Cornerstone OnDemand: It's Now About The Cash Flow

Margins have been on an uptrend and justify the company's plan to achieve the so-called "Rule of 40"

Amid the indiscriminate selloff that has battered the stock market since February, a few diamonds have emerged in the rough. Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), in particular, is a name that I previously disliked - but the steep fall in Cornerstone's share price since the beginning of the year (down -47% YTD versus -15% for the S&P 500) make the company a far more attractive play, in my opinion.

However, Cornerstone's newly attractive valuation is only one part of the reason why I've upgraded my stance on the stock to bullish. Cornerstone has long been forgotten as a mainstream software company by the market because of its lackluster single-digit growth - but in today's cautious market, growth has been relegated to secondary importance beside cash flow. And Cornerstone has been trimming down costs over the past few years (in part because it had hoped last year to be acquired by a private equity buyer, an attempt that ultimately failed) at the expense of growth, which positions it uniquely well in an investment climate where cash flow and liquidity are king.

It's time to re-assess the bullish case for Cornerstone OnDemand; in my view, the stock's fall has reached its trough and it's ready to rebound.

Cornerstone's rich cash flow margins

Software companies are always juggling to find a balance between growth and profitability. Though Cornerstone has more or less given up on growth, it has at the very least produced generous profitability.

The chart below, which shows Cornerstone's margin profile on a quarterly basis going back three years, offers telling hints at the company's decision to focus on profitability:

Figure 1. Cornerstone margin trends Source: Cornerstone 4Q19 earnings release

The main takeaways from here:

Headcount growth has slowed down to virtually zero over the past several years, in sharp contrast to Silicon Valley's typical empire-building and "growth-at-all-costs" mantra

Gross margins remain high and position Cornerstone for rich cash flow margins; in FY19, Cornerstone boosted its pro forma gross margins by 190bps to 76.0%

Pro forma operating margin expansion is even better, bumping up 360bps in FY19 to 15.4%. In addition to richer gross margins, this has been achieved by cutting down on sales and marketing, as well as general/administrative costs, as a percentage of revenue

This continued, consistent margin expansion has led to generous free cash flows. Cornerstone likes to define free cash flow on an "unlevered" basis, which adds back its interest costs as if it had no debt. Under this methodology, Cornerstone generated $90.2 million of unlevered free cash flow in FY19, up 42% y/y and seeing 360bps richer margins (in-line with pro forma operating margin growth). We note that even if we take standard FCF without adding back interest expenses, FCF would have still grown 46% y/y.

Figure 2. Cornerstone unlevered FCF

Source: Cornerstone 4Q19 earnings release

But Cornerstone is pointing to even greener pastures ahead. Cornerstone has noted that it intends to achieve the so-called "Rule of 40" in 2020, which it defines slightly differently as subscription revenue growth plus unlevered free cash flow margins. Per CEO Adam Miller's prepared remarks on the most recent earnings call:

As a result, we needed to take some incremental cost actions to increase our unlevered free cash flow margin to stay on track to hit the rule of 40 as planned on a standalone basis. To help identify the appropriate cost actions and to simultaneously help us optimize our overall cost structure and improved performance we retained AlixPartners, a world-class consulting firm with particular expertise in performance improvement and cost optimization."

Cornerstone has withheld full-year guidance due to its acquisition of Saba Software (which we'll touch on later), but its Q1 subscription revenue guidance calls for 10.5% y/y growth, which means that Cornerstone is planning for roughly 30% uFCF margins in 2020 - substantial increase from FY19. Miller also noted that the company (at least, in February when he made these remarks) planned to "significantly exceed" its original unlevered FCF target of $150 million for the year.

How the coronavirus plays into this, and a look at valuation

Of course, the natural question here is: how does the coronavirus factor into Cornerstone's lofty plans?

Cornerstone is largely a subscription software company, and in generating $577 million of total revenue in FY19, the company also tallied up $575 million of annualized recurring revenue in its contracts at year-end. This means that most of Cornerstone's annual revenue is already locked in. However, it would be naive to think the coronavirus won't have any impact on Cornerstone's revenue. This is because Cornerstone's pricing is seat-based, (see pricing chart below; note that enterprise clients will have lower custom rates) and as a result, the layoffs that are happening across the U.S. will lower Cornerstone's billings, even if customers won't churn their Cornerstone subscriptions outright.

Figure 2. Cornerstone pricing Source: Cornerstone

As a result, I think it's more likely that Cornerstone's subscription revenue growth will trend closer to 5% y/y than to 10% y/y this fiscal year, and for its unlevered cash flow margins to also trend five points lower at 25%. But here's the thing: Cornerstone's valuation has fallen so low that we don't need the company to achieve the Rule of 40 to justify its price.

