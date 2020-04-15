Otis Worldwide Enjoys A Flywheel Business Model, Strong Recurring Revenue Base, And High Barriers To Entry

With all of the chaos and volatility in the markets over the past few weeks, some investors may have overlooked a 'new' company that began trading on Friday, April 3rd. However, this was not a hot new SAAS company or cloud company that IPO'd, it was Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS), newly spun off from United Technologies after its merger with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX).

Otis Worldwide, previously better known as the Otis Elevator division of the former United Technologies, was actually started in 1853 by Elisha Otis in Yonkers NY, and previously existed as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange 100 years ago in 1920, before it was acquired by United Technologies. As of April 3rd, 2020, common shares of the newly independent 'Otis Worldwide' again began trading, giving investors a rare pure play way to invest in the elevator industry. In fact, Otis is unique in that it is the only publicly-traded, pure-play U.S.-based vertical transportation (elevator and escalator) company. For this reason, I wanted to delve into some of the key advantages of Otis' business model, and those of the elevator industry as a whole, as it is a great business and one that many people come into contact with on a daily basis without giving much thought to. (Note: There are several other publicly-traded vertical transportation companies such as Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF), and KONE (OTCPK:KNYJY), but these are based in Europe. Furthermore, ThyssenKrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY), perhaps the other best-known company in the space after Otis, is also based in Europe and operates in other businesses as well, so would not be a pure play, and it recently sold its elevator division to a consortium of investors for $18.7 billion).

Flywheel Business Model

We often laud companies like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) for their 'razor and blade' business model or Disney (NYSE:DIS) for its 'flywheel' business model, and rightfully so. Many people would not think of an elevator company as having this same advantage, but I would posit that Otis Elevator (and other elevator companies) utilize this flywheel business model (and to some extent, a razor and blade model) as well. As an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), Otis Elevator is manufacturing its own elevator equipment, from controllers to door operators to hydraulic power units to gearless hoist machines. Its branches are then installing that equipment in buildings, either through new installations at new construction projects or via more lucrative modernizations at existing buildings with outdated elevator systems that need updating. (Note: I would also encourage you to take a look at the informative articles by my Seeking Alpha colleagues The Value Investor and Trembling With Greed examining Otis' razor and blade model as well).

Most elevator companies, including Otis, have a structure consisting of several different departments/businesses, usually divided between Modernization, New Construction/Installations, and Service or Maintenance (sometimes also encompassing 'Repair'). This is where the 'flywheel' comes into play. For example, Otis Service/Maintenance sales reps win the business of a property manager who gives them monthly maintenance contracts for a group of his or her buildings. The buildings have elevator equipment of varying age and quality, and eventually, when one of them needs a modernization, Otis will have an inside track on being the company to win the modernization job

Conversely, let's say that Otis Elevator wins a modernization job at a building where they are not working as the service company, but a consultant puts out a bid or specification for a modernization, invites a group of qualified companies to submit their quote, and then chooses Otis Elevator for the modernization. After finishing the lucrative modernization job, Otis will then become the service company and gain the building as a service/maintenance customer (a modernization may include a year of 'warranty service', but Otis would begin being paid for monthly maintenance after that). If the building owner is satisfied with the work that Otis performed, he or she may reward them with additional modernization projects or give them the maintenance contracts at other buildings that they own. Otis estimates that the profits from servicing new equipment it installs are approximately 2.5x the profit it makes from installing the equipment. Service makes up 57% of Otis' sales, but 80% of its operating profit. Margins on new equipment are only about 7%, but service is much more profitable, with margins of 21%. In essence, the elevator equipment is the 'razor', and the subsequent monthly servicing and other repair work are the 'blade.' As you can see, there is an equilibrium at work here, and the different business lines complement each other nicely.

These modernization projects are lucrative to the company, and when they are done, as stated, the company also then services this equipment, which is even more lucrative. I would like to delve further into service and maintenance as this is the more profitable part of the business. Many people ride elevators every day but may not realize that these elevators need to be serviced, typically under a monthly service contract for high-use passenger elevators in places like offices and apartment buildings, and these contracts bring in monthly, recurring income, which we as investors love when we see that from a SAAS company or a cloud company.

Most buildings with elevators will need monthly preventative maintenance service, as a property manager or owner does not want angry tenants in an apartment building calling in the middle of the night complaining that the elevator is down, or to appear on the news because elderly or handicapped tenants cannot get to their apartment. Similarly, for commercial properties, especially high-end ones, high-paying tenants will not be happy if the elevators aren't working. While new construction and modernization may slow down during a recession, the service aspect of the business is fairly recession-resistant as buildings still need this monthly service and are still paying for it. Pricing on these maintenance contracts is based on a number of factors, including the number of floors of travel, the age and condition of the equipment, the number of elevators in the building, geographic proximity to the branch or other service customers, and other factors. For example, Otis is going to charge more to maintain a high-speed 20-stop gearless traction elevator in a high-rise building than it is going to charge to maintain a simple 2-stop hydraulic elevator.

