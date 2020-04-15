S&P Sours On General Electric

If GE's credit metrics do not improve by Q3 2020, a ratings downgrade could be on the cards.

Source: Vox

The coronavirus has brought the U.S. economy to a practical standstill. That is not good for highly-indebted companies like General Electric (GE). The company needs the economy to keep growing to help it service its debt load of about $60 billion. The S&P recently soured on the company, revising its rating to "negative from "stable":

The outlook for General Electric Co.'s GE, -1.68% credit rating was revised Friday to "negative" from "stable" at S&P Global Ratings, which citing greater uncertainty in the pace of deleveraging amid the negative impacts on its aviation business from the COVID-19 pandemic. That means GE's BBB+ rating, which is three notches above "junk" territory, is at greater risk of a downgrade. "The outlook revision reflects the potential that GE may be unable to reduce debt leverage to below 3.5X in 2021, should aviation markets fail to start recovering later this year, perhaps in conjunction with a deeper-than-expected economic recession and lengthy recovery worsened by lingering social distancing dynamics," S&P Global said.

A potential downgrade could amplify GE's borrowing costs and make it difficult to raise more capital. The Federal Reserve has been providing liquidity to the bond markets to ensure credit continues to flow to corporations. Debt may not be cheap, especially when you have to repay it after the economy has peaked. GE returned to the trough this week, launching a strategic debt issuance to fund a tender of GE bonds due 2024. Management is buying more time by pushing out debt maturities. It could also lock in cheap debt prior to any potential downgrades. As time goes on, the economy could continue to weaken, and it could become more difficult to repair the decline with GE's industrial businesses.

Thus far, hiving off businesses has been working for GE. At year-end 2018, the company's debt was about $110 billion. Its latest sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) for over $20 billion should pare debt into the $60 billion range. GE wants to operate its industrial businesses at net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.5x or less. At year-end 2019, industrial net debt and EBITDA were $48 billion and $11 billion, respectively. Net debt-to-EBITDA was around 4.2x.

Source: SA Author Robert Honeywell

According to SA author Robert Honeywell, the Biopharma sale could reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to less than 3.0x. That could work in the short term. Over the long term, I believe the company's credit metrics could deteriorate.

Coronavirus Sinks GE's Moat

GE is using about $6 billion to pare debt at GE Capital ("GECC"), which means less cash would go to pare industrial debt. Secondly, the coronavirus has likely destroyed GE's remaining moat. The original narrative was that Power was supposed to anchor the company. That segment has been disrupted by alternative energy sources. GE bulls now expect Aviation to act as a moat. Social distancing and travel restrictions have caused air travel to free-fall. The global airline industry could lose over $250 billion in revenues. Low-cost airline Ryanair (RYAAY) grounded its entire fleet. Other airlines could follow suit.

That sounds foreboding for GE's Aviation segment. If airlines are grounding planes, then demand will likely wane for new planes, and the aircraft engines Aviation provides. GE plans to furlough half of Aviation's manufacturing staff amid the carnage. The company also removed earnings guidance due to the evolving nature of the pandemic:

Given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, at this time, GE cannot forecast with reasonable accuracy the full duration, magnitude, and pace of recovery across our end markets, operations, and supply chains. Therefore, the Company believes it is prudent to withdraw guidance for 2020. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, GE preliminarily expects adjusted EPS* to be materially below its prior guidance of about $0.10, which the Company had shared on March 4, 2020. GE preliminarily expects Industrial free cash flow* to be near the prior guidance of about negative $2 billion. Total company adjusted EPS* deteriorated to a greater extent than Industrial free cash flow* primarily due to non-cash and timing items in Aviation, Renewable Energy, and GE Capital.

Management's prudence should not override the fact that Q2 earnings are likely to be disastrous. GE had a total Q4 segment profit of $3.4 billion. Aviation and Healthcare represented 60% and 35%, respectively, of total segment profits. Healthcare's contribution will be diminished after the Biopharma sale. Aviation's contribution will likely be diminished amid a free-fall in air traffic and new orders for aircraft engines.

By Q2 2020, the decline in GE's segment profit and EBITDA should materialize. Industrial's net debt-to-EBITDA will likely deteriorate as well. I expect the rating agencies to give the company a grace period due to the knock-on effects of the pandemic. If GE's credit metrics do not improve by the end of Q3 2020 then I would anticipate a downgrade from the rating agencies.

I believe the coronavirus simply exposed how weak the economy really was. Consumer spending is about two-thirds of GDP and I highly doubt it will return to previous levels. Cowen's Helane Becker believes it could take a few years for air traffic demand to return to 2019 levels:

Cowen's Helane Becker forecasts what the airline industry will look like on the other side of the pandemic. "Demand is 5% of what it was in February, and we continue to believe it will take 3 to 5 years for domestic demand to return to 2019 levels and 4 to 6 years for international demand to get back to those levels," she notes. "We believe airlines will be 30% smaller at the end of his year than they were at the start of the year. Also, we expect there will be between 100K and 200K fewer employees at the end of the year than there were at the beginning of the year," she adds.

Becker implies there may not be a V-shaped economy like some suggest, and I agree. I believe consumer spending will remain in the doldrums. People will likely tighten their belts and reduce excess spending on travel, vacations, entertainment and live events. GE has likely run out of assets to sell. I anticipate a continued diminution of its industrial assets in lockstep with the economy.

Conclusion

The coronavirus likely sank GE's moat, yet its $60 billion in debt still needs to be repaid. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.