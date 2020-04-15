Merck: What Makes This Big Pharma Tick In April 2020

Once a darling of the stock market, Merck (MRK) has become an unfortunate victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The stock dipped from $91.29 on January 2 to $66.40 on March 23. Although the stock recovered to $82.84 on April 13, there is definitely some upside left.

Today, Merck is one of the few reliable dividend stocks income investors can rely on. This is exceptional in current times when many companies are either suspending or cutting dividend payments. Merck is also less likely to see a significant hit to demand, considering that its products mostly target cancer patients and patients suffering from other chronic and often fatal diseases. Hence, the chances of patients foregoing these medications due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain slim. The company's lead asset, Keytruda, continues to be the preferred immunotherapy, both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, across multiple cancer indications.

Merck is a safe dividend stock with solid financial prospects

Currently, Merck is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.61, which translates into a healthy dividend yield of 2.95%. The company has been consistently increasing annual dividends since 2013. The company paid an annual dividend of $2.20 in 2019, a YoY increase of 15%. In 2019, the company returned $10.5 billion in dividends and share repurchases. Here, dividends accounted for $5.7 billion, while share repurchases made up $4.8 billion. Merck reported cash of $10.45 billion, net operating cash flow of $13.44 billion, and free cash flow of $10.68 billion at the end of 2019. Hence, the company is in a good position to remain committed to its dividend strategy.

In 2019, Merck reported revenues of $46.84 billion, a YoY rise of 10.7%. The company's GAAP EPS of $3.81 was also up YoY by 64%. The company plans to invest $19.05 billion from 2019 to 2023, of which more than $10.0 billion is expected to be used for expanding manufacturing capacity for oncology, animal health, and vaccines business.

Merck has guided for a solid 17.78% - 21.65% increase in GAAP EPS to $4.57 - $4.72 for 2020. The company has also guided for 8% - 11% YoY increase in non-GAAP EPS to $5.62 - $5.77 in 2020. The chances of the significant downward revision in 2020 guidance remain slim considering that Merck's products are targeting serious and potentially fatal medical conditions, the treatment of which can neither be avoided nor deferred.

Merck is also looking forward to an even better financial performance in the coming years. On February 5, the company announced plans to spinoff products from its Women's Health, trusted Legacy Brands, and Biosimilars businesses into a new, yet-to-be-named, independent, publicly-traded company. The company now plans to focus all of its attention on high growth segments of oncology, vaccines, animal health, and hospital products. The company expects spinoff to complete in 2021 and anticipates to receive $8 billion to $9 billion through a special tax-free dividend from NewCo. Merck announced plans to retain its current 2020 dividend of $2.44 per share and highlighted its goal of attaining a 47% to 50% payout ratio over time.

Merck also believes to generate significant financial, commercial, and operational advantages from the proposed spinoff. The company expects to become more focused on its high growth human health business post completion of the deal. Exiting non-core businesses to focus on high growth ones seems to have worked previously for other pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca (AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Pfizer (PFE). Subsequent to the deal, Merck will be more focused on key oncology drug Keytruda, vaccine Gardasil, and neuromuscular blockade reversal drug Bridion.

Keytruda is a major growth driver for Merck

In 2019, Keytruda fetched revenues close to $11.08 billion, a YoY jump of 58%. This follows 2018 when the drug's sales spiked by 88% to $7.17 billion. In the fourth quarter, Keytruda's sales grew 45% to $3.1 billion. And the drug shows no signs of slowing anytime soon. In fact, the drug is expected to generate sales close to $22.5 billion in 2025, ahead of the best-selling drug in the world, AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira.

Keytruda continues to be a leading drug in the U.S. in indications such as lung, bladder, and head and neck cancers and is in strong demand in adjuvant melanoma and renal cell carcinoma across all patient groups. The drug's ex-U.S. sales are up by 15% in 2019, driven by improving access to EU and commercial launch in Japan and China. In fact, the drug's recent approval in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) indication in China is being seen as a major positive for the company. NSCLC is the leading cause of cancer death in China.

Continued focus on Keytruda label expansion has been a major factor fueling the drug's revenue trajectory. In February 2020, Merck reported positive results from a late-stage clinical trial, KEYNOTE-355, which evaluated Keytruda plus chemotherapy in patients with mTNBC (metastatic triple-negative breast cancer) whose tumors expressed PD-L1, a protein which Keytruda blocks. The Keytruda - chemotherapy combination succeeded in delaying the cancer progression in these patients suffering from the aggressive form of breast cancer. The company will be continuing with the trial to evaluate the impact on the more important metric of overall survival.

These results are significant, considering that there is no FDA approved treatment option available for mTNBC patients, who mostly report very high recurrence rates. Here, the patients' tumor cells do not have estrogen and progesterone receptors and also do not produce excessive amounts of HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2). The currently approved breast cancer therapies are mostly focused on estrogen, progesterone, or HER2 and hence do not perform in the case of TNBC patients.

In April 2020, FDA accepted and granted priority review to a new sBLA seeking accelerated approval of Keytruda monotherapy as a second-line treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors and a higher-than-usual number of genetic mutations characterized by TMB-H (tissue tumor mutational burden-high) ≥10 mutations/megabase. The level of TMB-H will be determined by an FDA-approved test. Here, Merck is focusing on all solid tumors irrespective of their origination site.

