Cash Burn, Falling Revenue, And Namaste Technologies

In the absence of profit, investors sometimes look at revenue growth to provide a guiding hand for their due diligence. This process becomes more complicated if the prospective investment is both unprofitable and experiencing negative revenue growth. Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) has found itself in this unfortunate place.

This conundrum can be solved by an investor quite easily by finding another company to invest in. But for some more risk-seeking speculators, the potential of management turning around a historically poor performing business might tilt the risk-reward ratio. Hence, with a current market capitalization of $67 million, down from its peak of $765 million in late 2018, could Namaste present a source of outsized return?

Cash Burn And Falling Revenue

Namaste last released results for its fiscal 2019 third-quarter which ended in August. This saw the company generate revenue of $2.9 million, a small decline versus revenue of $3 million generated in the previous quarter. Revenue has now declined sequentially for the last three quarters.

This effective flatlining of revenue was paired with negative cash from operations of $4.8 million. However, and perhaps presenting a bright spot against what was otherwise a bad earnings result, negative cash from operations saw a 40% quarter-over-quarter decline. And as there was no capital expenditure during the quarter, the significant reduction in cash burn fed straight through in helping preserve cash. Namaste is an asset-light business, so such a radical operational decision is less damaging than it would be to its more asset-heavy peers. For example, not investing in new greenhouses will negatively impact longer-term revenue.

And while gross profit increased QoQ by 16.6% to $700,000, it compared unfavourably against operating expenses. SG&A for the quarter came in at $7.6 million, while total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue grew from 233% to 276%. To contextualize this, for every $1 Namaste generated in revenue, the company spent $2.76 in operating expenses.

Gross profit, with a relatively healthy 24% margin, being dwarfed 11-fold by SG&A expenses is fundamentally unsustainable. This material dichotomy conveys a business model that is simply not fit for purpose. Hence, any subsequent turnaround will have to focus on the poor level of revenue generation versus operating expenses.

At the current rate of cash burn, Namaste's cash reserves of $37 million should be enough to last for nearly two full fiscal years. This could be longer if the company makes strides in bridging the gap between its gross profit and operating expenses. However, existing in this zombielike state would mean, and on a best-case scenario, the stock remains dead money for the foreseeable future.

At a current market capitalization of $67 million, and assuming full-year fiscal 2019 sales of $13 million, price-to-sales would stand at 5.15. Paying more than 5x sales for a company that is experiencing negative revenue growth against the backdrop of fundamentals seemingly in perennial decline is not a prudent decision. Namaste continues to have a business model, a legacy of ex-CEO Sean Dollinger, that is fundamentally redundant for Canada's recreational cannabis landscape. Stemming this entrenched degradation and the disastrous state of affairs will require a root and branch reform of operations.

Facing An Uncertain Future With Poor Financials

Unlike its peers, Namaste has been able to reduce cash burn to a level where its near-term survival is somewhat ensured. While this does not mean the company is precluded from its well-established irrelevance, not running out of cash in the near-term provides two potential benefits. It might first allow for the current negative sentiment towards the cannabis sector to improve, boosting the price of the common. This would create a base for the company to launch an equity offering to shore up its cash reserves.

Secondly, and perhaps a more important benefit from a fundamental perspective, it might allow for Canada's cannabis market to improve. This could arise from the development of Cannabis 2.0 to provide new revenue generation opportunities. Further improvement could come from government action to address illegal online cannabis sales, a loosening of current restrictive regulations to allow for brand development, and cutting taxes to reduce the prohibitively more expensive price tag of legal cannabis.

The Canadian cannabis black market still remains too strong as the current cannabis regulatory regime has perhaps been too strict. Since legalization at least 40% of Canada's cannabis consumers have obtained the plant from illegal sources.

My coverage of Namaste has been bearish. Indeed, Namaste Technologies possibly "building the Amazon of bagholders" stands as the title of my first article on the company. However, this bearishness has been somewhat tempered by the collapse in the share price. Namaste continues to face an uncertain future with a business model that has historically been a laggard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.