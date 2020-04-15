New Gold: Unfortunate Hedges Prevent The Stock From Sustainable Upside

At the beginning of the earnings season, gold miners report their preliminary production results. We have already discussed preliminary production reports of Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Yamana Gold (AUY), and now it’s time to turn our attention to New Gold (NGD), which has just published its first-quarter operational results.

Source: New Gold press release

In the first quarter, New Gold produced 103,435 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) compared to 101,423 GEO in the fourth quarter. One of the two working mines, Rainy River, had to stop production from March 20 to April 2 due to virus containment measures, which had a negative impact on total production results. The mine returned to work on April 3 and is currently ramping up production.

Back in 2019, we have discussed New Gold’s hedging program: the company capped production of 12,000 oz/month at $1,355/oz for the first half of 2020 and 16,000 oz/month at $1,415/oz for the second half of 2020 (while protecting itself from downside below $1,300/oz). Now, we can see the results of the company’s hedges – the average realized gold price was just $1458 per ounce in the first quarter. Previous hedges will continue to negatively impact New Gold’s performance for the full 2020.

On the positive side, Rainy River mine was showing decent performance before production was stopped on March 20. The mine produced 51,106 GEO, down a bit from 51,915 GEO in Q4 2020. Gold recovery was relatively flat at 90% in Q1 2020 compared to 91% in Q4 2019, while mill availability increased from 89% in Q4 2019 to 91% Q1 2020. Importantly, gold grade increased from 0.85 g/t in Q4 2019 to 1.03 g/t in Q1 2020, while strip ratio declined from 5.99 in Q4 2019 to 3.91 in Q1 2020. Higher grade and lower strip ratio will lead to lower costs.

New Afton mine produced 52,329 GEO in Q1 2020 compared to 49,507 GEO in Q4 2019. New Gold stated that gold production was above plan, while copper production came below plan. Both copper grade and gold grade slightly improved compared to Q4 2019 numbers.

Thanks to the deal with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the company’s available liquidity increased to $600 million. New Gold stated that it believed that it had enough liquidity, and it’s hard to disagree with this. Unfortunately, New Gold made hedges right before the rapid upside in gold prices, but even these unfortunate hedges won’t put meaningful pressure on the company’s financial position given the amount of liquidity that New Gold has.

New Gold commented: “While operations continue at both mines, the company believes it is prudent to temporarily withdraw our 2020 guidance as global COVID-19 crisis continues to develop […]”. This is not a surprising development, and we’ll likely see many companies withdrawing their guidance during this earnings season.

The main problem of New Gold shares is that no one wants to own a gold miner which hedged its production at substantially lower prices during a gold price rally. There are so many other stocks available, so the market will not pay attention to the underperforming miner.

Obviously, New Gold is nowhere near bankruptcy, so speculative investors will likely buy unjustified dips to ultra-low levels like it happened in mid-March, but it’s hard to expect that New Gold shares will show huge upside from current levels unless gold prices skyrocket and investors run out of other ideas.

Currently, it looks like the operational situation at Rainy River is improving, and the company is on the right path. Investors won’t see the results of the company’s management work before 2021 because of hedges and also because the new life of mine plan for Rainy River requires one more transitional year. The previous guidance implied all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at Rainy River at $1,470-$1,550 per ounce – that’s too high even for the current gold prices, and the hedges make the situation even worse.

In this light, it’s hard to expect sustainable upside moves in New Gold outside of special situations when the company’s shares get bought by speculative traders on days of major gold price upside. However, unjustified dips may present buying opportunities for patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY, EGO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.