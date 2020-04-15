Buy Domo For Its Improving Margins And Its Low Valuation

Also, the stock has one of the lowest valuations in the SaaS space, and could make it for a proper M&A target.

SaaS stocks has been widely affected by the COVID-19 sell-off. Domo (DOMO) is one of the most affected of them, with a decline of roughly 44% in its stock price from its February high, when the market peaked. Given this steep sell-off, the momentum that the stock was enjoying before it, the recovery in margins and customer retention, and a cheap valuation, Domo may be a great stock for the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Business Overview

Domo is a SaaS provider, struggling to survive in the Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) market. The company is better known for its user-friendly dashboards and for its goal of making BI tools easy to use for everyone in the organization.

Albeit users love what Domo gives them, because of its ease of use and all its fancy stuff, the company’s solutions fail to compete with peers on augmented analytics (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) capabilities.

These traits are critical for a BI vendor to expand within customers. The latter are using Domo for dashboards, and are using the competition for advanced analytics, which is hurting retention rates for Domo. According to Gartner, the majority of Domo’s customers use the company’s platform for certain lines of business such as Marketing, Finance and Supply Chain departments, and in isolation from the IT department.

Of course, Domo includes augmented analytics features among its offerings, such as Mr. Roboto and Business Automation Engine (BAE). Mr. Roboto uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics to create alerts, detect anomalies, optimize queries, and suggest areas of interest to help people focus on what matters most. While BAE is an orchestration layer in the Domo platform that uses machine learning to turn data into insights, and then turn insights into suggested actions for users.

The company has been improving the quality of its augmented analytics features in recent years, but most customers keep using the competition. Please understand that this is a double-edged sword for Domo since an underused product or capability means a lower ROI for the company, but also, it means significant room for margin expansion and growth among existing customers once it finds a way to turn this situation.

Domo seems to be on its way to prove the value of its improved augmented analytics capabilities to its customers given its rising gross retention rates. The gross retention measures the share of customers that stay on the company over a certain period (mostly a year), or the inverse of churn, which measures the amount of customers that leave the company. On its latest earnings call (Q4 2020), the management mentioned that this metric had improved from 82% in Q4 2019 to 91% in Q4 2020. Gross retention has been above 90% in recent quarters, and it may have to do with the enhancements in the advanced capabilities mentioned before.

Rising retention rates is not only a good measure of product quality, it also helps on the financial side. But, more on this later.

Another problem for Domo is its market segment. The BI market is very crowded and price-sensitive. The company faces competition from Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), among other vendors (see the image below). MSFT is the leader of this market, and has been pushing its Power BI product through its vast customer base as part of its Office 365 platform, and this is hurting the competition. Even Tableau, which is one of the most respected BI vendors and the previous leader in this market, has suffered from the competitive pressure.

(Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms)

Coming back to Domo and its position in this quadrant, we can see that it does not have a competitive edge in either execution or completeness of vision (product innovation). Although, it has been able to grow faster than most of its peers in recent periods. Such a growth is rapidly declining because of a small and decreasing cash balance of ~$99 million. Such a small amount of cash has put a halt to growth in sales and marketing expenses in recent quarters, as the company is aggressively focusing on profitability.

It is interesting to think about what would happen if Domo could spend more on sales and marketing, or have a more efficient sales organization, or even a better go-to-market strategy. As I see it, the slowdown in revenue growth has been a result of a decrease in sales and marketing expenses relative to revenues, and not a result of competitive pressures (they were already present when the company was growing at 40%+). Also, the amount of new revenue per year relative to sales and marketing expenditures remains steady.

Moving on to other matters, the company is led by its CEO and founder Joshua G. James, who is a serial entrepreneur. Mr. James co-founded Omniture in 1996, and was its CEO until a year after its acquisition from Adobe (ADBE) in 2009 for $1.8 billion. According to Glassdoor, the CEO has an approval rate of 87% among employees.

Domo’s main shareholders include its founder Mr. James, BlackRock (BLK), Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Vanguard Group, among other institutions.

The company was founded in 2010, after the founder left Adobe, and bought Corda Technologies, which, by the time, was a $10-million-revenue business. Domo is headquartered in Utah and is registered in Delaware. Also, it has an international footprint in seven countries: The United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, and Canada. Most of the competition tops Domo on geographical presence.

Financials

On the financial side, there are a few points to discuss about Domo: rapid deceleration in revenue growth, significant loss margins, the recent efforts to improve the bottom line, and a cash balance that seems not enough given the cash burn rate.

