Despegar Is A Unicorn Hiding In Plain Sight

DESP has the balance sheet to survive the crisis in the near term, and is poised to emerge from it in the strongest competitive position the company has ever enjoyed.

I believe that Despegar (NYSE:DESP) shares are worth more than double their current price, and that investors with a long term horizon and the ability to withstand near-term price volatility should buy shares now, despite the ongoing demand destruction resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing negative market sentiment it has produced. The current opportunity is the result of overall market weakness related to the global Covid-19 pandemic and specific weakness in travel industry related stocks, which is rational, but overdone.

Why is Despegar Cheap?

It is stating the obvious, at this point, to reiterate that the global Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a swift and severe response, both from the international political leadership and the financial markets. Shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines have resulted in unprecedented, simultaneous demand and supply shocks to our economy, record new jobless claims, and drastic (though possibly temporary) changes in consumer behavior. Globally, political leaders have ordered closed borders to international travel and shuttered hotels (along with restaurants, recreation, and discretionary or non-essential retail in some cases).

In this context, the swift declines we've observed in the broad market indices (The S&P 500 opened on April 1st at $2,498, down over 26% from its February high of $3,386) are rational, and we could well be in store for further weakness. The utter collapse of of the travel industry and travel industry related stocks (The Dow Jones Global 30 Travel & Leisure Titans Index "^DJTCGS" began April over 40% below its mid-January peak) is completely understandable. But I believe that in the rush to inure portfolios against further pandemic related weakness, high quality, early stage growth companies with clean balance sheets have been discarded alongside their more mature, heavily levered, low margin "peers." The Covid-19 related sell off in travel related equities affords a long-term investor the opportunity to selectively buy quality assets at bargain prices, and that South America's leading online travel agency, Despegar, presents just such a bargain.

Despegar's Quality Metrics are Beyond Reproach

Given the disruption in the travel industry as a result of the pandemic and the requirement that Despegar refund customer ticket purchases (per airline policy) in the cases where customers have had to cancel booked vacations, Despegar will almost certainly generate losses on the operating income line and negative free cash flow in 2020 (more on this later). It should be obvious, however, that these are not "normal" times for an online travel agency, and that the value of Despegar stock as a going concern is tied not to their 2020 EPS, but rather their normalized earnings power. In more normal times, Despegar is a high margin, high ROIC powerhouse that operates with negative working capital and self-finances impressive revenue growth. To better gauge what "normalized" earnings and profitability are for Despegar, I've hearkened back to their 2017 financials:

$ figures in millions of USD Despegar Fiscal 2017 Revenue $ 523.9 Operating Income $ 71.2 Operating Margin 13.6% Free Cash Flow $ 39.6 Cash Flow Margin 7.6% Net Property, Plant & Equipment $ 16.1 Working Capital ($ 188.5) Total Tangible Invested Capital ($ 172.4)

(Source: Despegar 2017 20-F filing)

This is the very definition of an "asset-light" business model. Because Despegar operates nearly entirely as an online business, they do not have a "bricks and mortar" retail infrastructure which requires maintenance investment. Despegar does not (except in a small minority of instances) take on "inventory" of unsold hotel rooms for which they could be liable. And because they take customer payments up front at booking, but reimburse hotels as many as 45 days after the customer checks out, Despegar maintains a negative working capital balance, which allows the company to finance their own growth with customer cash flow, as long as bookings are still being made.

Operating and cash flow margins are also excellent. For an online-only "marketplace" business that requires virtually no ongoing investment in infrastructure or inventory, an operating margin of nearly 14% is ample to say the least. For comparison's sake, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) - which partners with DESP in South America and owns 14% of the company themselves - generated 6.4% operating margins in 2017, and EXPE is also a great business. For those curious, DESP has outperformed their minority owner primarily as a result of lower customer acquisition costs. A substantial portion of DESP's customer base interacts directly with Despegar through their mobile app, whereas Expedia often must buy clicks from Google because the search engine has such a stranglehold on the internet habits of the U.S. consumer. Over time, I believe this outperformance will compound, and DESP will end up earning margins closer to their European competitor, Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) (which has 35% operating margins), than their U.S. counterpart Expedia.

