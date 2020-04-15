Live Oak Bancshares Stands To Benefit Greatly From The Payroll Protection Program

Given the fact that Live Oak's shares are still discounted heavily from earlier this year, we believe that now offers an attractive entry point.

Over the next couple of months, we believe that the bank could generate earnings equivalent to what it earned for the entire FY2019.

Overview

Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) is different from most of the other banks that we cover. The bank, a $5 billion regional bank headquartered in North Carolina, is much smaller than many of its competitors. Live Oak doesn't have the benefit of increased efficiencies that the bigger banks enjoy. While many of the big banks run an efficiency ratio in the mid to high 50s, Live Oak had an efficiency ratio of 75% at the end of Q4'19. As a result, returns on assets and capital are not as high.

However, its smaller size isn't a complete disadvantage. The bank is heavily focused on technology, which it has leveraged to become the largest SBA lender by total loan amount. Because of this, we believe that the bank is in a unique position to take significant advantage of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). The fees and liquidity that are provided from the PPP will be a main factor in driving Live Oak's book value and shares higher.

The Payroll Protection Program Will Allow Live Oak To Generate Significant Earnings In The Span Of A Few Months

In our latest article, we wrote about the significant advantages that PPP will provide Huntington Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN) (the largest SBA lender by volume). We believe that the impact on Live Oak could be even more advantageous due to its smaller size.

The Small Business Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The loan (1% interest for 2 years) is forgivable for small businesses if they use the proceeds to cover payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities.

The SBA is guaranteeing 100% of the loans. Additionally, these loans do not count against leverage or risk-based capital requirements, and thus the bank can theoretically originate as many of these loans as its infrastructure allows.

The bank is getting compensated through origination fees from the government each time it completes an application. Below is the fee structure:

We believe that these fees will almost entirely flow to the bottom line. The SBA is not collecting any fees. The bank is not paying for advertising or marketing to drive applications. Likely, no additional salary expenses will be incurred as the bank already has the infrastructure and can devote more resources to the program. The bank doesn't even need to fund the loans since they don't count toward regulatory capital requirements.

In an interview with Chip Mahan, the CEO of Live Oak stated that it would not surprise him if the bank did $1-2 billion in PPP loans (starts at 13:33). Let's assume that these loans are all over $2 million each; the bank would make roughly $10-20 million in fees alone. For perspective, the bank made roughly $20 million in net income for FY2019. The bank could essentially generate one years' worth of earnings in the span of a couple of months.

Live Oak has roughly 40 million shares outstanding. The additional fee income of $10 million in income would increase tangible book value by roughly $0.25. This would increase by roughly $0.50 on $2 billion in PPP loans. This is just from originating these loans.

These loans can then be sold in the secondary market to the Fed. By selling the loans, the bank is able to generate excess liquidity in order to originate other loans. Since Live Oak primarily lends to small businesses, the rates on these loans are likely going to yield more than 1% (the bank does not provide its rate sheet on its website). Since the PPP only covers a couple of months' worth of expenses, it is likely that many businesses may need more cash to survive, and demand for business loans remains after the PPP is over. The process of selling the loan and originating higher-yielding loans will be extremely profitable to the bank.

If the bank decides to hold onto the PPP loans, they will earn 1% annually for two years. Again, 1% on $1-2 billion worth of PPP loans is equivalent to $10-20 million. FY2019 earnings were $20 million. Overall, the PPP is providing the bank with immediate and long-lasting benefits.

The Bottom Line

Live Oak stands to gain a significant amount from the Payroll Protection Program. The bank estimates it could see $1-2 billion in PPP loans. Between originating and selling/holding these loans, we estimate that this will boost earnings by approximately $35 million in FY2020 and another $25 million in FY2021 from the PPP. Assuming core earnings remain flat at $20 million for FY2020 and FY2021, we see tangible book value per share growing to $15.60 at the end of FY2021.

(millions) FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Core Earnings $ 20.00 $ 20.00 $ 20.00 PPP Earnings $ - $ 35.00 $ 25.00 TBV/Share $ 13.10 $ 14.48 $ 15.60

Live Oak's current P/TBV multiple is 0.98x. We believe that a 1.40x multiple is fair and will likely be realized as the economy bounces back from COVID-19 into FY2021. As a result, we believe that fair value for these shares is $22, implying roughly 30% compounded returns over the next two years. Given the current share price, investors are currently being offered an attractive entry point into Live Oak Bank.

