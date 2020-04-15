Alrosa Has Tough Times Ahead

Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) reported bleak 2019 results, but 2020 will be an even more challenging year for the company. The US, Alrosa's key market, has been hit the most by the virus outbreak, and I see no prospects for a rapid V-shaped economic recovery. Thankfully, Alrosa itself is going to be supported by the Russian government through sales of diamonds to the Gokhran of Russia.

Declining market sales will continue to push the stock to new lows where it can become attractive enough for long-term investors. I have to admit that Alrosa's case is one of the most convoluted I've covered on Seeking Alpha, though it's pretty interesting to watch how a fundamentally strong company overcomes all the difficulties it faces.

Full-Year Results Highlights

To understand from what levels Alrosa's performance will deteriorate this year, let's quickly revise 2019 results.

Revenues for 2019 decreased by 21% to 238 billion rubles due to a 12% decline in sales volumes. The decline is caused by lower demand in the diamond market (mainly in the first half of 2019) and a change in the sales structure due to increased demand for small-size rough diamonds.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income for 2019 is down 31% to 63 billion rubles, partly offset by an increase in financial income from exchange differences.

Free cash flow in 2019 decreased by 48% to 48 billion rubles due to a decrease in profitability as well as an increase in working capital in 2019, which was partly compensated by the revision of investments from 29 billion rubles to 20 billion rubles. Net debt/EBITDA at the end of 2019 rose to 0.7x (2018 - 0.4x) and remains at a comfortable level.

The Diamond Industry Enters Terra Incognita

By the end of 2019, diamond producers managed to restore balance in the market by reducing supplies by 20%. By January, Alrosa's sales grew to $405 million, and the company's shares went up by 30% to 91 rubles.

Unfortunately, the diamond market is extremely sensitive to crises. In February, jewelry sales stopped in China and neighboring countries, which were the first to suffer from coronavirus. The all-out quarantine began to hit the demand for diamonds.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

In March, the company sold $152.8 million worth of rough and polished diamonds, which is below market expectations and almost 60 percent below the level of March last year. Sales for Q1 2020 declined by 10% YoY. Due to quarantine measures all around the world, sales for April and May may decline to a near-zero point, which is an unprecedented case. Unlike its unlucky counterparts, Alrosa has over $1 billion of cash that fully covers its debt. This safety margin should help to pass through the market mayhem with relatively minor losses.

Source: S&P Global

In the meantime, the Gokhran of Russia, a state fund responsible for forming the reserve of precious metals, comes to the rescue. At the moment, the Ministry of Finance is considering supporting Alrosa by buying a part of the company's diamond stockpile to the Gokhran. The Gokhran's buyback of diamonds may be worth $0.5-1 billion, which is equivalent to an average of about 25% of the company's revenue by 2019. Last year, Alrosa's sales amounted to 238 billion rubles or about $3 billion. Amid the market uncertainty, this help of the government would come in really handy for Alrosa.

Alrosa's dividends for 2019 are unlikely to be affected by the market turmoil. For reference, the company pays dividends semi-annually. The current debt load of 0.7x makes it possible to pay the entire free cash flow to the shareholders again. The company has already paid H1 2019 dividends last October, and the second payment (4% yield to current prices) is to be made in July. The combined yield for 2019 will amount to 9-10%. Obviously, there are no reasons to expect reasonable dividends for 2020 and probably 2021 until we see a full recovery from the pandemic.

The Bottom Line

The wave of tailwinds is still far from being over for Alrosa. Besides the ongoing economic crisis, the long-term concerns are still in place: synthetic diamonds and potential changes in consumer's sentiment towards luxury goods are among them. The transformation of consumers' tastes is certainly ongoing though I'm not in a hurry to make final conclusions about natural diamonds' future.

In the short term, everything will depend on the duration of quarantine in the strategically important regions for Alrosa, namely, the US, China, and India (where over 90% of the diamond-cutting capacity is concentrated). I intentionally mentioned China because new waves of coronavirus are very real.

Despite many uncertainties, I'll continue to monitor Alrosa as a potentially interesting investment. For me, it's hard to ignore the company's unique positioning in the diamond market and its ability to pay decent dividends in more peaceful times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.