Lastly, their growth rate is stellar, being representative of an emerging market e-commerce company in the early innings of its expansion. In the aforementioned fiscal year 2017, DESP had reported revenue growth of 27% year over year. As recession (or outright depression, depending on your point of view) and hyper-inflation has gripped key South American economies, driving interest rates higher and causing weakness in Despegar's transactional currencies vs. their reporting coin, the U.S. dollar, Despegar's reported revenue growth has slowed. But in the local currencies, its continued apace.

Total revenue and gross bookings grew +22% and +28%, respectively, in constant currency during 2018, and then +19% and +23% in 2019. Third parties estimate that the runway for growth in the South American travel industry remains robust. Euromonitor expects the overall South American travel market to grow at a 6% clip over the next five years, while overall online bookings are forecast to grow 9% annually. Mobile travel bookings, specifically, are growing 19% y/y, and Despegar continues to take share from a fragmented base of weaker, local, bricks and mortar travel agencies.

Valuation Is Nuanced (Read: Difficult) Because DESP Is Not Profitable Now

Into the teeth of broad-based economic weakness coupled with hyper-inflation across South America, DESP has made the decision to continue to invest in the growth of their platform, strengthening their competitive position at a time when their competitors are already struggling for survival. The company has continued to grow SG&A, which was $280.9M in fiscal 2019, up from $238.9M in 2017. They have invested in price to support travel demand as it weakened in key economies like Argentina, and they have seen gross margins fall to 65.8% in 2019, down from 72.8% just two years prior.

In addition, they've suffered due to their accounts receivable factoring agreements, whereby they receive a lump sum payment from their banking partners up-front when customers purchase travel packages on credit or using installment plans. These payments are based on the net present value of future installments at the prevailing rates of interest, and as central banks (particularly in Argentina) have raised interest rates to combat runaway inflation, Despegar has received payments amounting to a fraction of what they could have previously expected.

From the long-term investor's perspective, however, Despegar's actions should appear wholly rational. While a long-term investor might expect ongoing volatility in South American economies, I do not believe that it is reasonable to predict chronic and sustained economic malaise. Progress, globally, is inexorable. The middle class in the emerging markets tends to, well, emerge. And with it, discretionary consumer spending. Despegar's size and balance sheet flexibility ($290M of cash net of all debt as of 12/31/2019) afford it the flexibility to continue to invest during lean times, where its competitors cannot. Should South America emerge from its economic malaise, Despegar will enjoy its strongest ever competitive position. When the global health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic ends and travel restrictions are lifted, Despegar will likely find a number of its competitors are even unable to re-open their doors.

So how should one value a formerly profitable growth enterprise amidst a global pandemic? Rather than guess when the restrictions will be lifted or attempt to arrive at estimate of 2021 demand, revenue, and earnings, I've looked backwards to "normalize" Despegar's earnings power. If we were to take 2017's operating income of $71.2M and revenue of $523.9M as a base, assume away currency volatility, and hypothesize that DESP would have seen margin expansion as they grew bookings over 20% per year, we might generate a financial model that looks something like this:

Of course, these numbers are much better than what DESP actually reported in 2018 and 2019. This isn't intended to represent an accurate estimate of DESP's current financials, it's a valuation exercise meant to home in on DESP's "normalized earnings power." But what would this "normalized" DESP be worth? Using an extremely conservative 15% discount rate and a 3% terminal growth rate, I value this "normalized" DESP at $1.08B. Add to that $290M in net cash on the DESP balance sheet, less $88.4M due in 2020 should DESP decide to go forward with their announced and intended acquisition of Mexican travel agency "Best Day," and one could envision a valuation for DESP shares of approximately $18.50. Perhaps it was just such a scenario the market envisioned as recently as February 2019, when DESP did trade north of $18 per share.

Realistic Assumptions Concerning DESP Going Forward

Of course, it is relatively easy to cherry pick Despegar's most profitable fiscal year in recent memory, extrapolate revenue growth and modest margin expansion, and proclaim enormous upside potential exists as it compares to the current share price. What I hope to convince the reader of in this article, is that such a scenario is in no way unrealistic, and in fact quite plausible if Despegar is able to survive the current pandemic related demand destruction and customer refund requirements, and if the investor can patiently endure what will surely be a protracted period of elevated volatility and lackluster reported earnings results.

