new ownership structure (and maintaining their royalty agreement in the process). At US$10bn the implied value of the ownership stake would be US$945mm/MX$22bn, but that is admittedly not a confirmed number and was pre-COVID, so handicap it as appropriate. Though terms have not been released, the WSJ claims the TV residual would only be worth US$300mm [source] . Club America was assessed at $175mm by Forbes Mexico, and the Azteca cost $260mm to construct. The others were included at BV, if that amount was available in the 20F, but given the size vs. the rest of the structure, it’s really rounding error.

[Source: Author]

Current market cap is $74bn, therefor the EV is somewhere between $128 – 151Bn depending on haircut to “other” assets. The beautiful thing is that the consolidated business is so cheap it doesn’t really matter whether you ascribe much value to them or not. On a TTM basis, the breakout of profitability was as follows (using estimates for Cable slippage due to minority ownership within Cable segment).

[Source: Author]

Pre-COVID, management guided to ~USD$890mm total consolidated capex for 2020, a considerable decrease relative to 2018 and 2019 as buildout on the Monterrey cable network approaches completion. It’s reasonable to expect that lower adds due to COVID means that the capex budget can be slashed further. Other LATAM networks have shown that they can sustain their network at less than 20% sales. Required capex for Sky has held relatively steady for years at $5bn. Content capitalized expense fluctuates, but in 3Q19 was only $1.5bn on a TTM basis. All in proportionately, it seems like TV could eke by on $10Bn.

To me that means that this is a business that can run cash positive even with the current economic landscape. Cable is sticky, and there were probably more RGU adds during the first 3 months. Even though cord cutting is impacting MX the same way as the US, the last Q saw 217k broadband RGU adds vs. 65K Video losses, and if US Cable has taught us anything it's that the margin is made on the connection, not the video. Sky is sort of sticky. The SME broadband initiative is new, so that client base is still small. Advertising is the big question mark. Most Ad Budgeting will have been done in 1Q and that may be a saving grace. Also, there is some buffer to growth values for ’20 from Univision with the Dish carriage issues sorted out last year.

Top down estimates in Mexico seem to predict ~1.5% earnings CAGR over the next few years. Cable should be able to maintain a low-to-mid single digit growth through scale, pricing, and smaller adds. Sky will continue to shed profitability from attribution and mix as the new broadband offer is lower margin. Content is likely to struggle as it comes to grips with the new realities of distribution, but despite the challenges, demographics still seem to favor growth in the interim. 2019 content revenues exceeded 2017 (2018 is a bad comp due to world cup). With no growth in Content, using last Q’s slower organic growth for Cable, and -5% growth for Sky, aggregate earnings growth would be ~1.5%.

Most LATAM + EM cable co’s are trading ~6x run rate OIBDA a year out. Mind, this is after the recent selloff in EM which was already struggling going into the crisis.

[Data Source: Bloomberg]

Patient investors should reap rewards with TV. In a base case scenario in which they sell Ocesa and Radionopolis and investors handicap “other” assets (UVN @ WSJ Px, futbol, etc.) by 50%, shares should be almost 40% higher

[Source: Author]

In a bull scenario, management makes good on their promise to repurchase shares at attractive levels and the market rerates shares accordingly higher. In a bear case, Content suffers lasting damage post COVID, competition with AMX eats into cable profits, and uncertainty around the sustainability of the business model drops the multiple.

[Source: Author]

The range of outcomes is embarrassingly wide, but they're skewed much higher and you’re being paid to take the risk. Rarely has country risk and equity risk been priced so high, and historically you’ve been well compensated to own at these levels. The current spread between MX 10yr Generic bonds and US Gov is 6.4%, the current MXMX Index equity risk premium is 8.2%.

Source: Bloomberg, weekly data from 7/22/05 - present

Source: Bloomberg and Author Estimates, weekly data from 7/22/05 – present

Summarizing, this is a reasonable business with a bargain bin valuation, in a cheap country with a cheap currency, with a management team (seemingly) going through all of the right steps to monetize non-core assets and returning capital to shareholders. The balance sheet will allow the Company to make it through the crisis intact, and if shares do not meaningfully appreciate it seems like there would be appetite to buy them in at attractive implied returns. Risks abound, but historically it has paid to take the country risk and equity risk at these levels. Buena suerte a todos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.