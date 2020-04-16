Massive Volatility In The Australian Dollar- Implosion Sets The Stage For Explosion

In an article for Seeking Alpha on March 5, I suggested that buying the dip in the Australian dollar could be a way to position for a recovery in China’s economy. The close geographical proximity of Australia to China makes the nation rich in natural resources a critical supplier and supply chain origination point for the world’s most populous country. China is the world’s leading commodities consumer, and Australia feeds the Asian nation’s unending appetite for raw materials. The outbreak of Coronavirus, and its spread around the globe, caused a risk-off period that hit the Australian currency like a ton of bricks. The Invesco Currency Shares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) was trading at $66.01 on March 5 and was recently at $63.93 on April 13. The currency pair fell to a much lower level, its lowest level since 2002, in mid-March.

A wild ride in the Aussie dollar over the past weeks

Weekly historical volatility only rose above the 10% level once since early 2017.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the price action since early March sent the metric that measures price variance to over 31% on April 14. In mid-March, the bottom fell out from under the Australian currency as the global shutdown caused it to fall to a low of $55.10. The deflationary spiral weighed heavily on the US dollar versus the Australian dollar currency pair. By April 13, the A$ recovered to around the $64 level.

The government tells Australians to prepare for six months of the status quo

On March 23, when the Australian Prime Minister closed down all non-essential businesses and instituted social distancing guidelines, he warned citizens to get ready for the “toughest year of our lives.” He warned that they should prepare for a shutdown that could last six months. The move sent the Australian stock market reeling to the downside. The Australian currency reached its most recent low on March 19.

Australia is a supermarket for China

China imports over 30% of Australia’s exports each year. Iron ore, gas, and coal make up the bulk of exports to the Asian nation. Australian barley, sorghum, and other grain products also move to China each year as well as metals, minerals, and other raw materials. BHP Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO), two Anglo-Australian miners that have leadership roles in the international commodity business, sell 55% and 45% of their products to the Chinese each year. China and Australia have a mutually inclusive relationship. China depends on Australia for commodity flows and Australia on China for revenues.

Deflationary pressures weigh on the Aussie currency- Inflation would work the other way

As a leading commodity producing nation, the Australian dollar is a proxy for the raw materials asset class. In 2011, when many commodity prices rose to all-time highs, the Australian dollar reached its peak against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that in 2008 and 2011, the Australian dollar versus the US dollar currency pair traded to highs. Before the 2008 financial crisis, commodity prices rose to highs, lifting the currency pair to a high of $0.9770. In 2011, higher highs in raw material prices took the Australian dollar to its peak of $1.1005. Since then, the Australian dollar has made lower highs and lower lows.

In early 2016, the slowdown in the Chinese economy that weighed on commodity prices took the Australian dollar to a low of $0.6809. The most recent deflationary spiral sent the currency pair to a low of $0.5510 in March.

FXA is the ETF product for the US versus the A$ currency pair

The chart illustrates the correlation that makes the Australian dollar a virtual ETF for the commodities asset class. In 2008, the deflationary spiral caused by the global financial crisis sent the Australian dollar from $0.9770 to a low of $0.5975. The currency then almost doubled in value to over the $1.10 level by 2011. If history repeats, the recent low at $0.5510 could give way to a significant rally In the Australian dollar. The legacy of Coronavirus has the potential to cause an inflationary backlash in commodities prices from two perspectives. First, lower raw material prices have sent many products to their lowest prices in years. Production will decline, and eventually, inventories will begin to decrease. When the global economy reaches a bottom, demand will increase, and shortages could develop lifting prices. Commodities can be far more volatile than other asset prices. While a 35% historical volatility in the Australian dollar is an anomaly, much higher levels of price variance are commonplace in the commodities market.

The other reason why we are likely to see a repeat performance of the move from the 2008 low to the 2011 high in the Australian dollar is that unprecedented amounts of central bank and government stimulus programs are inherently inflationary. Increasing the money supply decreases the purchasing power of currencies, lifting the prices of essential commodities that people around the world require each day.

The bottom line is that the deflationary spiral over the past weeks and price carnage in the Australian versus the US dollar currency pair could set the stage for significant rallies in commodities, and by extension, in the Australian dollar.

The most direct route for a risk position in the Australian versus the US dollar currency pair is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange or the futures markets. For those wishing to take a risk position in the Australian currency without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXA states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

FXA has net assets of $79.52 million, trades an average of 24,274 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The currency relationship rose from $0.5510 on March 19 to $0.6434 on the May futures contract on April 13, a rebound of 16.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXA rallied from $57.49 to $64.13 per share or 11.5%. The foreign exchange relationship between the Australian and US dollars trades around the clock, but the FXA product only trades during US stock market hours. The time zone difference between the US and Australia means that the Australian currency tends to be most volatile during hours when the US stock market is not open for business. The A$ often hits highs and lows during Australian instead of US business hours, which accounts for the underperformance of the FXA product over the past weeks.

The Australian dollar is likely to continue to follow commodity prices making FXA a commodity ETF product. If the price pattern over the coming months and years follow the period from 2008 through 2011, the Australian dollar could experience a substantial rally from its current level.

