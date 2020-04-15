Stellus Capital's 16% Yield Looks Safe

Image source

The situation in the global financial markets in the past several weeks has created interesting opportunities in a variety of instruments. One such market is, of course, interest rates, as around the world, developed countries have seen their sovereign yields plummet towards - and in some cases through - the zero mark. For companies that borrow short and lend long, that has created its own set of issues.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) is one such company, and despite the fact that its business model is stricken with inescapable risk due to the structure of its revenue and costs, I think it has fallen far enough to account for these risks. Thus, I'm cautiously optimistic that it will be able to cover its dividend this year - even if it is with new shares - and that shares will return to the double-digits into 2021, along with the huge dividend yield.

Hoping for higher rates at just the wrong time

Stellus has positioned itself in past years for what it hoped would be gradually rising interest rates. Of course, that is quite the opposite of what has actually occurred, as rates around the world have plummeted. Indeed, rates in the US took out record lows earlier this year and haven't looked back, while many other countries are in similar situations.

This presents a problem for Stellus and anyone else that borrows money in order to lend it, because it compresses the spread between what it can earn on its lending, and the cost of borrowing to fund the lending.

Below, we can see how Stellus uses its funding, which is much like any other business development company, or BDC.

Source: Investor presentation

Stellus works with middle market companies predominantly, or those with annual EBITDA of at least $5 million. These companies tend to be private, so access to capital is generally more difficult than it would be for a public company. That's where Stellus steps in, because it specializes in working with these companies that aren't quite big enough to go public, but have shown sustained profitability, and need capital to expand.

Stellus makes almost all of its loans as first lien, meaning risk is lower for Stellus, but it also means lower interest rates for the borrower. That becomes an issue because as we can see below, Stellus has positioned its balance sheet overwhelmingly in support of higher interest rates over time.

Source: Investor presentation

Its debt investments, which make up most of its portfolio, are 93% floating rate, subject to floors on LIBOR. While Stellus would likely have seen its funding costs decline from the recent move down in rates, 93% of its debt portfolio would have been subject to some sort of move down as well. This is good for the borrowers, as many of them are likely struggling in today's lockdown environment, but the past couple of months have almost certainly compressed Stellus' lending spreads.

Indeed, this was already happening last year, before the malaise that has descended upon the financial markets in 2020. The weighted average yield on its investments fell in 2019 from 10.3% to 8.8%, as yields on its cash investments fell from 9.7% to 8.3%. That's due to compression in its lending spreads as the yield curve flattened, and now that it is very flat indeed, in addition to having shifted lower on all maturities, this has to have deteriorated so far in 2020. Stellus will report in a few weeks on its Q1 progress, and I will be keenly interested in seeing how its spreads performed.

Is the distribution safe?

Perhaps more important than the question of whether the stock is cheap or not is whether or not the distribution is safe. Stellus pays a huge yield, which has become even more massive with the recent downward move in the share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Any stock that has a yield near 20% is an obvious red flag situation, as something is wrong. Stellus' yield was close to 30% just a few weeks ago, but has back off as the stock has doubled off of its low. Still, the yield is well above what it typically is, which is around 10%, so something is up.

However, I think Stellus' dividend may be in better shape than one may think. Stellus has managed to cover its dividend with gains in investments and/or interest income fairly easily in recent years. While yields on its portfolio are important, it also makes money by exiting investments in equity and debt at more favorable prices than it entered them, and reaping the profits.

To be fair, Stellus has almost certainly seen the value of many of these investments move lower in 2020, and some of its borrowers are likely having difficulty making debt payments. But the sooner the economy reopens, the better off Stellus will be.

Even if the company cannot afford to cover the dividend through the normal channels of interest income and investment gain realizations, I believe Stellus will issue common shares to cover the deficit. It issues millions of shares every year anyway to fund new investments, so funneling some of that cash - if necessary - towards maintaining the payout wouldn't be unheard of for a BDC. I haven't yet seen any inclination from the management team towards anything besides defending the distribution, and I think the combination of interest income, investment gain realizations, and new shares should be more than sufficient to cover the payout.

Stellus has never made a return of capital distribution payment, meaning it has covered its distribution from earnings sources. That's outstanding for a BDC, an industry where return of capital payments are too common. This gives me cause to be optimistic that Stellus will be able to cover its distribution this year, even with the unusual economic situation.

Indeed, last year, Stellus paid $1.36 per share in distributions, but generated $1.23 per share in net investment income, and a further $1.07 in investment gains, for total realized income of $2.30. This dwarfs the $1.36 in distributions, so even if Stellus' income declines meaningfully this year, I think it can cover the dividend. Like I said, even if it cannot, it can issue a small number of shares to pay the dividend just for this year until things normalize again.

The bottom line

Stellus is not a low-risk investment by any means, but I do think risks are adequately priced in at this point. If the shutdown lasts longer than expected, and/or the damage to the economy is worse than expected, Stellus will suffer.

However, it has a history of prudent management, and despite the fact that its portfolio is positioned for rising rates in a low-rate environment, it looks to me like it has the earnings power to continue to pay the dividend. For a stock with a 16% yield, that's good enough for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.