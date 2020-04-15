Comcast: Weighing The Multiple Headwinds Against The Fruitful Initiatives

Although the cord-cutting movement continues unabated, the company has a number of business segments that are doing well.

With postponement of the Olympics, Comcast lost over a billion in advertising revenues.

The shuttering of theme parks and movie production delays will weigh on revenues.

Comscore, an American media analytics company, reported zero dollars spent in movie theatres for the weekend ending March 20. The last time we witnessed zero ticket sales was in 1994, following the Northridge earthquake’s shutdown of Hollywood.

Of course, Comcast (CMCSA) is a movie maker, via Universal Studios. The company shut down production of “Minions: Rise of Gru” due to COVID-19. The firm also delayed the debut of “WIcked” and “F9.” I can’t say I blame them, considering most movie theatres are shuttered.

Comcast has another debut that’s been hindered by the coronavirus: Peacock, the company’s new streaming service, was set to launch a week before the 2020 Olympics.

NBCUniversal reportedly sold 90% of its advertising for the Olympics. The advertising spend, totaling $1.25 billion, is supposedly deferred. That is, if the Olympic Games actually take place in 2021.

Then there are Universal Studios Theme Parks, shuttered due to COVID-19.

Last, but perhaps not least, is the cord-cutting craze. Comcast lost 733,000 video subscribers in 2019.

Oh, and one more thing, COVID-9 is causing a slowdown in advertising buys.

Here is what management had to say about the effect of COVID-19 on future results.

However, the impact of COVID-19 could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations over the near to medium term. Comcast Corporation 8-K

Therein lies much of the bear case for Comcast.

I, however, view Comcast from a different perspective. I see a company that has grown markedly over the last five years. A company that operates in a duopoly that in some respects verges on a monopoly, and a business that has a number of initiatives that are bearing fruit.

Furthermore, there are aspects of this crisis that may result in tailwinds for Comcast.

Addressing The Negatives

Barring approval of a vaccine before year’s end (unlikely), or an effective treatment for COVID-19, I think the theme parks will remain closed throughout 2020. Even if they open, I believe attendance will be sparse. There will be those who will not visit the park due to health concerns and others who will stay away for lack of money.

The sunny side of this is that the theme parks only constitute 5% of total revenue and 7% of EBITDA. Furthermore, the theme parks will reopen at some date, and that business will eventually recover fully from the coronavirus.

That cannot be said with certainty for Peacock and the Olympics. The Rio Olympics increased Comcast’s Q3 2016 revenues by 16%. If the Olympics are held in 2021, Comcast will profit handsomely. IF.

A degree of damage has been wrought to Peacock, and the loss of $1.25 billion in advertising revenue isn’t the only blow the streaming service suffered. A study conducted by YouGov found 40% of consumers considered Peacock’s coverage of the Olympics as one of its most appealing features. It is reasonable to believe the debut of Peacock will not be as robust as it would have been with the Olympics as an incentive for potential customers.

When one subtracts the theme parks from the movie and TV businesses, NBCUniversal constitutes roughly 26% of revenue and 18% of EBITDA. That is a sizable portion of the company’s profits.

While home-bound folks will watch their TV in record numbers, COVID-19 will take a toll on advertising budgets. A study by MoffetNathanson projects a 10.6% decline in overall advertising revenues.

Where There’s A Ying There’s A Yang

The bearish development I did not discuss in the last segment deals with cord-cutting.

Comcast lost 671,000 residential and 61,000 business cable TV customers in 2019. Cord-cutting leads many in the investment community to shun Comcast and similar investments. It ranks with the retail apocalypse as a means to dismiss an entire industry. There is, however, a problem using cord-cutting to blacklist any related stocks. It ignores the tremendous headway Comcast has made driving revenues, and it is also blind to a number of advantages the company holds.

I contend that Comcast operates as a duopoly that verges on a monopoly. Comcast’s service territory within the US covers roughly 110 million people, and Charter’s (CHTR) service territory covers 101 million people. The overlap for Comcast and Charter is a mere 1.5 million people. The remainder of the top ten cable providers combined reach roughly 65 million people.

In the areas in which the company operates, 30 million customers have no access to another broadband provider.

The infrastructure in place allows the two largest cable providers to add network capacity at a relatively modest cost. Not so for competitors. Case in point: I’ll use Google’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) efforts to compete in the home internet space via Google FIber. The following headlines do a good job of summing up the deep-pocketed company’s setback in that arena.

Google Fiber is leaving Louisville in a humiliating setback Why Google Fiber failed: 5 reasons Google Fiber Was Doomed From the Start

If Google can’t put a dent in Comcast’s business, who can?

