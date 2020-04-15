Time To Regroup After The Cannabis Disaster

There's nothing like a crisis to focus the mind. The last twelve months have been a disaster for cannabis investors. This article will include a quick review of the past year, assess where we are now, and offer ideas of how investors might address the future.

A crisis? How about three?

The data is ugly, but we have to start by looking directly at it.

MJ, the biggest cannabis ETF and representing the sector as a whole, is down 67% in twelve months. Many prominent companies, including Aurora (ACB), Tilray (TLRY), and Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) are in the 90% loss range. The big winner in the chart, Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), is only down 60%. There were actually three down markets in the period: One began in March as people realized that the initial rosy potential of the sector wasn't happening, a second in August as the viability of many companies became suspect, and the third with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. All three are now operating simultaneously.

Welcome to the world of high-beta. Beta refers to a stock's volatility compared to the stock market as a whole. By definition the market has a beta of 1. If a company has a beta of 1.5, it means shares fluctuate 1.5 times as much as the general market. Factors contributing to high beta are small capitalization, being in a new industry, a short history, and opaque fundamentals. Needless to say, this describes virtually every cannabis company. The market cap of the top 50 companies combined is less than a single large US bank. High beta is part of the allure of the sector - many investors expected their cannabis bets to outperform the market. Unfortunately, so far we have experienced the dark side of beta instead.

Where do we stand today?

There is still a gushing stream of news about the sector, but it has been covered up by the blizzard of media on COVID-19. The big acquisition of Verano by Harvest has officially been called off on both sides. Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) is among several firms announcing staff furloughs. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) just announced another record breaking quarter of profit. For keeping up with cannabis news, some of the best resources are Marijuana Business Daily, Medical Marijuana Inc., and Marijuana Policy Project.

Yes, there are positives

To be sure, here are still positives:

The long-term outlook for cannabis is undimmed and is still very strong. Forecasts still project that sales will triple or more in the next few years. The number of grams sold in Canada has disappointed because of bungled regulations, but grams sold in most of the world continue to set records. In a survey looking at 2020 important trends, from global expansion to medical testing, new products, and legislation is moving forward steadily. Retail outlets, even recreational ones, have been deemed essential in many jurisdictions and are still open for business. There is a drop off in customers as people leave home less often and social distancing limits the number of customers allowed in, but this is a much better position than being closed. The virus crisis will eventually abate, and business will return to normal. Cannabis is in that fortunate category of goods, along with tobacco and alcohol, with very resilient demand. Whether used medically or recreationally, users will continue to spend money on it regardless of conditions. A recent report revealed that even in the severe lockdown period of March 16-31 recreational sales increased in two out of four states studied. Here's an interesting chart from that study with more data.

Negatives are in charge, for now

There are also negatives to consider:

Where regulations are a drag on cannabis, reform has been postponed as legislatures spend all their attention on the virus crisis and its economic effects. Both Kentucky and Alabama were two of several states ready to legalize by large legislative margins, but the bills have disappeared. Reform delay has hit CBD-centric companies such as Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) particularly hard. They have been planning for expansion based on regulatory approval of more products and applications, but the chance of new approvals has dropped off the radar entirely. The prospect new capital vital to some companies' continuance is very poor. Prospects were bad before the virus, and the financial uncertainty engendered by the virus has made it worse. Lenders worried that clients won't be able to pay their rent or mortgage are only going to lend to the most rock solid borrowers, and cannabis companies ain't it. The business plan of some (many?) companies was predicated on big expansion in storefronts, sales, and products. These plans are nonfunctional until the economic damage done by the virus crisis can be repaired. Money was borrowed on the assumption that it would be repaid from higher future revenues. Revenues will come up short but the money must be repaid. The seriousness of the threat depends on borrowing terms, cash on hand, sales, and other factors, but some companies will run out of time. Improvements in management quality are delayed. Most cannabis investors have companies which they believe have deficient leadership that must be replaced. Unfortunately, talented executives are not going to be joining a company that looks to have poor prospects for success and/or might not survive to give them the compensation they signed on for.

Readers will be able to come up with other positives or negatives, but these are the most impactful.

What's a person to do now?