As a baseline for setting expectations, let's assume Cornerstone hits 5% y/y overall revenue growth and 25% uFCF margins this year, significantly below the company's hope of achieving the Rule of 40 this year. This puts Cornerstone's FY20 overall revenue at $606 million, and its unlevered free cash flow at $151.5 million (hitting that original cash flow target of $150 million, but not "significantly exceeding" it as Miller had hoped).

At present share prices near $31, Cornerstone has a market cap of just $1.90 billion. After netting off the $477.7 million of cash and $293.2 million of convertible debt on Cornerstone's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $1.72 billion.

This puts Cornerstone's valuation at 2.8x EV/FY20 revenues. But even more salient is the company's cash flow multiple, at 11.4x EV/FY20 unlevered FCF (and if you're a stickler for GAAP figures and wish to subtract out Cornerstone's -$17.4 million of interest expense from its FCF, Cornerstone's resulting multiple is still only 12.8x). These multiples are based on Cornerstone as a standalone entity, and excludes any impact from Saba - which we'll discuss next.

These are very undemanding valuations - and given how investors' priority in the tech sector has been to seek safety rather than growth, Cornerstone's rich cash flow profile makes it a far more attractive investment.

Potential risk in Saba

We do want to note, however, that there's a potential risk on the horizon stemming from Cornerstone's massive $1.395 billion acquisition of Saba Software, which was previously a private company. Saba's products are complementary to Cornerstone, though there's a fair bit of overlap between the two platforms. Saba's main products fall into the traditional HCM space, covering modules for recruiting, performance management, and corporate learning (the latter of which is Cornerstone's main offering). The melding of the two companies largely offers Cornerstone an avenue to customers not currently within its base, plus the opportunity to cross-sell.

Here's how CEO Adam Miller explained the transaction on the most recent earnings call:

To kick off the next decade in our history, we have some exciting news to share. We have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Saba for $1.395 billion. As you know, Saba is one of the pioneers in the creation of the global talent management industry we know it today. We believe this transaction enables us to build a sustainable business for the long term. We have a shared passion for people development and will help thousands of organizations and millions of people around the world to overcome the skills divide. To provide a sense of the reach of this combination, our 2019 pro forma entity would have delivered nearly $820 million of ARR and $775 million in subscription revenue."

Unfortunately, as a private company, we don't know how fast Saba is growing; we only have Miller's pro forma entity comments which suggest Saba is contributing ~$250 million in annual subscription revenues on a backward-looking basis. Obviously, folding such a large acquisition into Cornerstone presents substantial risk (as it does for any M&A acquirer). But there are positives to be had alongside the risk.

The cons: Cornerstone will certainly be stretching its balance sheet, and at a time when investors are watching this closely. The company will pay primarily cash for the transaction (an 8-K filing lists the cash component of the deal at $1.33 billion), and it will take on a huge $985 million term loan to finance the deal.

Cornerstone will certainly be stretching its balance sheet, and at a time when investors are watching this closely. The company will pay primarily cash for the transaction (an 8-K filing lists the cash component of the deal at $1.33 billion), and it will take on a huge $985 million term loan to finance the deal. The pros: Cornerstone has not guided to the consolidated company's performance or growth yet, but as previously mentioned, Miller's comments on consolidated 2019 results suggest Saba will net roughly $250 million in annual subscription revenue for the company. This added scale gives Cornerstone more weight in the HCM space; the combined company's ~$800 million in annual subscription revenue compares to about $3.1 billion for Workday, widely considered the leader in HCM (though a large chunk of Workday's revenue base also owes to finance/ERP, which Cornerstone does not have). Saba is also expected to "substantially increase unlevered free cash flow".

Yes, we're wary of Cornerstone's balance sheet taking on substantial debt (before the impacts of the deal, Cornerstone's $477.7 million of cash alongside hugely positive FCF is quite substantial, which is more than enough to cover roughly $391 million in cash operating costs). But we are also cognizant of the fact that Saba will also bring much-needed growth and scale to Cornerstone while also boosting free cash flows.

Key takeaways

Cornerstone has become an attractive investment from a cash flow perspective, having shed nearly half its value since the start of the year. Note that the ~11.4x FCF multiple calculated in this article is based on conservative assumptions of 5% y/y revenue growth and 25% FCF margins - so far, Cornerstone has not made any indication that it would fail to hit the Rule of 40 as it originally promised. The uncertainty of the Saba deal certainly throws a wrench into the equation, but with Saba bringing onboard ~$250 million in subscription revenue and an unspecified amount of free cash flow, the $1.4 billion purchase price is not necessarily unjustified. Nor does it necessarily dilute Cornerstone's currently cheap valuation multiple, despite the added debt.

In my view, the risk-reward profile in this stock heavily favors the bulls. Scope out an entry point here.

