Analyzing Which REITs To Buy In The Post COVID-19 World

Introduction

As an income investor that focuses on companies that are low risk with growing payouts, I have numerous REITs in my portfolio and on my watch list. Prior to the pandemic that has shook the stock markets, I had assumed REITs were some of the safest long-term investments as the underlying asset of real estate usually is. As Mark Twain said, "Buy land, they're not making it anymore."

In a post-COVID-19 world that is going to look much different than what we were used to, I have to reanalyze the REITs to understand which are still great long-term investments and which I may need to divest from my portfolio or remove from my watch list.

Why is the re-analysis needed?

In a post COVID-19 era, we are going to see many business change to reflect how society evolves. Assumptions on how business will change include:

Savings rates will increase and spending on discretionary consumer products and vacations will decrease. After the Great Depression, personal savings rates increased from near 0% to a record 28%. This could have a negative impact on REITs holding shopping centers and hotels.

Routines during the pandemic have changed drastically, such as shopping for groceries at a typical grocery store. We have seen an exponential increase in the use of the internet to buy groceries. This could push demand from grocery stores to distribution centers which have a lower $/SF. Grocery anchored REITs could suffer while industrial REITs would see a minor incremental increase.

Businesses have been forced to handle meetings and conferences online. Business travel will likely decrease as Zoom, WebEx, Microsoft Teams and comparable online meeting venues increase in popularity and become more of the norm. REITs with hotels focused on business travel will face major challenges.

With 9 out of 10 people quarantined, many are doing fitness workouts at home. Gyms are suffering financially right now, and many of its members will not return creating longer-term issues for those gyms. REITs with too much of its portfolio in gyms could suffer.

In the first month of this economic downturn, many tenants are being aggressive in gaining leverage and are not paying rent. The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) was the first large company to announce that they would not be paying rent on April 1st. REITs that are leveraged too heavily to one tenant could lose leverage in negotiations. Also REITs that are retail heavy could face foot traffic challenges for a long time after the pandemic ends.

REITs Tracked

I track a list of REITs that cover a diversified category of real estate. Below is the list and the REIT category they belong to.

Dividend Yields

Normally the dividend yields with REITs are safe and can be trusted that they will only increase going forward. However, dividends are at risk at all companies, especially REITs. Apple Hospitality (APLE) has already suspended their dividend effective immediately. I expect to hear news of EPR Properties (EPR) cutting or potentially suspending their dividend in the very near future. Other REITs could then follow later.

What REITs to invest in, and which to avoid, knowing the world will not be the same post COVID-19

Diversified REITs: Realty Income Corp (O) is the largest and most diversified of the group, and this is my favorite REIT because of their consistency of increasing their dividend. They will be negatively impacted by the pandemic and their metrics will not hold up over the next couple quarters. But Realty Income will remain the strongest and most stable REIT. They are not weighted too heavily in retail, they do not rely too much on any one tenant, they are geographically diversified and will not be impacted by the downturn in travel. They however will feel the general pain of the macroeconomic forces that will negatively impact all REITs. This will cause an increase in vacant properties and bring down their portfolio occupancy % that has been so stellar for multiple decades.

To a lesser extent I also like Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). I had previously compared them to Realty Income, just a smaller version of the diversified behemoth. Many years ago they fixed their issues in regards to tenant, industry and geographic diversification. They too will weather this storm.

Grocery Anchored REITs: Brixmor Property Group (BRX) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) primarily own shopping centers anchored by a grocery store.

The main reason I do not own Federal Realty is their lack of geographic diversification. As you can see from their map below, they are only in 9 U.S. markets. The large markets that they are in are also the most likely to adopt the more permanent move to the internet for groceries. I believe this lack of geographic diversification will hurt them over the next few years.

While I think both of these REITs will face issues, I think Brixmor will fare better due to their geographic diversification, as you can see in the map below.

Travel and/or Entertainment REITs: I am now avoiding this niche of REITs. As I previously mentioned Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) has already suspended its dividend. I do not believe this is a short term issue, business travel will suffer for years as companies find efficiencies in using video conferencing and reduce their travel expenses.

EPR Properties (EPR), formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust, re-branded when they started to diversify their portfolio away from just entertainment. I was bullish on EPR when they partnered with Top Golf. I started added to this position when they entered the fitness market as I assumed fitness would fuel the growth of their dividend. Gyms will suffer in the post COVID-19 economy as I believe people will adopt at-home connected gyms, such as Peloton (PTON). What makes EPR a REIT to avoid all together is the 45% of its portfolio in theaters. Theaters will have a very long recovery time frame. There has been news on the potential bankruptcy of AMC Theaters (AMC). As a major tenant, this could be a death blow to EPR Properties.

Office Properties REITs: I track two office REITs; Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). Both of these REITs likely will be impacted as they were in past recessions. I don't believe the changes from this pandemic will have a long-term lasting impact on these stocks. While unemployment is increasing at the fastest pace ever, I am assuming a recovery that will be v-shaped.

I had some concerns about Office Properties Income prior to the economic shutdown. Mostly in the occupancy rate being at 92.0%, compared to 94.6% at Kilroy. For that reason alone, I would avoid Office Properties Income. I would still invest in Kilroy. Based on the EBITDA growth, they will easily be able to sustain this downturn.

Housing REITs: American Campus Communities (ACC) is my favorite of the housing REITs. I believe while it may suffer a small near-term set-back, long-term I do not long lasting impact of COVID-19 on this REIT.

Demand for public 4-year college education continues to grow.

American Campus Communities has diversified its portfolio geographically.

Unlike other housing REITs, unemployment will not have an impact on this REIT. When unemployment increases, colleges see a higher demand for master programs.

Conclusion

Not all REITs are created equal and this economic downturn is going to show which are the strongest. Many REITs are not in position to continue to pay their dividend. Here are my final thoughts on the REITs I discussed by category:

Diversified REITs: This is my favorite niche in REITs. I would buy the best diversified REIT, which is Realty Income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, BRX, APLE, EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.