Despegar's survival is assured by its balance sheet flexibility and limited capital needs.

In your author's opinion, Despegar has more than enough dry powder on its balance sheet to endure the current crisis, and requires so little capital to restart its business that it need not worry about getting back to work when the time is right. For starters - Despegar has $290M in net cash on its balance sheet. While they ostensibly owe $88.4M to Best Day shareholders in 2020 per their merger agreement, that agreement does have a "material adverse clause" provision, which is likely to reduce the amount of that required outlay, if indeed both parties agree to go forward with the transaction, at all. The company has no debt to speak of, and only one material liability it must meet in the coming months: $261M in accounts payable.

Accounts payable is largely comprised of payments due to hotels that would normally be made 45 days after DESP customers check out from their stay. In the current environment, most, or nearly all of these payments will be refunded to DESP customers, now. I will go so far as to assume that in many cases the refunds will be immediate, and in full. Let's imagine, therefore, that DESP's accounts receivable will be reduced by 75% through a cash outlay by the end of Q2. That's a $195M outlay that DESP can afford to make today, without requiring subsidy or access to the capital markets. In addition, that flexibility will be bolstered by $180M in credit card receivables on the company's balance sheet as of their April 1, 2020, business update. No small portion of those refunds will come directly out of that receivables balance, or else the receivables will be collected, implying a net "cash refund requirement" of $15M, as compared to DESP's $290M net cash balance.

This flexibility gives Despegar substantial runway to simply wait out the crisis, even under the assumption of absolutely $0 in revenue generated. In Q4'19, the company had operating expenses of $94M. They had undertaken and completed a permanent cost reduction effort meant to reduce that number by 7%, and have since announced additional temporary measures to reduce structural operating expenses by a further 35% during the pandemic, implying a quarterly run rate in the ballpark of $55M in structural operating expenses going forward. As a result, I assume that Despegar can survive off of the cash already on its balance sheet for more than 5 quarters of pandemic-related demand destruction, without tapping capital markets for emergency short term financing. I am not an epidemiologist, but I believe it is reasonable to assume that we will be re-opening our economies and our borders at some point within the next 5 quarters.

It is realistic to assume a return to 2017 levels of revenue, growth, and profitability.

The chief drivers of weakness in DESP's reported financials during fiscal 2018 and 2019 were, in no particular order, economic weakness in South America, hyper inflation in South American currencies, and structurally elevated interest rates in South American economies meant to combat that inflation. While I hesitate to make specific macro-economic predictions on a go-forward basis, I have made a number of forward-looking general assumptions, which lend credibility to my assertion that DESP can return to 2017 profitability within a reasonable time frame.

First, I believe that macro-economic weakness in South America is cyclical, not structural. I have no doubt that the South American economy is at once more fragile and more volatile than the U.S. economy - it is an emerging market, after all - but I do believe that standards of living are increasing and a middle class is emerging across the continent. The travel market in South America is structurally under-supplied, and as the economy modernizes, it is to be expected that there will be periods of boom and bust. Not just bust. That accepts volatility, but it rejects the idea that 2017 was an aberration. For those curious, 2017 was not even a particularly robust year across Latin America. GDP growth in LatAm amounted to a mere +1.6%, having been actually been negative (-0.5%) in the previous year.

Second, I believe it is reasonable to assume that interest rates are unlikely to remain elevated (mid-teens) in South American economies during and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and associated recession. Such a policy decision would appear to be vanishingly unlikely, and counterproductive. As a result, I don't think it's extraordinarily controversial to expect somewhat of a normalization in LatAm interest rates, broadly speaking, which will ease comparisons to a 2017 time period when Despegar was able to factor their receivables in a more orderly fashion.

The third, and most controversial, assumption is that we should see some relative normalization of currency volatility across LatAm that allows Despegar to better match their pricing and hedging programs to the reality of the current quoted rates of foreign exchange. Here, it is more difficult for South American policy makers to simply "enact" the reforms necessary to stabilize their currency, it being the case that the United States is the proud owner of the global "reserve" currency against which South American countries are forced to borrow. And yet, there are some signs that reform is afoot across the region. Notably the Argentinian central bank has been willing to take a hawkish stance in response to runaway inflation, and in 2019, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was able to get his pension reform bill passed, which has been hailed as a necessary measure to reduce public debt and provide some stability in the region.

