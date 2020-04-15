Exxon Mobil: Prudent 2020 Management Decisions Should Help Performance

In the event of a recovery by the mid-2020s, the company could start trading at a mid-single digit P/E ratio.

The company should be able to comfortably invest through the year and cover all of its financial obligations.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is now the second largest publicly traded oil company in the world because Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has gone public. The company's collapse in share price has pushed its dividend past 8% as investors worry about the company's capital spending plans. As we will see throughout this article, the company's recent prudent decisions position it well for the recovery in oil prices.

Exxon Mobil - Compliance Week

Exxon Mobil Prudent 2020 Decisions

Exxon Mobil has made a number of prudent management decisions since 2020.

Exxon Mobil Financial Announcements - Exxon Mobil News Release

Exxon Mobil has been one of the latest companies to announce adjustments as a result of COVID-19. The company has announced that it's reducing 2020 capital spending by 30% and lowering cash operating expenses by 15%. The company's capital investments have decreased significantly from $33 billion down to $23 billion - a $10 billion decrease.

For reference, that's an $8/barrel decrease in the company's capital costs. The company also added in this blurb:

Exxon Mobil continues to monitor market developments and can exercise additional reduction options if required. As market conditions evolve, the company will continue evaluating the impacts of decreased demand on its 2020 production levels as well as longer-term production impacts.

The largest share of the capital spending reduction will be in the Permian Basin, where short-cycle investments can be more readily adjusted to respond to market conditions, while preserving value over the long term.

Basically, the company is cutting capital in the Permian Basin drastically to support the remainder of its portfolio. The reason this is feasible is because the Permian Basin is one of the few regions in the world where oil production, especially short-cycle oil production, can be stopped, with no risk to the field. Other major oil fields risk permanent damage if production is halted, due to the effects of pressure.

Exxon Mobil has the capacity to decrease capital further going forward, however, even if it doesn't, its strong capital spending and operating cost reductions will help the company going forward.

Exxon Mobil Debt Raise and Financial Position

At the same time, Exxon Mobil has put significant effort into bolstering its financial position. Exxon Mobil has raised a total of $18 billion of new debt, enough to cover more than a year of the company's debt. The company raised the following issuance:

Duration Amount Interest Rate 5-year $1.5 billion 2.992% 7-year $1.0 billion 3.294% 10-year $2.0 billion 3.482% 3-30 year $9.5 billion 1.571-3.452% 20-year $1.25 billion 4.227% 30-year $2.75 billion 4.327%

The company's spread versus the 30-year treasury has increased, however, the company has benefited from the fact that the 30-year treasury has declined almost 1% YTD. As a result the company has been able to issue 30-year bonds in its latest batch for ~0.9% lower than it was able to recently. At the same time, the company's almost $50 billion of debt means 1% is ~$500 million annually.

Exxon Mobil Financial Summary - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

At the same time, Exxon Mobil's overall financial position has remained incredibly strong. The company has $6.6 billion in 2019 FCF net total in 2019, with price averaging $64 / barrel for the year. Brent crude is currently ~$30 / barrel, collapsing from earlier in the year. OPEC+ has shown strong willingness to cut production to support prices, so we'll assume, with earlier prices, they average $44 / barrel in 2020.

That reduction will cost the company ~$30 billion for the year. At the same time, the company has cut capital spending by $10 billion, while the company's cash operating expenses reduction will save it ~$7 billion annually. That puts the company's FCF at negative $7 billion. The company's raised cash will cover the company's dividend and other capital expenses for the remainder of 2020.

The company's financial position doesn't allow it to handle a long-term crash without cutting capital significantly or increasing debt significantly. However, in the immediate term, the company is well positioned to handle the immediate effects of the oil crash.

Exxon Mobil Asset Portfolio

At the same time, Exxon Mobil has an incredibly significant asset portfolio worth paying close attention to.

Exxon Mobil Asset Portfolio - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has an impressive Guyana portfolio that has had almost 20 discoveries each at ~500 million barrels each. The company has significantly more undrilled prospects than the number of drilled prospects it has, giving the company the potential to more than double its reserves. The company has 4 drilling wells and it's looking to expand this to 5, which would allow significant expansion.

The company already has the potential for almost 1 million barrels / day of production with a multi-decade reserve life off of its current production. Liza crude oil trades at a premium to Brent, and the company's Phase 2 project here has a $25 / barrel breakeven. As the company learns more, it could decrease breakeven towards $20 / barrel and increase productions further.

Exxon Mobil Permian Basin - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil also has a growing Permian Basin investment, a significant part of its future returns. The company hasn't announced how much decreasing investment would hurt production growth here, however, 2020-2021 were supposed to be areas of incredibly rapid growth. That was expected to push the company's production past 1 million barrels.

One more significant thing worth taking into account here is the company is focused on rapidly decreasing its Permian Basin breakeven. The company is pushing to reduce its breakeven towards $15 / barrel, something that'd still be very profitable at current prices. Assuming it can eventually increase production towards 1.3 million barrels / day, that's almost 500 million barrels / year.

Assuming $44 / barrel that we presumed above, that's almost $15 billion in annual earnings. For a company with a market capitalization of less than $200 billion, that's the potential for significant investor earnings.

Exxon Mobil Potential Shareholder Returns

Exxon Mobil is focused on reducing its breakeven, giving it the ability to significantly increase shareholder returns in the event of a potential recovery.

Exxon Mobil Earnings - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has the ability to increase its earnings significantly assuming that prices remain near their 5-year average. The company expects earnings, by 2025, should be able to increase towards $30 billion. For a company with a market capitalization of almost $180 billion, that would represent a mid-single digit P/E ratio and enable the company to provide >15% annual shareholder returns.

The potential for Exxon Mobil to reward shareholders from 5-year average prices is worth paying close attention to.

Exxon Mobil Risks

Exxon Mobil really only has one significant risk worth paying attention to. That is the risk of oil prices remaining lower for longer. At this time we feel that is unlikely and will not happen. OPEC+ has already shown a significant interest in supporting prices with an almost 10 million barrel / day production growth that could be expanded further. At the same time, the COVID-19 curve is on the way to flattening.

A significant amount of work is being done to find a cure for COVID-19 and we expect markets to begin recovering by YE 2020, which Exxon Mobil has prepared its financial position for.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has made some prudent 2020 management decisions to help the company perform better. The company has raised a staggering $18 billion of new debt. The company has achieved quite low rates on this debt and should be able to cover all of its dividend and reduce capital expenses for the remainder of the year. That puts the company in a good position.

The company's asset portfolio remains impressive as the company focuses on ramping up low cost assets. The company is spending heavily in both Guyana and the Permian Basin, both low cost assets. At the same time, in the event of a recovery, which we expect in the next year, the company's earnings should increase significantly giving the company a mid-single digit P/E by 2025.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.