Seadrill Is Heading To Zero Once Again

Seadrill (SDRL) shares have recently had a major upside move and even got close to the $1.00 mark. Investors and traders who have watched the stock back in 2017 - 2018 will surely have a déjà vu feeling – we’ve seen such rallies before. This time, the situation is the same – the stock rallies when there is no hope left for the common equity, and speculative traders may use the recent upside as an opportunity to short the stock if they find shares to borrow.

Seadrill entered the crisis in poor shape – the company has high debt ($6.3 billion of long-term debt, $343 million of debt due within one year and $239 million of long-term debt due to related parties) and material problems with contract coverage.

Out of 12 semi-subs, only two harsh-environment rigs have long-term contracts. One benign environment semi-sub, Sevan Louisiana, will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until June 2020. The remaining rigs are stacked, and their chances to return to work in the upcoming years (if ever) are now close to zero. Seadrill failed to find work for modern drillships West Neptune and West Jupiter, and their contracting perspectives are almost non-existent at this point.

Previously, the company hoped that it will be able to reactivate some cold stacked jack-ups, but the coronavirus crisis eliminated these hopes. In addition, Seadrill will likely face pressure from Saudi Aramco to cut dayrates – the recent Noble Corp. (NE) fleet status report revealed such requests from the Saudi Arabian company, and I expect that other drillers have also received such requests.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Seadrill has re-hired Houlihan Lokey in order to negotiate with the company’s lenders. The previous restructuring has left Seadrill with a ton of bank debt, but this time the bank lenders will have to take a major haircut since Seadrill cannot carry the weight of its debt. While banks typically avoid situations when they can become equity owners since its not their primary business, they have little choice in this case because Seadrill is not a viable enterprise with the current level of debt in today’s market environment.

I expect that Seadrill will have to go through a major debt equitization exercise, which will leave the common equity holders with zero or token recovery. Currently, Seadrill’s market capitalization is about $90 million, and common shareholders should not expect that lenders will leave that much value on the table for them even if they want to speed up the restructuring process.

Taking the previous restructuring as an example, investors and traders should expect long negotiations between Seadrill and its creditors. The current market situation is full of uncertainty, and no one knows when the virus will get contained and when the lockdowns will be lifted. Thus, it’s impossible to plan. Seadrill finished the first quarter with $1.1 billion of cash and $135 million of restricted cash so it has some time for negotiations.

I’d note that the previous restructuring plan was full of rosy assumptions which allowed banks to maintain their claims in full. This time, I’d expect a more realistic plan since it is obvious that the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will likely be long, especially given the fact that it did not recover from the previous crisis.

One has to be a fortune teller to say whether the recent upside move was the last one in Seadrill’s shares or if other such moves will happen in the future. However, it is absolutely clear that the company’s shares are worth zero or almost zero from a fundamental point of view. There’s simply too much debt, and the bank lenders will have to take a major haircut. When the banks face major haircuts in an upcoming restructuring, the days of the common equity are numbered.

I believe that it will take at least three months to craft the first draft of the restructuring plan. The current oil market situation is very fluid, and forecasts are changed on a daily basis, so the restructuring advisor will find it hard to make a reasonable plan. In the meantime, the stock will continue to experience outsized volatility from time to time.

The recent upside move presents an opportunity to get out of Seadrill stock for those investors who still have a position, and an opportunity to short the shares for the most speculative traders if they find the shares to borrow. While various moves in Seadrill shares are still possible, I believe their ultimate destination is the zero mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SDRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.