Crexendo: Strategy Has Created An Opportunity For Explosive Growth

The company's own salesforce plus 250 contract partners along with its new acquisition strategy will result in record revenue and profits.

Crexendo (OTCQX:CXDO) is a provider of unified cloud communication solutions known as UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) to small and mid-sized businesses. I am interested in companies that are profitable or have a path to profitability, have strong growth rates and are planning on uplisting from the OTC Market to Nasdaq. Crexendo fits all of the above requirements but on first glance, it appears that the company is a small player, competing against much larger players in a very crowded arena in an industry that has almost no barrier to entry. Looking deeper I see a hare about to transform into a rabbit at just the right time.

Investment Thesis

The majority of SaaS companies place growth above profitability in their business plan with an aim at capturing market share. These companies display spectacular growth but no profits, accompanied most often by debt and earnings dilution from issuing shares to fund acquisitions. Crexendo's management team has steered the company to profitability with a growth rate in the lower 20% range and is now ready to accelerate growth by acquisition with available cash and by issuing shares if necessary as long as the acquisition is immediately accretive.

The cloud hosting industry is forecasted to reach $235 billion by 2027 with only 30% penetration to date according to this study. The large market opportunity that exists supports the decision by Crexendo management to scale profitability first and then to scale revenue growth. With this strategy Crexendo is now in a position to scale at a much higher growth rate while still maintaining profitability, which its competitors cannot match. Plans to uplist to Nasdaq, which puts the company in a better position as a prospective acquirer and makes it more available for institutional investors, were disclosed at the most recent earnings call.

Road To Profitability

The company generates recurring revenue from reselling broadband Internet services and hosting services. Contracts range from three to six years with a customer retention rate of over 90%. Recurring revenue is about 90% of the total revenue. Product revenue from the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment accounts for 10% of the overall revenue. Crexendo designs and manufactures all of their telephones, resulting in high margin product revenue to compliment their high margin service revenue. The overall gross margin for 2019 was 71% with a target of 75% for this year.

The company employs its own sales team of about 40 and has a partner channel of 250. The largest channel partner is the fourth largest cellular telephone company in the country, U.S. Cellular, which has an exclusive contract with Crexendo. Two thirds of sales comes from the partner network while the home sales team concentrates on pursuing sales from larger customers.

Recurring revenue along with the company's success in customer retention and long term contracts provides a reliable outlook on future revenue. The company reported a backlog of $26.1 million dollars as of the end of 2019 with $10.5 million due in 2020, or 71% of total revenue for 2019 without adding a single new customer.

Management

CEO Steve Mihalyo founded Inter-Tel, a telecom equipment, services and software business in 1969 and took it to nearly $500M in revenue before it was sold for approximately $720 million in 2007. Mr. Mihalyo then became CEO of iMergent, which was involved in website development, eCommerce and hosting services to small customers through a seminar marketing format named StoresOnLine. The business was highly successful until the economy soured and customer demand dried up. iMergent was renamed Crexendo and reborn as a UCaaS business which is what it is today.

The management team has been working together for a number of years. Mr. Mihalyo brought over Doug Gaylor from Inter-Tel, first as VP of Sales and he now serves as COO. Ron Vincent, previously a senior auditor at Ernst and Young has been the CFO since 2012.

Financials

There are 14.9 million shares outstanding. The market price at the time of this writing is $4.50 per share resulting in a market cap of $67 million. As of December 31, 2019 the company had $4.2 million in cash compared to $1.9 million at the end of 2018. The balance sheet is clean with no debt and there are no warrants or debentures. There is a net operating loss carry-forwards of approximately $18,520,000 which the company can use against profits in the next few years.

2018 2019 Total Revenue 12,745 14,436 Income/Loss (223) 1,139 Cash at end of the year 1,900 4,300 EBITDA (114) 1,200 Basic EPS (.02) 0.08 Diluted EPS (.02) 0.07

Data above is from the fourth quarter report and is in thousands. Revenue increased 21% and the company turned positive on cash flow and earnings. The recurring revenue and accretive acquisition strategy support continuing positive growth at an increased level.

Competitive Landscape

Avaya (AVYA), the largest telecom hardware company in the U.S. recently came out of bankruptcy and in October of 2019 contracted RingCentral (RNG) to provide cloud communications for its customers, in effect admitting that it had failed to realize how disruptive cloud communications would become.

Initially, smaller customer companies switched over to the cloud attracted by cost savings ranging from 25% to 50%. At the onset switching to the cloud included just phone service but now more customers are attracted to the cloud as more people work remotely even prior to the corona virus pandemic. The cloud has added features such as messaging, webinars, video conferencing, screen sharing, analytics and customer service interaction. As 5G is rolled out, more features will be added such as higher speed, advanced A.I. analytics, improved automation and higher threat monitoring capability.