For all of the talk about Comcast’s poor customer service (and I don’t disagree with critics), the fact is that’s often the case when you’re the only game in town. Ironically, you can make an argument that poor customer service is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Despite the cord-cutting, Comcast has a fairly healthy reputation among consumers when it comes to high-speed internet.

Source: HighSpeedInternet.com

You should note that Suddenlink’s (ATUS) and RCN’s combined customer base is roughly 10% of Comcast’s.

In 2019, the firm added 1.32 million residential and 89,000 business high-speed internet HSI connections. This marks the best HSI growth for the company in 12 years and more than offsets the losses suffered through cable cutting.

Since Q1 of 2017, the company increased the number of high-speed internet customers from 23.2 million to 26.4 million.

Considering that roughly 80% of internet users do not subscribe to a streaming video service from their internet service provider, that leaves a long growth runway for Comcast.

In 2019, the cable TV industry held 67% of the broadband market in the US, an increase from 65% a year ago. Broadband serves as a sort of toll road largely controlled by Comcast and Charter.

I believe this is one of the strongest arguments for an investment in Comcast

Initiatives That Are Bearing Fruit

Midway through 2018, Comcast acquired Sky, a telecommunications company serving 23 million subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Italy. Sky holds the number one audience share in the UK, Germany and Italy, and added 394,000 customers in 2019. Adjusting for currency fluctuations, Sky’s EBITDA increased 12% in 2019.

In 2017, the company teamed up with Verizon (VZ) to launch Xfinity Mobile, a discount cellular service. Comcast’s goal was to make the cable and streaming businesses stickier, not to create an additional revenue stream. Management believes Xfinity Mobile serves the company well; however, throughout 2018, the initiative operated in the red.

In 2019, the mobile segment added 816,000 net lines and revenues grew 31% to $1.17 billion. Consequently, the segment is near break-even, and it will provide a new revenue stream in the immediate future.

Roughly a year ago, Comcast launched the eponymous Xfinity Flex. Designed to appeal to cord-cutters, Flex is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet.

Xfinity Internet subscribers receive a free box ($5 for additional units) that provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, and Showtime, as well as 10,000 free online movies and ad-supported TV.

For those willing to shell out $40 to $50 per month, Flex can provide a variety of smart-home features including streaming video from security cameras, motion detectors, door and window sensors, and on-screen controls for lighting and thermostats.

How COVID-19 Could Benefit Comcast

Comcast reports videoconferencing and Voice over Internet Protocol have increased by 212% over the last 30 days. Since March 1, peak network traffic is up 32%. Gaming is 50% higher, and streaming video and web video have grown by 38%.

In an attempt to understand how the investing landscape will be transformed by COVID-19, I ponder the consumer trends that could continue post-crisis.

I have to believe that some businesses may opt for work-at-home models after the crisis recedes. Gaming may increase (it can be addictive) and tapped consumers may cling to streaming services as a form of cheap entertainment. All trends that favor Comcast.

Valuation, Dividend Metrics, And Financial Position

As I write these words, CMCSA shares sell for $37.13.The average 12-month price target of 24 analysts is $49.25. The average price target of the 8 analysts rating the company over the last month is $43.25.

The forward PE is 11.64 and the PEG is 1.49.

The dividend appears safe. The current yield is 2.42%. The payout ratio is a hair below 30%, the dividend coverage ratio is near 340%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 13.3%.

One criteria I require of a prospective investment during this crisis is a strong financial foundation. S&P and Moody’s provide upper medium investment grade ratings with a stable outlook for Comcast.

My Perspective

In FY19, Comcast recorded FCF of $13.4 billion. Net cash flow increased 18% and adjusted EPS grew 14.7%, marking the 10th year of double-digit growth in the last 11 years. High-speed internet revenue increased 9.4%.

The company generated 372,000 customer relationship net additions in the fourth quarter alone, a new record. Since 2017, revenues increased 15.3%, EBITDA 13.6%, and adjusted EPS 14.7%.

Those who preach that cord-cutting spells doom for Comcast should peruse the following chart.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

I rate Comcast a BUY. While I don’t believe the shares are trading at a deep discount, the company should weather this crisis better than most. However, I will add that I see a great deal of evidence that the market will take another drop, and I think it is likely a steep fall. My Buy recommendation is for investors who see evidence to the contrary.

The dividend is safe, and I believe Comcast has strong growth prospects. Once this crisis has passed, the Universal Studios side of the business should do well.

One Last Word