According to its investor day presentation ahead of the spinoff, Otis has over 2 million elevators under maintenance worldwide. Investors reward companies for having strong recurring or subscription-based business models, and Otis fits this bill with these 2 million units under maintenance contracts. As Otis itself says in its investor day presentation, the company has an "unparalleled service portfolio providing recurring sales."

Once a customer is locked into a monthly maintenance contract, elevator companies have even more ways of generating revenue. Many jurisdictions require annual safety tests with a government inspector as a witness, and these tests are typically chargeable to the customer. Furthermore, depending on what kind of contract the building has, some repairs will be covered and done for free as part of maintenance, but some larger repairs are not. Also, emergency calls made after hours or during holidays are often not covered (unless the contract specifically provides for that, in which case, the monthly price will be more expensive). As investors who invest in software businesses know, once the heavy lifting of getting a customer on board is done, the company can increase revenue by upselling the customer on additional upgrades and services. For example, Otis sales representatives can pitch the existing customers on incremental improvements like new technological or aesthetical upgrades.

Elevator companies have a wide sales funnel and new projects can come in from a variety of sources. There are large public projects that companies like Otis can bid on, like modernizing the elevators in a public housing development, a government building or a public transit station. There are modernization jobs that come in from third-party elevator consultants, where a property owner hires an expert consultant to write them a scope of work for the new vertical transportation in the building and then the consultant receives quotes and chooses the company they see as the best and most cost-effective fit for the job. Then, there are private sales from building owners and property managers who may already have experience with Otis, or again, where they are already maintaining the elevators. Then, there is also new installation work that comes in from general contractors who the company has formed a relationship with.

High Barriers to Entry

Now that we've discussed the great business model, another attractive aspect of Otis and the elevator industry as a whole is the high barriers to entry that exist. The elevator trade is a highly specialized field, and like all trades in America today for a variety of reasons, elevator companies face a shortage of qualified, competent labor. Whether it is a plumbing company, an elevator company, an electrician or an HVAC company, you will often hear the owners of these types of companies say that they have more incoming work than they have the labor to tackle.

Becoming an elevator mechanic takes a great deal of training and experience, and mechanics start as helpers or apprentices, working under a mechanic, before they can go out into the field on their own as a modernization mechanic or a service mechanic. There is a limited supply of qualified workers to begin with, and because elevator work can be a very dangerous occupation (not to mention how crucial the safe operation of elevator equipment is to the riding public), many jurisdictions like New York City and New Jersey have been introducing new, stricter licensing requirements for mechanics. It can now take several years for helpers and apprentices to become mechanics. Because of both the difficulty and danger of the job, and the amount of regulations and training required, elevator mechanics are highly paid employees.

As the largest and most resourced company in the industry, this behooves Otis, as it protects them from competition by making it harder for mom and pop or fly by night companies to start up and enter the industry, as it is more difficult for them to hire and pay licensed mechanics. Because of the gap between supply and demand of mechanics, Otis and the other bigger players can hire mechanics away from smaller companies by offering higher pay and more benefits. While many markets do have large, established, independent elevator companies with successful businesses, as a whole, they all enjoy a fairly limited amount of competition with little disruption from new players. Otis can also use its size and scale to acquire competitors in markets where it is trying to expand further.

Furthermore, because of the dangerous nature of the work, and the crucial public safety aspect of maintaining elevators, elevator companies need to pay a lot for insurance, and these high insurance costs can be prohibitive for new startup companies.

Geographic Diversification

Otis is extraordinarily well-diversified geographically, with a near-identical breakdown of where its revenues come from globally, with $4.3 billion from the Americas, $4.2 billion from EMEA, and $4.6 billion from Asia, where China and India, in particular, are known for having a booming elevator market. Otis will benefit from this strong, well-established geographical footprint for years to come as the world grows increasingly urbanized, and people in developing countries move from rural areas into cities, necessitating the need for new mid- and high-rise residential and commercial buildings that will need vertical transportation. Aside from the growth of construction itself, another interesting driver in these developing markets like China, India, and others in Asia is the likelihood of the demand for increased safety standards and expectations over time, which is another growth driver for Otis. One can simply look at the rush for buildings in New York City to install door lock monitoring as an example for why a push for increased safety and a new code requirement can be a boon to elevator service providers.

Technology and High Switching Costs

I also want to touch on the technological advantage that Otis Worldwide's size and scale allow it to employ. Otis has emphasized the Internet of Things and offers Remote Elevator Monitoring. This is a tool that Otis can use that many of its smaller competitors are not able to invest in. (The other major OEM players such as Schindler and ThyssenKrupp also have their own versions of this).

Remote Elevator Monitoring allows Otis to increase its margins and maximize the efficiency of its workforce. Instead of a maintenance customer calling in to say that their elevator is having a problem, then the Otis branch sending a mechanic out and having them troubleshoot the elevator for up to several hours (which can be costly to Otis if the building has this cost covered under its maintenance contract as they are paying the mechanic at a high rate but not charging for it), the Remote Elevator Monitoring system itself sends a message to the Otis branch and lets them know what the problem is and to send a mechanic out. Thus, the mechanic already has a head start on the problem when they get there.