Here are some ideas, with rationale:

1. Continue to believe in the overall cannabis market potential. The potential is huge and undiminished. Move towards quality management, something I have emphasized for a long time. In the early days, financial expertise was most important. Now the industry needs operational experts and marketing/branding talent. How to know if a company has the talent it needs? Examining the background of a company's management is a good way to start. Jason Vedadi, founder of Harvest, has a background in real estate, which has little transferability to cannabis. On the other hand, Charlotte's Web is filled with men and women with decades of experience in retail, marketing, and operations. And don't underestimate the importance of having experienced older executives. In a positive move, Canopy Growth (CGC) recently brought in David Klein as CEO. Klein has decades of experience at alcohol behemoth Constellation Brands (STZ).

2. Comparing projections to results is also informative, as is evaluating whether business development has lived up to a business plan. Trulieve is one company that has been successful in this regard, partly because they didn't succumb to the industry tendency to overpromise. If a company has not lived up to its projections, is there a legitimate reason? Charlotte's Web sales have not met projections, but this is largely due to delays in regulatory approvals of CBD on the federal level.

3. Look to companies with strong financials, something else I have stressed repeatedly. Does a company have enough cash to execute its plans? Canopy Growth is fortunate to still have about a billion dollars available from the investment by Constellation Brands. Next, is a company generating enough cash to take care of current and future expenses? Looking at Canopy again, their horrific cash burn rate (around $300 million last quarter) suggests their financial condition is worse than their cash level suggests. Aphria (APHA), on the other hand has plenty of cash and a much lower burn rate. Most importantly, has a company been able to make a profit, or more likely positive EBITDA at this point? This small group includes Trulieve, Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF), Valens Groworks (OTCQX:VLNCF) and until recently Charlotte's Web and Medipharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF).

4. Pay attention to the signals being sent by share prices. Regardless of your feelings about a stock, if it is selling for pennies a share, its chances of survival are poor. Sure, every cannabis stock has been dragged down by negative investor sentiment about the sector, but there's an important distinction to be made between penny stocks and companies that still have respectable share prices.

5. Resist the temptation to double up to recoup your money. Many cannabis investors have had the opportunity to learn this lesson over the past year, but the temptation to try to salvage one's ego one more time can be very persistent. After 50+ years of investing, I concur with virtually every expert that doubling up to recoup losses is almost never a good idea.

6. Use ETFs to minimize risk. Among the cannabis investment vehicles that will survive are the ETFs. They have fallen in the past year (ETF Alternative Harvest (MJ) is down 67%) but less than many individual companies. When the bull market returns, the ETFs will fully participate.

Summing Up

The last twelve months have been relentlessly brutal. The industry outlook still predicts huge growth, and public sentiment is as positive as ever, which makes for a stark contrast with investor experience. Some problems are self-inflicted, such as over-extended resources and management with skills mismatched to the current challenges. Other problems, like regulatory delay and the economic impact of COVID-19, are external and temporary (although the timelines are unknown). Our task as investors now is to distinguish between the companies that will thrive and those which will not. It's a continuum, of course, and except for a few of the strongest (Trulieve, Ayr, Aphria) and weakest (Ianthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF)) is more a matter of shades of grey than black and white.

As for buying and selling, with most companies down 80% or more and many selling for pennies a share, there's little financial risk to holding on for now. With the economic effects of the virus taking hold, there's also little risk of missing an upside breakout. We can afford to wait and see how things develop. If the market goes into another bear leg, it will present good opportunities to buy the best companies. Certainly the next batch of quarterly reports will be a call to action.

In the meantime, given how momentous the past year has been, it is time to evaluate each cannabis holding using the criteria outlined in this article. At some point stock prices will begin to reflect the continuous growth in cannabis consumption, and we want to be where our money has the most solid investment potential. The potential is still there, and still requires that rarest of investor traits - patience. Patience in any new industry takes years to be rewarded, and this one is still very young. Hard as it might be to see, there will be big winners among cannabis companies, and as each quarter passes, they begin to stand out more clearly. Let's be on board for the ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF, MEDIF, ITHUF, MJ, CWBHF, HRVSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.