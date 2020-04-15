Monthly Portfolio Update: March 2020

We present the summary of dividend payments and increases during March 2020, as well as the current status of our Danube Dividends DGI portfolio.

We increased our holdings in AY, BLK, JNJ, MAIN, O, TXN, UPS and VFC, along with initiating net new positions in D, DIS, HD, KO and PEP.

During March 2020, we closed our positions in BA and APLE after their dividend suspensions were announced.

Despite the recent market rebound, we expect further downward pressure in the coming months, providing possible attractive buying opportunities in top-quality companies.

Highlight of the month: despite the recent market rebound, we expect further downturn to come

Market sentiment changed rapidly during March 2020, mainly due to Congress passing the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, providing an over $2 trillion economic relief package to the economy. Along with that, the Federal Reserve intensified its efforts to bolster the economy with a series of lending programs that could inject up to $2.3 trillion into the economy.

Despite the current optimistic sentiment, we remain bearish on the mid-term outlook of the economy, given that a record 16.8 million people have sought US jobless aid since the pandemic outbreak.

Below chart compares the S&P 500 since its pre-COVID peak on Feb. 19 with its performance after Sept. 12, 2008, the last trading day before Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy:

Source: Bloomberg

Although there is no proof that history will repeat itself again, but it gives good reason to doubt that the bottom is in. Therefore, we might use the recent run-up to re-balance our portfolio by selling non-core holdings. We aim to build a sizable (5-10%) cash position to prepare for a possible buying opportunity in higher quality companies during the upcoming months.

Cash allocation during March 2020

During the past month, there were two sell transactions in our portfolio: we liquidated our positions in Boeing (BA) and Apple Hospitality (APLE), after both companies announced dividend suspension.

The proceeds alongside new cash have been used to increase our existing holdings in Atlantica Yield (AY), BlackRock (BLK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Realty Income (O), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Parcel Service (UPS) and V.F. Corporation (VFC).

We also started to initiate net new positions in wide moat, high quality dividend growth names considered to be the cornerstones of our long-term DGI strategy. The reason for our purchase in Dominion Energy (D) was discussed in more detail in our focus article. Besides that, we also initiated small positions in Disney (DIS), Home Depot (HD) and Pepsi (PEP).

In terms of dollar value, our major focus has been Coca-Cola (KO). We added 27 shares at an average price of $37.5, translating to a dollar value of ~$1k. As illustrated below, Mr. Market provided an exceptional entry opportunity at an over 4% starting yield during the selloff:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividend payments and increases during the month

In March 2020, we received dividend payments from 21 companies totaling $260, in line with the current average gross monthly income forecast for our portfolio.

Source: Author's own illustration

Overall, for the trailing 12 months, we received dividends of $2,770 in total, arriving at a monthly average gross payout of $231.

Source: Author's own illustration

Considering dividend increases, below is a brief overview of the declarations from our portfolio companies, in a descending order:

Status of the Danube Dividends Portfolio

Looking at our overall dividend growth portfolio, external cash contributions and reinvested dividends since inception are totaling $64,164 as of March 2020. The current value of the portfolio sits at $63,415, producing $2,734 in forward annual net dividend income. The portfolio consists of 43 companies, with an average forward net yield of 4.26%.

Source: Author's own illustration

As a closing thought: aligned with our bearish view on the market for the upcoming months driven mainly by the alarming level of unemployment rate, we started to build a defensive cash position. As a consequence, currently ~$2k, or 3% of our portfolio is sitting in cash. We also consider liquidating a couple of marginal holdings in our portfolio in order to reach a 5% cash allocation as a preparation for further market downturns. These holdings might include: Flowers Foods (FLO), Whirlpool (WHR) and Kontoor Brands (KTB).

As outlined in our previous monthly update, we are grateful that the current crisis hit us at the beginning of our portfolio building journey. We would like to use this opportunity to acquire as many long-term cornerstones of our DGI portfolio as possible.

