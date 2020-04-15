Amazon: All-Time High, But Still On Sale

Overview

Amazon (AMZN) is a COVID-19 beneficiary that is particularly attractive, as a sooner than expected resolution to the crisis will not mean an a deterioration of the bullish investment thesis. Unlike, say Costco (COST) or Clorox (CLX) which would see a negative impact from panic buying, the beauty of the Amazon thesis is the crisis has simply accelerated and the ongoing trends of declining mall foot-traffic, cord-cutting, and online grocery shopping -three trends which Amazon services facilitate. Given Amazon's announced plans to resume non-essential shipments, and its aggressive hiring of almost 200,000 new employees, I am confident in the integrity of revenue expectations. At ~20% y/y top-line growth I feel a 4x EV/Revenue multiple is attainable.

Marketshare and Economic Moat Are King

In this market, uncertainty is the only certainty. A Portfolio Manager and fellow contributor, Michael Gayed, CFA, recently wrote a piece explaining the disconnect between current stock market price levels and the broader economy, and I couldn't agree more. What frightens me more than the rising death tolls and prolonged containment measures being disclosed is the blatant complacencies I have witnessed both in equity markets and in the comments sections of this website.

Many claim unemployment is only impacted low purchasing power retail and service workers citing data from last month, which is simply not true as the New York Times reported on 04/02 that the impact is spreading to white collar jobs at law firms, banks, and big tech. Others claim that periods of crisis are non-material to valuation, which as I stated in my article from last week is also incorrect given the mechanisms of time value of money. My belief in weak-form market efficiency leads me to conclude that this disconnect, cannot continue, and that a significant downward correction is likely unless a much sooner than expected resumption of normality occurs in the US. For these reasons, I feel the only stocks to buy right now are those with strong economic moats, justified valuation multiples, and business model that will not show weakness is the event of a prolonged disruption or faster than anticipated resolution.

Amazon's Staggering Industry Dominance

Jeff Bezos is a modern day Genghis Khan. He aims to conquer every new industry into which he enters, and in these efforts he is highly effective. Amazon's e-commerce platform has become so prolific, that 9/10 consumers price-check their purchases on their primary e-commerce platform. AWS, although losing some ground, is still estimated to have more than 2x the market share of its second largest competitor, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and almost 10x that of Google (GOOGL), and Alibaba (BABA) Cloud (See graphic above).

Prime Video Better Positioned Than Disney+ or Netflix

As previously mentioned cord-cutting will be another trend that will accelerate as a result of the quarantine measures. The company's streaming service, Prime Video, has also been hugely successful posting the second highest user-base in the OTT market as of 3Q19. What makes Amazon a better play in the space than Netflix (NFLX) or Disney (DIS) (Who very well could have a larger viewer-base on a sum of the parts basis between Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) is the diversified nature of the business. All three streaming platforms could face significant headwinds should productions remain halted, however unlike Netflix Amazon is trading at a less generous valuation, and although Disney is also highly diversified, these coincidental units have actually become a detriment to the firm with Iger calling the company "perfectly exposed to the crisis".

Amazon Is A Legitimate Grocery Alternative

One of the biggest points of misconception I see on a daily basis is that meal kit providers, such as Blue Apron (APRN) are going to be the primary beneficiaries of those in self isolation. However search data (see above) shows that the overwhelming majority are looking to continue grocery shopping and cooking for themselves. I explain why this is the case in greater detail in this article from last month, however what is most pertinent to my investment thesis is that Amazon offers several services that actually facilitate the home delivery of groceries in the form of Prime Pantry, and Amazon Fresh. The surge in demand for Prime Pantry was so high that it actually was forced to temporarily shutdown last month, and as of 04/13 Amazon Fresh has implemented a waitlist in response to overwhelming demand.

Amazon Challenging The Advertising Duopolly

I recently wrote a macro-piece on the sub-industry in which I stated that the two names I was most bullish on are Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) more or less on the thesis of balance sheet strength and marketshare. The two giants have a duopoly on ad-spent often being built into company budgets as assumed expenses, but quickly encroaching on the duo is Amazon. Although, I view advertising as a general area of weakness going into an economic downturn, it is likely that the best performing ad exchanges will be deemed the most essential, and thus will outperform the peer group. Given, that Amazon currently ranks third and was able to capture 1% of Google's marketshare, it is clear that reinvestment is occurring which thus implies a high level of customer satisfaction.

Transportation Suspended Because Of Overwhelming Demand

One of the biggest drags on FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) last year was the emergence of competition from Amazon. The company was to launch its own competing delivery service, due in no small part to the company's massive share in orders, which subsequently led those in the industry to scramble. However, the crisis has put a halt to these worries for now, not because Amazon has been unsuccessful in its endeavor, but because demand has been so overwhelmingly high, they simply need the manpower elsewhere. In June this service will be suspended, but it will likely return down the line.

Valuation & Estimates

The table above illustrates Wall Street consensus estimates for Amazon's sales over the next two fiscal years. Given the high EV/EBITDA multiple at 27x and the company's massive P/E ratio of over 80, it is clear that the market is not pricing shares as a function of profitability. Therefore, I feel it is most prudent to assign the company a valuation on the basis of its EV/REV. Given the company has not yet reported, and the corporate access that the numerous firms that cover the stock have at their disposal, I feel the average estimate is a fair base-case, with the low and high being reasonable bear and bull cases respectively.

The chart above illustrates the trend in the company's EV/REV multiple over the past three years. Given this historical trend, I am going to be setting a bullish and bearish multiple of 3x and 5x respectively, with 4x as my target.

Source: Data From SeekingAlpha Premium, Calculation By Contributor

The table above details my process behind my valuation and how I have reached my implied price target of around $2,640 based on expected FY20 revenues. As previously stated, this outcome would imply a 20% potential for upside, however, as demonstrated in the sensitivity table below, this valuation is heavily impacted by fluctuations in the company's revenue multiple.

Source: Contributor Research

As seen above, the potential valuation ranges from $1,883 - $3,376 using the consensus range and recently observed trading multiples. This equates to a potential downside of around -10% and potential upside of around 50%. In my view, this is a strong risk-reward parity, one that makes the company a highly attractive investment.

Conclusion

Amazon is an incredibly resilient business that is well positioned to benefit from the crisis, and is not too expensive at a one trillion dollar marketcap. I feel that the company has a wide economic moat, and that the management team's track record is consistent enough to bet on continued outperformance. In as many ways as Disney is perfectly exposed to the crisis, Amazon is perfectly exposed to its benefits. Given the company's highly favorable risk/reward tradeoff, I feel it is one of the few equities on the market today that warrant exposure to the current and irrational risk environment. I am very bullish on Amazon, and this is an investment I do not plan on selling anytime into the near future.