What investors should note, however, in regard to the health of Latin American currencies is that these actions have not occurred in a vacuum. Simultaneously, the U.S. federal reserve has returned to a zero-interest-rate-policy and enacted various forms of quantitative easing, and Congress has passed fiscal stimulus measures of unprecedented size at a time when U.S. federal deficits as a % of GDP are approaching levels not seen since World War II. Those observers interested in a stabilization of South American currencies versus the U.S. dollar might well get some help from weakness in the old greenback itself.

Risks for DESP Investors

While I've argued that, for long term investors, price volatility is not the same as risk, it must be admitted that significant risks do exist for DESP investors. Stated simply, I might be wrong in my belief that DESP is likely to return to 2017 levels of profitability in relatively short order. The risks I monitor most closely to test my ongoing conviction in my long DESP thesis are as follows:

First and foremost, DESP investors will have to see a resolution of the global Covid-19 pandemic within the next four quarters in order to maintain faith in DESP's balance sheet strength. As we see the number of net new cases fall, along with mortality rates, we can begin to hope for a reduction in the current restrictions on international travel. If you believe that we will not see those restrictions eased by the first calendar quarter of 2021, you might well question my analysis of DESP's balance sheet strength. At this point, I think that would be an overly pessimistic assessment of the global response to the pandemic, but it's worth noting and monitoring from here.

Second, it is of paramount importance to DESP that the macro-economic fallout from the pandemic does not throw the various economies of middle- and South America into chaos. Of particular concern here is Brazil, whose president has drawn criticism for his failure to take decisive action in response to the global health crisis. It is important to note that Brazil is DESP's largest market by revenue, and any hypothetical disaster in the Brazilian economy could prove to be a difficult hurdle for the company, even as travel restrictions are eased elsewhere.

Most importantly, DESP investors must beware currency volatility in South America, especially vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar. As long as the volatility is more or less reasonable, DESP can set their ticket pricing to match the prevailing environment and use derivatives to "lock in" exchange rates on payables and receivables when transactions occur, but wild volatility swings and hyper inflation can result in a reduction in their customers' purchasing power, and actually become deleterious to travel demand across the region.

Furthermore, DESP is listed on the NYSE and ultimately reports their results to U.S. investors in U.S. dollars, despite transacting all of their business in South America. To the extent that we see ongoing dollar strength vs. South American currencies, DESP will report lower U.S. Dollar revenues and growth rates. It is my hope that the reduction in economic activity related to the pandemic response and social isolation measures being enforced across the region currently can provide some relief from the elevated rates of inflation we've observed, especially in Argentina. However, if inflation in Argentina, Mexico, or Brazil accelerates unchecked, DESP investors should be careful.

Putting It All Together

Having established that Despegar, in normal times, would be considered one of the better e-commerce businesses in the world, with high margins, incredible returns on capital (roughly zero in the way of required ongoing capital investment), and high reported rates of growth, investors need only asses their conviction that times might ever be "normal" again in order to gain comfort purchasing Despegar shares.

For those investors who are willing to hold DESP shares through a period of unprecedented near term uncertainty, and unprecedented near term volatility, it seems eminently reasonable to me to assume that Despegar can return to a level of profitability seen only three years ago, and emerge from the current crisis in a better competitive position than the company has ever enjoyed.

Over the next three to five years, I imagine investors will witness the following catalysts to DESP price appreciation: (1) Resumption of travel demand and re-opening of borders to international travel following the Covid-19 pandemic. (2) Stabilization of the macro-economic picture in South America, be it as a result of normal cyclicality or positive fiscal reform. (3) A stabilization of Latin American currencies, broadly speaking, versus the U.S. dollar as a result of a return to modest inflation in the United States and the relative success of hawkish central bank policies in South America over the past several years.

Once those three things have come to pass, it's no big stretch to imagine that DESP, unprofitable though it is today, could support a valuation of $18 a share, north of $1B in market cap. In fact, if DESP had simply never come public, it might still sport a $1B valuation today. According to CB Insights there are 464 privately held companies, many of which are unprofitable, funded most recently at valuations over $1B. Such companies are commonly called "unicorns," and, in my opinion, DESP is a unicorn hiding in plain sight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DESP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.