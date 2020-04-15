Marathon Oil: Attractive Risk/Reward Setup

There is going to be plenty of opportunities for well-capitalised energy companies in the coming months. The reason being is that many companies in this space which are too overburdened with debt will have to raise cash in any way possible in order to avoid bankruptcy. As a result, companies with strong balance sheets which can withstand crude oil prices under $20 for a sustained period of time will come out of this favourably in our opinion when we get the rebound.

Apart from any fundamental view, we believe crude oil has to rally eventually due to what is happening to the dollar. In fact, due to the unprecedented easing the Federal Reserve has recently embarked on, we believe it is only a matter of time before all commodities which are priced in dollars see a favourable tailwind.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a $3.35 billion E&P player in the US. Shares have been absolutely hammered this year and currently trade at around $4 a share. In a recent update this month, management came out and stated that the firm would now only have a capex budget of approximately $1.3 billion for 2020. This means the 2020 budget has had approximately $600 million shaved off it since the March update. If crude oil prices head towards $15 a barrel, we can expect to see further reductions.

This is prudent especially considering the hedges the company has taken out to protect against sustained lower prices. We saw the same happen to mining and energy when the dollar spiked in 2014 which resulted in commodities collapsing into a multi-year low in early 2016. Many exploration companies (which had the financial wherewithal to do it) merely left their assets in the ground.

CEO Lee Tillman stated in an April update that the priority now was to preserve value in this uncertain period. This means the company will significantly reduce activity with sustained frac holidays the norm in many sites until conditions improve.

From an investor's standpoint, we always state that we like to place the odds in our favour as much as possible. Marathon's price to book multiple of 0.29 comes in well below the industry average of 0.49. Buying a firm with a market cap which is less than a third of its equity automatically stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor.

Another key trend which we look for in our investments is how management looks after the firm's shareholders. A sign of a strong shareholder-orientated company is a firm which consistently returns capital to its shareholders. Last year, $362 million of stock was repurchased and $162 million was paid in dividends. Although cash came down by just over $600 million, the firm’s present cash position comes in at $858 million.

Remember, Marathon generated $2.75 billion of operating cash flow of only $480 million in net income in 2019 as a whole. Now that its capex spend has been reduced considerably in recent updates, management believes it can continue to generate cash flow to pay that $160+ million dividend. Liquidity isn't an issue either as the firm as mentioned has over $800 million of cash and a further $3 billion if needed by means of an undrawn credit facility.

Furthermore, Marathon oil outperforms its peers with respect to profitability. Although net income margins got practically cut in half in 2019, that 9.6% number is still light years ahead of what the industry is generating at present. Again, this trend shows the efficiency of its operations and how the firm will be able to cope better than most if prices remain depressed for a considerable period of time.

Therefore, to sum up, we put on a long delta play in here (using options) to take advantage of this risk/reward setup at present. Let's see how first quarter numbers play out which are being announced in early May.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.