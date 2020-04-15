Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Should Outperform When The Threat Of COVID-19 Recedes

ETF Overview

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) focuses on investment-grade bonds in developed markets. This currency-hedged ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index. The fund's currency risk is reduced with its hedging strategy. The fund has exposure to developed markets that are likely to be in better shape in handling the outbreak of COVID-19 than emerging markets. In addition, central banks in these developed markets have already lowered their interest rates and are prepared to throw more monetary policy to support their economies. This will set up a good environment for BNDX to perform well. Therefore, we think this is a good fund to own for investors seeking exposure to investment grade government bonds outside of the U.S.

Fund Analysis

A focus in government bonds with little credit risks

Bonds in BNDX's portfolio are investment grade government bonds. As can be seen from the table below, over 73% of its portfolio are rated A or higher. These investment grade bonds have almost no credit risk as they are issued by governments that have strong credit ratings.

Developed countries will be better prepared to handle COVID-19 crisis than emerging markets

We like the fact that these government bonds are mostly issued by developed countries. As can be seen from the table below, it has exposure to Japan (19.6%), France (12.1%), Germany (8.8%) and many other developed markets. Unlike emerging markets that often face political and currency risks, developed markets are much more stable. Although many of these countries are still fighting very hard to contain COVID-19, they have much better healthcare system than many emerging markets. Therefore, economies in developed markets are much more likely to recover after COVID-19 is contained and the chances of credit ratings downgrade will remain lower for these markets than emerging countries.

BNDX is interest rate sensitive but with much less volatility

BNDX's fund performance is interest rate sensitive because it has an average effective maturity of 10 years. Since these funds are not issued in US dollar, it really depends on the local interest rates of its issuers. At the moment, central banks of most developed markets have lowered their interest rates in order to help their economies to weather the storm. There may be more monetary policies if needed. Therefore, we think this will set up a good environment for investment grade bonds in these developed markets in the next few months.

Should you buy it now?

It appears to us that the containment of COVID-19 before the end of April is highly unlikely. Some suggest that this may take at least a few more months while others suggest that a final containment depends on when the vaccine will be developed, which may take at least a year. Therefore, we think rates will likely stay very low in these developed countries for a while. Even after COVID-19 is fully contained, it may take a while for these developed economies to gradually walk out of the recession. Therefore, we do not anticipate any central banks to quickly raise their interest rates post COVID-19. This environment will support BNDX's fund performance.

Investor Takeaway

We like BNDX and its exposure to investment grade government bonds in developed markets. These are markets that will be in better shape to contain and recover from the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, we expect the U.S. dollar will gradually weaken if COVID-19 can gradually be contained. Therefore, BNDX is a good bond fund to own for investors seeking some investment grade exposures outside of the U.S.