Theoretically, this system could also cut down on the need for and quantity of monthly maintenance visits if Otis sees that there are no problems with the system, but this could be a slippery slope to go down, and there are certainly some building owners and managers who would be understandably unhappy if they felt that they were not getting the monthly preventative maintenance that they expect (indeed, in examining Otis' investor day presentation, the company is touting the reduction in average maintenance hours per unit that it has been able to achieve since implementing this technology). Despite any possible controversy, it is at the very least a useful tool for Otis to have at its disposal. There are third-party manufacturers that make this equipment for independent companies, but it is more cost-advantageous for Otis with its own in-house technology. I also only foresee this technology becoming more important over time if current trend of the decline of skilled labor continues.

Another way Otis utilizes technology to its advantage is through the use of its proprietary equipment. Proprietary equipment is a concept that exists across the spectrum of building and construction trades, not just elevator equipment. Without getting too into the weeds for the purpose of this article, proprietary equipment can be defined as "equipment in which service tools, technical support, and parts must be acquired from the original manufacturer or installer. The company that manufactured the elevator retains control over the cost costs associated with repairs or replacement parts". (Source: Landmark Elevator). Some of this equipment can only be serviced with special diagnostic tools, passwords, and technical support only available to the original equipment manufacturer. (Source: Eastern Elevator). This is in contrast to the use of non-proprietary or open-source equipment, which any elevator company could service without the use of special tools or technical support.

Otis can install its own complete elevator with all of its own equipment, such as its HydroFit or Gen2 models, and put in its own proprietary controller which many other elevator companies will not be able or willing to service, meaning that the building is more or less married to Otis Elevator as its service company for the foreseeable future once this system goes in. If the building wants to move away from Otis Elevator for its service contract, there are then high switching costs as they may need to change out the controller and other equipment just so that another company can maintain it. Furthermore, as you might imagine, if a building pays the high switching costs and still moves away from Otis, Otis can still make money by charging high prices for replacement parts years down the road as they are the only manufacturer of the components for their equipment.

Similarly, from an architectural standpoint, Otis (and the other global OEM companies) is able to offer a virtual 'plan room' of architectural drawings that architects and consultants can use as the basis of design for the elevator systems for buildings they are building. As Liz Matthews wrote for Construction Executive last year,

"Implementing proprietary equipment is standard practice for most contractors and architects for a variety of reasons, including its upfront low cost and its integration into architect's drafting programs. Proprietary manufacturers sell at competitive prices and even provide professional development about how to include their equipment at industry conferences."

It is easy for the architect to just take these pre-made drawings and dimensions and use those as the basis of design for the building's vertical transportation system. For the most part, smaller competitors do not have the resources to reach out and offer these services to architects and developers. Each of these OEM's elevator systems is designed with slightly different dimensions and parameters, so that, once the basis of design is Otis, for example, it is very difficult for another company to come in and reinvent the wheel in order to use non-Otis equipment.

Risks

No investment case or analysis of a company's business prospects is complete without also examining the risks. In terms of risks for Otis Elevator, the most obvious risk would be a slowdown in global construction and capital expenditure on businesses as a result of either the current coronavirus pandemic or more broadly as a result of a recession caused by it. While Otis Worldwide's business would certainly take a hit, I believe that the large service base of over 2 million elevators that the company is maintaining gives it a defensive quality and would help insulate it from this to an extent. As stated previously, service is a higher-margin business for Otis than modernization or installation.

Other risks could include skilled labor shortages beyond what we see today, although again, Otis and a handful of others are probably best-positioned to survive this type of risk, or labor strikes by the company's unionized labor force. A tragic event such as an elevator accident could also bring bad publicity to the company and industry and the possibility of lawsuits to the company if it is the one maintaining the equipment.

Capital Allocation

In terms of capital allocation, United Technologies was always a dividend payer, and while Otis has not yet announced its dividend, it states that it is targeting a 40% payout ratio. Given the large, subscription-like revenue that the company enjoys, it seems well-positioned to pay a sustainable and growing dividend. The company also states that it is seeking to pay down $250 million of debt in 2020 and 2021, look for bolt-on acquisitions and engage in share repurchases once its target leverage metrics are met.

Conclusion

I personally will wait until Otis has several quarters of performance as a standalone publicly-traded company that we can track before I start a position, but overall in the medium-to-long term, I feel that the powerful flywheel business model, coupled with significant barriers to entry that will probably only get higher over time, makes Otis Worldwide a good long-term investment.

It is a U.S.-based pure play on the attractive vertical transportation market and also a way to play global urbanization and the growth of the global middle class as people in emerging markets and the developing world begin migrating from rural areas to cities and necessitate the need for new buildings featuring elevators.

The large service base of over 2 million units worldwide makes this a fairly defensive and insulated business, and I am expecting the company to initiate a sustainable and growing dividend as a result of this stable, recurring revenue base. Because this is a fairly mature business that has been around since the 1800s, I am obviously not expecting Otis Worldwide to be a multi-bagger, but I think it is reasonable to expect that shareholders will be rewarded with a decent annualized share-price appreciation for the next 5-10 years to come, while they also collect a healthy dividend payment from a fairly stable and steady stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.