Don't Forget Silver And Platinum

Gold has been garnering all the mainstream media headlines the last week, as shortages of physical metal are becoming evident for investors. However, silver and platinum are entering a similar position of high investor demand to hedge financial market uncertainty and central bank money printing. A massive Federal Reserve devaluation effort of the U.S. Dollar, with at least $8 trillion in promised new loans and giveaways the last four weeks to everyone from local governments to the biggest Wall Street banks is quite worrisome. It is getting harder daily to figure out if each U.S. Dollar represents any type of long-term value at this stage of banker panic.

Physical coin and bullion selling rates at your favorite vendor are running at premiums of 5%+ for gold and 10-20% for silver above the “spot” rates reported in New York and London. The coronavirus financial panic and partial shutdown of the western world’s economy in March and April has created huge demand from small and large investors alike to hedge an uncertain and unpredictable wealth future. However, the usual supply of coins and bullion has not changed much or is now in decline. Few long-term owners with personal holdings in gold/silver are willing to sell, no matter what the price right now. Below is a 5-year chart showing gold futures pricing. Interestingly, the $1752 June futures contract is much higher than the “spot” gold price of $1685 today, an unusual 3.5% premium. This is the highest close-month premium I have witnessed in 34 years of trading gold.

The devaluation of paper money worth in early 2020 America is truly unprecedented. The Fed’s asset-buying, plus the M-1 and M-2 money supply measures have spiked at modern record rates the last four weeks. I have the basic data updated Thursday from the St. Louis Fed bank pictured below. You can see the sharp +45% increase in Fed monetization of Treasury and corporate bonds over less than a month is rivaled only by the QE1 effort of the 2008 Great Recession, after Lehman was allowed to collapse. In addition, I am posting both the raw numbers and seasonally adjusted creations for the most used money supply measures by economists. The “unadjusted” M-1 currency in circulation and checking accounts spike is particularly eye-catching.

Image Source: St. Louis FED

Silver And Platinum Valuations Vs. Gold

While I have focused mostly on gold for precious metal hedging the last year in my personal portfolios, with a rough 50% gold, 30% silver, 20% platinum design (including miners), I plan to start moving some capital away from gold into the lagging silver and platinum markets next week. My thinking is an even split is now a smarter allocation idea: 33% gold, 33% silver, 33% platinum. For bottom-fishers and risk-takers, you might even contemplate leaving gold out of the equation, and going for a 50% silver, 50% platinum weighting in your precious metal holdings. Here’s why.

Gold’s main value on the planet is its use as the ultimate hard currency. When nations print too much paper money, wars happen, or economic disruptions like today occur, individuals demand a portable, durable and liquid store of value accepted the world over. Historically, during human history, the number one wealth preserver in times of sinking economic disasters has been gold, especially for banks and rich individuals.

To a lesser degree, silver has filled the role as a safe-haven, monetary metal, wealth holder for small players. Rounding out the traditional precious and investment metals, platinum has kept its shine during various periods of turmoil and currency devaluation. Aside from monetary considerations, gold is a major source of jewelry globally. Silver and platinum are also used in this fashion. The biggest difference in the three is silver and platinum have greater industrial utility, part of the manufacture of electronics, pollution cleaners, new age energy devices, etc. As a consequence, the initial reaction to the coronavirus economic shutdown was demand scare selling in silver and platinum, including a sharp downdraft in quotes.

Nevertheless, fears of much slower demand from the industry have pulled relative valuations for silver/platinum vs. gold to modern (if not all-time) lows in March and April. My argument is the ultra-cheap valuations of silver and platinum will not last long, as money printing explodes, and the global economy eventually recovers from coronavirus into 2021. Below I have charted the crazy 130 ounces of silver to 1 ounce of gold ratio in March, well beyond the previous 1991 and 1940 all-time high ratio of 100:1. For context, from the nation's start before the year 1700 into the year 1895, U.S. fixed gold and silver money ratios were 16:1. Since then an average gold:silver ratio has been in the 40-50 range, with a low near 20 in 1969. You can say, with plenty of evidence to back your argument, silver is trading at a 50-70% discount to its average valuation vs. gold in April.

Platinum may be even cheaper than silver vs. both gold and sister metal palladium. Over the decades, platinum has usually been priced at a 50-100% premium to gold. Not today. Gold is currently being valued at twice the price of platinum, kind of a Bizzaro World (Superman comics reference), where reality has been flipped upside down. Below is a 5-year chart of the 134% premium gold investors are demanding vs. platinum, rising from near parity in 2015.