Domo generated $173.4 million in fiscal 2020 revenues, with a growth of 22% Y/Y, down from 31% in fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue for that period was $146.8 million, growing 25% on a Y/Y basis, and slowing down from 34% in fiscal 2019.

The gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 68%, up from 65% in fiscal 2019. The operating margin was -66%, showing a staggering advance from -101% a year before, and the free cash flow margin was -50%, a sizeable improvement from -97% in fiscal 2019. The management is doing an excellent job on reducing the cash burn.

Here is a snapshot of the performance of the last two fiscal years:

(Latest Earnings Release)

Over the last years and quarters, Domo’s revenue growth has done nothing but to slow down at a tremendous pace, which would not be expected given the size of the company. The table below has further details on this matter:

(Author)

Also, the overall margins of the company have been among the worst in the software space, although they’re catching up fast. The company’s cash balance is only $99 million, but the cash-burn is at an annual run-rate of $70 million. On the latest earnings call, the management mentioned that the company would reach cash flow breakeven before running out of cash – that is a bold statement, although not impossible. The truth is that, by eliminating half of the spend on sales and marketing, the free cash flow margin would be very close to breakeven. Also, this management has demonstrated its ability to carry out significant cost reductions or margin improvements, so I think it will keep its word.

Here is a summary of the trend in margins:

(Author)

Given the revenue growth trend, it is worthwhile to assess whether it will continue to decelerate, and at what rate it will become steady. I think that growth will stop decelerating when it gets to the high single digits. I will explain.

Domo needs to reach free cash flow breakeven before running out of cash. That means that at least by 2021, the company should be profitable, given the current cash-burn rate. To get to this point, the company has to reduce operating expenses or increase stock-based compensation. The latter is not viable given the low valuation of the shares (2.5x trailing revenues) because it would result in too much dilution.

So, it is left with reducing operating expenses, and specifically sales and marketing, which is the most important expense item. It would not be prudent to reduce research and development expenses since they have already been reduced enough to the point of representing 20% of revenues, and general and administrative expenses are half those of sales and marketing. Then, to achieve breakeven, the ratio of sales and marketing expenses should be cut in half (from 70% to 35%).

Sales and marketing expenses have a direct relationship with revenue growth. In this case, forward subscription revenue growth usually falls between one quarter to one third of the ratio of sales and marketing. When the ratio was 121%, forward growth was 34% (34:121 = 1:3.6), and when it was 92%, forward growth was 25% (25:92 = 1:3.7).

Similarly, with a sales and marketing ratio of 35%, forward subscription revenue growth would be near 10%. Of course, over time, the relation between growth and sales expenses tends to deteriorate as the market matures. Also, any improvements in the gross retention rate should help making revenue growth higher on a lower amount of sales and marketing expenses relative to revenue.

Valuation and Takeaway

As of this writing, DOMO is trading at $15.19 a share. At such a price, the market cap of the company is $426 million. Adding a net debt of $2.3 million, we arrive to an enterprise value of $428 million. With trailing revenues of $173.4 million, the EV/S equals 2.5x. At such a multiple, DOMO is one of the cheapest stocks in the SaaS space right now. Given its fundamentals, it certainly deserves to trade at a discount to peers. The question is though, how much of a discount?

If Domo is able to turn a profit (at least on a free cash flow basis) and maintain a decent growth rate in its top line (10% would be OK) for some years into the future, then we may have a case. Also, the immediate market responses to the last two earnings reports ( Q3 and Q4, fiscal 2020) of the company were favorable, and indicated that investors were pleased with the improvements on margins and gross retention. That sentiment could go on in subsequent releases. The management has mentioned that the situation with the COVID-19 may not affect Domo as most sales-driven SaaS companies, because the company sells its products mostly over the phone.

Furthermore, DOMO has great potential to be an acquisition target, and not only for the price. Domo’s software coexists in organizations with the competition. Customers use Domo mainly for its dashboards, but use the competition for advanced BI features. A competitor could find significant cost synergies (sales and marketing expenses mostly) by acquiring Domo and bundling both solutions into one, which would be sold by one sales team, instead of two.

But, what if the company ends up diluting its stock or issuing more debt, because of the lack of cash? For example, issuing stock at this valuation would result in significant dilution. And more debt would be another obstacle in achieving profitability. Also, the company could find its way to profitability through an increase in stock-based expenses, which would end up destroying shareholder value.

In conclusion, if you are interested in a SaaS play with significant upside potential when the COVID-19 situation is over, you should consider buying DOMO.

