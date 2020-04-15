JPMorgan Chase & Co. First Quarter Earnings: Getting Ready

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is still the "class" of the largest banks in the United States and is providing leadership in working with the government to mitigate the coronavirus impacts.

JPMorgan is getting ready for "a fairly severe recession", and the changes in the bank's accounting statements and the comments of CEO Jamie Dimon show how the bank is preparing.

First quarter earnings at JPMorgan Chase & Co. were down substantially from one year ago, but the difference was also solely a result of an increased provision for loan losses.

Last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reported its highest earnings ever. This year, well, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

First quarter net income came in at $2.87 billion, down from earnings one year ago of $9.18 billion.

JPMorgan earned a return on tangible common equity of 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020, down from 19 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

JPMorgan, in the first quarter of 2020, had a CET1 of 11.5 percent, quite high, and had liquidity resources of more than $1.0 trillion.

JPMorgan’s net interest income was stable for the year, despite lower interest rates.

The key to the performance was, as Jamie Dimon, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “the likelihood of a fairly severe recession.” JPMorgan Chase is preparing for the coming event.

The bank has even tested to see what might happen to the bank should there be a 35 percent decline in real Gross Domestic Product in the United States. Mr. Dimon reported he is confident that the bank can survive even this severe a drop in economic activity.

The important thing for investors right now is to see how Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are preparing for the upcoming test. I believe in the ability of Mr. Dimon to lead the bank through these times, and I believe that what the bank is doing now is a “conservative” approach to the uncertain future.

Bank Earnings/Provision for Credit Losses

JPMorgan reported that its net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.87 billion, down from $9.18 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

The bank’s report stated,

“In the first quarter, the underlying results of the company were extremely good, however, given the likelihood of a fairly severe recession, it was necessary to build credit reserves of $6.8B, resulting in total credit costs of $8.3B for the quarter.”

The primary difference between the two time periods was this provision for loan losses, as can be seen from the following data.

1Q20 1Q19 Net Revenue (in billions) $29.07 $29.85 Noninterest Expense 16.85 16.4 Provision for Credit Losses 8.29 1.5 Net Income (in billions) $2.87 $9.18

As can be seen, the difference in the bottom line was the increased allocation of funds for possible loan losses. This tells you that the management of JPMorgan is expecting a substantial increase in bad loans as a result of the pending economic downturn.

There is very little difference in the performance of the bank up to this time. As I anticipated in a recent post, banks would be preparing for the upcoming crisis, and here, we see JPMorgan acting in a conservative way to protect itself from future losses. Note that the return on tangible common equity was still at a positive 5.0 percent.

Bank Response to Customer Needs

In the first quarter report, the bank also made note of some of the forbearance activities undertaken by the bank in the form of customer relief. For example, in the consumer area, the bank has given credit card customers a 90-day grace period; lagging mortgage and loan/lease payments are not being reported to credit bureaus; and certain fees have been waived or refunded.

Furthermore, the bank is “prudently extending credit" to businesses of all sizes for working capital and general corporate purposes. In the first quarter, clients have drawn more than $50 billion in existing revolving credit, and more than $25 billion in new credit extensions were approved in March alone. This responsible lending has been extended in other areas as well.

In addition, the bank has focused on areas where it can leverage its core business, philanthropy, and policy expertise to help “the most vulnerable” in the short and the long term. For example, the bank has made initial commitments that include a $150 million loan program to help underserved small businesses and non-profits access capital through community partners and $50 million in philanthropic investment to help address immediate and long-term impacts of COVID-19. And, these are just the start.

One thing we are seeing in this crisis is that the banks are in good enough shape that they can work with the government to support those businesses and consumers in need, hoping to be a part of the solution, rather than the cause of the economic disruption.

I referred to this current role of the banks in my previous post.

Dividends and Stock Buybacks

At this stage of the economic slowdown, JPMorgan is continuing to pay its dividend. This has been the stated position of all the biggest US banks at this stage. JPMorgan has indicated that it the recession does end up showing a 35 percent decline in the economy, it might be prudent to suspend its dividend. No talk of this now.

Also, JPMorgan and the other large US banks have all stated that there will be no stock buybacks for the time being.

The Future

So, this is the first picture of how the large commercial banks are viewing the future.

As expected, JPMorgan Chase is acting in a very conservative fashion, but is also cooperating with the government in providing support to areas that need funding or forbearance. At least, for the time being, this indicates that the large banks will be helping to mitigate the recession and then be available to help underwrite the subsequent economic recovery.

This, I feel, is a good sign. The Federal Reserve is doing its part in being there to minimize any downward move in the economy, and the federal government is also playing a role. It is good to see that JPMorgan is in a position to play a part in working toward a better time.

I still believe in Jamie Dimon and in the fortress strength of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Although the earnings results over the near term may not be that great, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is still a bank that investors can be happy to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.