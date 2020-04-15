If We Are Consolidating Sideways - This Dip Could Be Bought

Individual tech names could be bought. Please look at prior support levels to buy. Please break up your allocation to many multiple tranches.

The dimensions of COVID-19 is becoming visible and less dire, and talk of reopening the economy is happening faster.

The message of the market was otherwise based on the actions of Monday and yesterday. That means that this dip could be bought.

Prior to yesterday my position was that the rally had to roll over or its own weight, because we went too far too fast and because of valuation.

Yesterday the market message came through loud and clear

I just hope I’m receiving it correctly. This is going to be a very fast and sharp rebound from a depressive recession. Very simply, the thesis behind this conclusion is this: “The stock market is the greatest source of predictive power, over time.” This means that the market can have short-term inefficiencies, but give it enough time and the message comes through. The historically sharp step-change from all-time highs to a bear market was the stock market’s exercise in discounting the worst possible effects of this epidemic on the economy and then on stocks. The sharp rally beyond a 50% correction is a signal that a recovery is visible. Now, the consolidation of prices should stabilize within a level range for at least a few days, before it makes another attempt to reach and perhaps break the 2900 level. It also means that earnings should be improving faster than imagined.

Where should the market retreat to?

We’ll take a look S&P 500 index via SPY ETF Chart below. First, let’s recognize that markets don’t go up in a straight line. Just like the crash in late March wasn’t straight down, though looking back on it seems so, this raise can’t be straight up. This is trying to figure out the market direction in volatile times. So we have to let the market tell us where it’s going. Obviously, if the index drops sharply from here and doesn’t hold at a near interim support level, the bear is still in charge. This is a 5-Day Chart here.

Diagonal is the trend-line around 2770, firmer support would be the horizontal line at about 2730. If we break these levels then I'm concerned that the ferocious rally that we just experienced is a bear market spike that will fall substantially further than what we see here. My original thought was that the market should roll over as it failed below 2800 and find support at 2500. Yesterday’s action persuaded me that this was incorrect. Why? Because Monday’s action didn’t have any real momentum behind it. In fact, even as the Dow closed down 325 points, the Nasdaq and more importantly the Nasdaq 100 turned positive. That doesn’t happen in a bear market dive. No, the market action is telling us that as long as the current news flows stay at this level then the rally will continue. It might even surprise even more as to how high it could go. What's the positive news flow current? Interview with Dr. Sam Waksal founder of Imclone on CNBC (paraphrased, but accurate to the best of my ability):

Pregnant women tested at a Columbia Medical School Hospital were infected at 13% to 20% with 90% showing little to no symptoms.

Virtually all the pregnant women in the study had no problems.

Germany, Iceland, Faroe Islands are way under 1% mortality, we likely have the same.

We don’t have 600k infected in the US, there are probably millions of people.

If that's the case, we have the calculation about when to open the economy.

We should at least allow those who have had the infection and are clear go back to work right away.

Asked if someone can get COVID-19 again. He replied, that we will have an immune response to this virus.

Not only the immune should go to work, but young people also should be free to get back to work based on what I see.

I have heard several commentators mention this study, most are scientists, some are market commentators. This tells me that this optimistic report probably had some effect on yesterday’s stock market action. I suspect that other data items like this will be uncovered. The Remdesevir reports yesterday while not overwhelmingly conclusive were positive as well. So as COVID-19 becomes less formidable, a lower mortality rate than advertised, the likely presence of millions of immune Americans that can get right back to work, and the possibility that young people can get back to work as well, the stock market reflects that positivity.

Yes, buy the dip, but be mindful of tomorrow…

Tomorrow is Thursday, and once again we will deal with the jobless number. So far, this report seems to be have been an opportunity for the market to soar. I finally took this paradoxical behavior to the notion that this action is a “bad news is good news” phenomenon. Historically, this happens during a recession in the expectation that bad news would spur the Fed to cut rates. Since rates are at zero, this is now a situation that bad news will spur more fiscal responses from Congress and whatever else the Fed can buy from the debt markets. At this point, we are at a temporary impasse at Congress, and I'm not sure what else the Fed can do besides buy equities. I just don’t see that happening. So if the jobless number is still at 6 million or higher, it might be viewed as bad news is bad news. If it's below 6 million, it might spur a strong rally in that PPP might be working.

What to buy?

I would stick to the tech stocks. I think the names I mentioned yesterday make a lot of sense. Perhaps the super-cap tech names make sense too, as are either breaking to new highs like Amazon (AMZN) or with names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(GOOGL) while not at their all-time highs, have been really moving. Check out the MSFT one-month chart here.

If MSFT falls back to trend at 166, it might make sense to start accumulating it. I would look at Apple (AAPL) the same way. They had some good news coming out of China, That's another positive data point, by the way, China manufacturing improving. The economy there is going to follow, as well ours. Let’s look at the AAPL chart for the trend line here.

In this case, the trend line is a bit hard to suss out. It’s about the mid-260s to 270ish. Since AAPL reacted to very positive news yesterday, I suspect that it would find support closer to 270.

Remember that these levels should be your initial positions. Don’t jump in all at once. This is especially so since I'm still concerned about what will happen tomorrow. We put in a lot of work generating this cash to be able to put it to work. Let’s be judicious in allocating. Take small bites!

My trades: I will hold my cash unless I see a name that falls significantly to a support level that makes sense. I really want to wait for tomorrow’s jobless number before I allocate more of my cash. You don’t have to trade every day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.