There's a wealth of competitors as described in the company's 2019 10K:

traditional on-premise, hardware business communications providers such as Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Mitel, NEC, and Siemens Enterprise Networks, LLC, any of which may now or in the future also host their solutions through the cloud; software providers such as Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Teams (formerly Skype for Business)) and BroadSoft, Inc. (acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc.) that generally license their software and may now or in the future also host their solutions through the cloud, and their resellers including major carriers and cable companies; established communications providers that resell on-premise hardware, software, and hosted solutions, such as AT&T, Verizon Communications Inc., CenturyLink, Cox, Charter and Comcast Corporation in the United States, TELUS and others in Canada, and BT, Vodafone, and others in the U.K., all of whom have significantly greater resources than us and do now or may in the future also develop and/or host their own or other solutions through the cloud; other cloud companies such as 8x8, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., DialPad, Inc., Fusion, Fuze (formerly Thinking Phone Networks), StarBlue (merger of Star2Star and BlueFa ), Intermedia.net, Inc., J2 Global, Inc., Jive Communications, Inc. (acquired by LogMeIn, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Teams (formerly Skype for Business)), Mitel, Nextiva, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., and West Corporation; other large internet companies such as Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Zoom, and Salesforce.com, Inc., any of which might launch its own cloud-based business communication services or acquire other cloud-based business communications companies in the future; and established contact center providers such as Amazon.com, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Avaya Inc., Five9, Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., and NewVoiceMedia.

Despite many competitors, Crexendo's products stand out above the rest. The Crexendo Cloud Communicator has been awarded the TMC Internet Telephony Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award for 2019 as well as the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the same application and there's a huge TAM exceeding $50 billion dollars that will allow several players to thrive.

Comps

I selected Altigen (OTCQB:ATGN) and Sangoma (OTC:SAMOF) for comparison because they are microcaps as is Crexendo and RingCentral because of its market share leadership. Crexendo trades at higher multiples than Altigen and Sangoma but has a higher organic growth rate. The bulk of Sangoma's growth came from acquisitions as detailed in this article. Sangoma also had a recent capital raise to fund acquisitions and its current ratio indicates that it may need to raise funds in the not too distant future if the company is interested in continuing on its acquisition streak. Sangoma is trading at very low multiples, specially price to sales and ev/sales and I'm interested in spending time in understanding the stock better. I also wonder why their organic growth is so anemic.

Altigen is converting its on premise customers to the cloud/recurring revenue format which is affecting its short term growth numbers. Seems like Altigen is betting its future on growing its business through Microsoft Teams. Altigen's strategy is well presented in this article. RingCentral is trading at unsustainable (in my opinion) valuation ratios.

Where Crexendo shines in comparison to its peers is the balance sheet with practically no debt and in management's effectiveness with high ROE and ROA numbers, which have set up the company perfectly to enter into an acquisition phase without taking on debt or diluting earnings.

Crexendo Altigen Sangoma Tech RingCentral Market Cap 68.73M 27.31M 79.12M 17.87B P/E 65.72 16.98 36.01 P/S 4.64 2.55 0.63 18.89 EV/S 4.48 2.25 1.22 19.89 PB 15.61 2.00 1.42 23/92 Rev Growth (Y/Y) 21.23% 2.23% 41.26% 34.05% Gross Profit Margin 71.0% 79.99% 63.18% 74.41% ROE 35.67% 14.17% 4.39% 10.8% ROA 11.50% 8.0% 4.25% -1.76% Revenue 14.44 M 10.70 M 91.86 M 902.86 M Gross Profit 10.09 M 8.56 M 58.04 M 671.82 M EBITDA 1.23 M 2.14 M 9.74 M 4.89 M Cash 4.18 M 4.42 M 10.29 M 343.61 M Debt 167 K 1.13 M 45.75 M 429.65 M Current Ratio 2 3 1 2

Risks

The company is dependent on continuing to deliver products and services that outperform many competitors.

The CEO may have too much skin in the game with almost 70% of the shares, which may create liquidity issues. This will be alleviated as the company is likely to issue shares to fund its new acquisition strategy.

The company is reliant on software and Internet tools obtained from third parties in which case termination of these licenses would be problematic.

This is a microcap stock and subject to higher risk than a large cap stock.

Conclusion

CEO Steve Milhayo is on his way to scale a second company from a micro cap to a much larger company. His methodology is counter to how other software companies are being managed but it seems he and his management team have steered the company into a sweet spot. Crexendo has been recognized as having the best product in its industry, there's a huge market opportunity with 70% of the businesses in the U.S. as the TAM. There's a well established sales network comprised by an inhouse sales team and 250 partners. The company will soon be uplisting to Nasdaq and will gain visibility and attract institutional investors. The 21% organic growth rate will get a boost from acquisitions which will be made without taking on debt or dilution of earnings since acquired companies will be immediately accretive to earnings. With 71% of the total revenues for 2019 projected in recurring revenues for this year, it is easy to see that this company is on its way to a banner year.