Platinum Vs. Palladium

While platinum has traditionally traded WELL ABOVE the price of palladium by a wide margin, today’s 65% discount is unheard of. As a consequence, platinum represents perhaps the best relative buy in the whole commodity sector during April 2020. Without doubt, industrial users that can easily substitute platinum for palladium will be doing so aggressively the rest of the year. Essentially, platinum could be on the cusp of vastly better demand from both investors and industrial users moving into late 2020. Against gold and palladium, platinum is undervalued by 60-80%, using history as our guide! You can read additional platinum analysis from my December Seeking Alpha article here.

Bullion ETFs

I have owned the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF (PPLT) products for some time. Plus, I started buying Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver ETF (SIVR) to diversify a bit. All three exchange traded funds are pictured below on a 1-year chart basis.

Each reached their deepest oversold reading during March since 2014, as measured by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), circled in blue. The intermediate-term 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX), circled in green, outlined the most stretched downtrend since 2018. Plus, volume buying appeared after the biggest sell-off days. The daily Negative Volume Index (NVI) reported decent buy interest on falling (yet still high) volume days, circled in red on each chart.

iShares Silver Trust is the largest and most liquid silver bullion related ETF you can put in a brokerage account, with $6.5 billion in asset worth currently. The 0.5% annual management and metal vaulting expense is under the 0.56% average for the metals ETF industry, and the trust holds physical silver at the LBMA price in both London and New York. The sponsor of the trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. The trustee is The Bank of New York Mellon and the custodian of assets is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. The agreement between the trust and the custodian is governed by English law, with shares traded in the U.S. and around the globe. Shares can be redeemed for delivery of underlying silver bullion in predefined large basket amounts.

Aberdeen Physical Platinum shares offer exposure to the spot price of platinum bullion by holding bars of the metal in a secure vault. This frees investors from finding a place to store the commodity. The security is one of the only avenues for investors to obtain exposure to the metal beyond buying shares in the handful of platinum miners based in less politically stable South Africa/Russia, purchasing individual coins/bars, or holding a futures contract. The trust charges 0.6% of assets annually in management fees, and today controls about $550 million in physical platinum. The issuing company is based in the United Kingdom, and is the second largest active management advisor in Europe. Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Sponsor LLC is the sponsor of the trust, The Bank of New York Mellon is the trustee, and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. is the custodian. Shares can be redeemed for delivery of underlying platinum bullion in predefined large basket amounts.

Aberdeen Physical Silver shares are similar to the others in design. The trust is an effort to replicate changes in the price of silver bullion, easy to trade and hold in a regular brokerage account. The trust charges 0.3% of assets each year for management fees, and today owns about $350 million in silver bullion held in London vaults. Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Sponsor LLC is the sponsor of the trust, The Bank of New York Mellon is the trustee, and JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. is the custodian. Shares can be redeemed for delivery of underlying silver bullion in predefined large basket amounts.

Summary

Silver and platinum markets are considerably smaller vs. gold’s overall above-ground supply value. Against $8-10 trillion in estimated gold supply at $1700 an ounce (depending on a range of assumptions), experts estimate less than $70 billion in above-ground silver supply exists presently, not found inside industrial products or used as jewelry. Compare the 140 to 1 value of today’s above-ground inventories to the 19:1 ratio of gold to silver in the earth’s crust, or 9:1 mining industry comparison. Platinum is about as prevalent as gold in the ground at 5 parts per billion. However, above-ground platinum supplies, not used in jewelry and industrial products, total just $50 billion in value at $750 per ounce quotes.

For perspective, if just a few well-heeled hedge funds or a rash of individual investors rush into the silver and platinum markets, their prices will erupt without much warning from limited supplies. In theory, Warren Buffett could use Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) $100+ billion cash stash to corner the silver and platinum markets at the same time! Why would he do that? To hedge the potential of a collapsing Dollar value and its effect on his wealth's international standing.

The Fed has committed to at least $8 trillion in new loans and the direct monetization of debts from Treasury, municipal, mortgage and corporate debt markets. The latest round of bailouts announced on Thursday includes all but direct lending to businesses, bypassing usual channels of banking access. 95-100% of all loan amounts will be backstopped and/or transferred to the Fed. The $8 trillion number represents an increase of +200% in the Fed balance sheet. It is equivalent to 205% of existing M-1 money supply or 55% of M-2 calculations! What is each paper Dollar worth anymore?

Both metals are the cheapest they have been vs. gold in the lifetimes of any investor in 2020. Both could be on the verge of two powerful demand forces ramping up to create shortages in the coming months. Strong investor demand caused by central bank money printing and fiat currency devaluations may exaggerate a natural upcycle jump from industrial users over the next year. Moving into 2021-22, we may end up with a stronger economy than now forecasted AND the highest rate of inflation since the 1970s. A double or triple price projection may prove conservative for silver and platinum. Buying the forgotten precious metals now could generate performance gains that run circles around the unfolding gold price increase, already near 8-year highs. Why not turbo-charge your portfolio hedges, without acquiring undue leverage or risk?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, PPLT, SIVR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