The application is based on durable responses seen in the KEYNOTE-158 study, which enrolled 233 patients with previously treated advanced noncolorectal tumors. Here, 34.3% of patients reported objective response, while complete response was seen in 9.9% of patients. The median PFS (progression-free survival) was 4.1 months, while median OS (overall survival) was 23.5 months.

This is a big indication and can prove to be a major market for Keytruda. The company will also benefit from lack of competition, considering that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has already withdrawn its FDA application for Opdivo - Yervoy combination therapy in newly diagnosed lung cancer patients with high TMB. Then, the company had cited a lack of clear superiority of the combination regimen over standard chemotherapy in these patients.

The company has also seen some positive trial readouts and regulatory decisions in other business segments

In February 2020, Merck's Ebola vaccine Ervebo secured approval in four African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), one of the countries worst affected by the disease. The other three countries include Ghana, Zambia, and Burundi. Other African countries are also expected to approve the vaccine in the coming months. Ervebo has been approved by the FDA in December 2019, while EC granted it a conditional marketing authorization in November 2019.

In March 2020, Merck reported positive results for Gefapixant in refractory or unexplained chronic cough in two Phase 3 trials, COUGH-1 and COUGH-2.

Merck is also expanding its product portfolio through targeted business development deals

In January 2020, Merck established a strategic oncology collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical and Astex Pharmaceuticals, focused on the development of small-molecule inhibitors against several drug targets, including the KRAS oncogene, which is currently being investigated for the treatment of cancer.

Taiho and Astex will receive an aggregate upfront payment of $50 million and will be eligible to receive approximately $2.5 billion contingent upon the achievement of preclinical, clinical, regulatory and sales milestones for multiple products arising from the agreement, as well as tiered royalties on sales. In return, Merck will secure rights for some of the two companies' clinical candidates.

In January 2020, Merck also completed the acquisition of oncology and rare-disease focused biopharmaceutical company, ArQule, for around $2.7 billion in cash. The deal added Phase 2 pipeline candidate, ARQ 531, which is being evaluated as a treatment for B-cell malignancies, to Merck's portfolio.

Investors should be aware of these risks

Investors are concerned about the over-reliance of Merck on Keytruda. While business concentration is definitely a key concern for the company, Keytruda is a strong asset and will continue to significantly push up Merck's revenues and earnings in the coming quarters.

Conservative investors are also not impressed with Merck's proposed spinoff and are more worried about the company's cash flows. In 2019, the women's health, legacy brands, and biosimilars segments had accounted for almost 14% of the company's revenues. This revenue stream from relatively stable businesses will no longer be available. This, in turn, will reduce the company's cash flows. The spinoff will also increase the company's already high dependence on Keytruda. Investors are also worried about the increased possibility of a misconceived M&A by the now leaner Merck in a bid to reduce business concentration risks.

Merck's over-reliance on Keytruda also makes it more susceptible to R&D and regulatory failure of this asset. In January 2020, Keytruda and chemotherapy combination regimen failed to demonstrate superior efficacy compared to chemotherapy alone in SCLC (small cell lung cancer) indication in a Phase 3 trial.

In February 2020, the company received a CRL (complete response letter) from FDA regarding Merck's sBLA (supplemental Biologics License Application) seeking to update the dosing frequency for Keytruda to include a 400 mg dose infused over 30 minutes Q6W (every-six-weeks) option in multiple indications. If approved, this label would have made Keytruda monotherapy more convenient to cancer patients, thereby further increasing its appeal over other immunotherapies. Currently, Keytruda is approved as a 200 mg dose every three weeks. The CRL came as a surprise considering the European Commission's approval of 400 mg Q6W dosing for Keytruda monotherapy indications on March 28, 2019.

England's NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), the advisor to the NHS (National Health Service) has refused to add Keytruda on NHS formulary in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer indication, citing lack of substantiated efficacy. The agency has also refused to include Keytruda and Pfizer's Inlyta combination regimen for first-line kidney cancer patients in the NHS formulary.

Keytruda is also facing stiff competition from Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) immunotherapy drug, Tecentriq. BeiGene (BGNE) is also getting ready to position its investigational NSCLC drug, tislelizumab, against Keytruda in China.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Merck is $96.11, 16.00% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at P/E of 21.48x and a forward P/E of 13.24x, which is surprisingly lower than those of peers such as Sanofi (SNY), Novartis (NVS), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The valuation is not stratospherically high, considering that Merck is essentially a growth stock. Hence, I believe that the target price of $96.11 is a fair representation of Merck's growth potential.

Analysts are mostly giving positive opinions for the stock. In March 2020, Mizuho analyst, Mara Goldstein reiterated Buy rating and target price of $100. In February 2020, Barclays analyst Carter Gould initiated coverage for the stock with an Overweight rating and target price of $93. JPMorgan analyst, Chris Schott reiterated Overweight rating and set a target price of $98. But RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated Sector Perform rating and reduced target price from $99 to $92.

I believe investors should pick up Merck at current levels. Chances of first-quarter underperformance and significant downward revision of fiscal 2020 guidance seem low. Hence, retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year should start considering picking up Merck in April 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.