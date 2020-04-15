Factory Orders And PMI Data Suggest These Industries Are Bullish

Some industries have the potential to outperform during the lockdown, while a few may suffer even after it is lifted.

However, an analysis of the numbers throws up very interesting and surprising results.

Though factory orders came in flat month over month for February 2020, the new orders data from the PMI numbers in March 2020 indicate tough times ahead.

Need is not demand. Effective economic demand requires not merely need but corresponding purchasing power. - Henry Hazlitt

Manufactured goods data came in flat at $497.4 billion month over month for February 2020. We are all aware that the downturn wasn't priced into this data because the disruption hit home in March 2020. The PMI for March 2020 has come in at 49.1%, down 1% from February's 50.1% − and what's rankled is the 7.6% drop in new orders.

Image Source: Census.gov

It's easy to guess that the April numbers will be worse. However, I dived deep into the negative numbers and came up with a list of underperformers and outperformers. All the following projections are for the near term because they are based on data that keep fluctuating.

1. Food Companies

Food companies are booming in this age of lockdown and self-quarantines. More than 90% of Americans are in self-quarantine, and food is in demand. Per the ISM (Institute of Supply Management), food factories are "experiencing a record number of orders due to COVID-19."

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) have seen their sales fly up 10-20% in March 2020. Locked-down American consumers are stocking up on comfort foods, and you better watch such stocks.

2. Beverage & Tobacco Companies

Per the PMI data, beverage and tobacco companies recorded strong growth - at par with the food companies. Americans may have been stocking up before the lockdown, hence the surge in March 2020. After things got worse, many alcohol companies chipped in to make hand sanitizers.

Deloitte opines that though beverage companies are enjoying the surge in at-home consumption, their out-of-home consumption has stalled, and their supply chain is disrupted. The firm also estimates that consumption patterns will change over the long term.

Tobacco companies are under heavy pressure because smoking increases the risk from COVID-19. Cigarette and tobacco manufacturing in the U.S. was estimated at $47.4 billion in 2020, which represented a decline of -0.9% year over year. However, COVID-19 has changed all that, and cigarette makers are now feeling some more economic pain. Though the PMI data suggest tobacco products witnessed robust demand in March 2020, it is unclear how the demand will unfold in the post-COVID-19 period.

It would be wise to give beverage stocks a miss until the lockdown lasts and consider moving away from tobacco stocks.

3. Chemical Companies

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) has secured federal designation as "essential critical infrastructure", 96% of all manufactured goods are directly or indirectly dependent on the chemical industry. For example, of the total value of disinfectants and cleaning products, a massive 75% is because of the chemical industry. The same figure for medical equipment is 27%.

Two negatives that are impacting the industry are COVID-19 and the oil price war. Orders for chemical products grew modestly in March 2020, but their supply chain has been hit. Despite the negatives, companies manufacturing disinfectants, cleaning products, and medical equipment are likely to witness robust demand going forward. One interesting stock to watch in this space is Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

4. The Underperformers

I have bunched up underperformers in this group. If you own stocks in any of the following sectors, do review the near-term prospects, especially if you are a short-term trader:

A) The computer and electronic parts supply chain has seen massive disruptions. Recovery now depends on how quickly China restores supplies, and even more so on how quickly demand rebounds. The road looks slightly uphill as of now.

Image Source: Computer Economics

B) The transportation equipment industry has been facing shortages of raw materials and components. Even after the recovery from the ongoing pandemic is complete, this industry may have to pass through a period of low demand until most of the lost jobs are filled.

C) The industrial machinery industry has witnessed a 30% drop in productivity. It's a triple whammy for this industry − aside from the pandemic impacting the supply chain and manufacturing, it has also hit their customers' businesses. It's going to take time to resolve the situation because the post-COVID-19 era may be full of ifs and buts.

D) The same negative conditions hold for the plastics, rubber, furniture, hospitality, and fabricated metal parts industries.

Summing Up

Even though American companies are passing through a bad patch, some industries will do well. In the near term, investors can consider moving away from tobacco, hospitality, and industrial machinery industries, and latch on to food and select chemical stocks.

The post-COVID-19 era is hard to predict now, and therefore, the analyses above represent conditions that can influence short-term price action. In The Lead-Lag Report, I make it a point to stress conditions that favor risk-taking or risk-aversion on a weekly basis to help with that. The long-term in my opinion is much harder to get a handle on than the observable now. But, for those looking for clues, there are new trends emerging here that might be great opportunities.

