The Uncertainty Around Restaurant Brands International Has Us Staying Away For Now

There is a high amount of uncertainty of when restaurants in various markets will be fully open again, consumer behavior once they do open, and future store growth.

Overview

The restaurant industry has been hit hard recently, as several markets have placed limits on service in order to help contain COVID-19. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) has been no exception. The company warned of comparable sales drops, which should come as no surprise as other competitors are doing the same, or suspending guidance.

We believe that COVID-19 is a speed bump for RBI, owners of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. However, it is unclear how large of a speed bump. There is a high amount of uncertainty around when restaurants will be fully open again, consumer behavior once restaurants do open again, and future store growth. We like the company's value-oriented proposition, which should perform better than others in an economic downturn. Nevertheless, it appears that the current share price is pricing in the best case scenario for RBI. We believe that this presents current investors with very little potential reward for the risk they are taking on. As a result, we are neutral on RBI.

Data by YCharts

Some Markets Are Open, Some Are Closed

First, let's start with China. In response to the outbreak, China shut down cities, which naturally led to RBI being forced to close its restaurants. However, now that China is opening up again, more than 90% of RBI's restaurants in China are currently open. Sales have obviously improved, but remain lower than pre-COVID-19 levels.

In North America, nearly all of its restaurants are still open to some capacity. Most restaurant operations are primarily limited to drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery.

In Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, some markets have closed most restaurants. The ones that remain open are operating under the same limitations that North America is: drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery. Some European countries are gearing up to begin the gradual return to normalcy.

As a result of these market restrictions, earnings will suffer for the next couple of quarters. The market knows this. There is a high amount of uncertainty regarding the impact to consumer behavior once these restrictions are lifted. Sales in China will be scrutinized closely.

We don't believe that sales will bounce back right away in these other markets, based on China. Right now, it seems as if the market is pricing in a couple of bad quarters, with a recovery during the back-half of 2020 and business returns to normal in 2021. We see this as the best case scenario and see a number of factors that could prolong the recovery. The main risk being if restaurants continue to remain partially closed into May, June, or even longer. Further, it may take stores a prolonged period of time to see sales back at normal levels.

Pre-COVID-19 Valuation Was Centered Around Store Growth

RBI has had a goal of reaching 40,000 restaurants in 8 to 10 years. Over the past several years, the company has done a good job of growing its global unit count by mid-single digits. This growth has been primarily driven by Burger King, in markets like China, Russia, Brazil, France, Italy, and Spain.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is highly likely that the company will not see the growth it has become accustomed to in the past. Potential franchisees are not going to want to take on the risk of opening a new store, and RBI will likely reduce capital expenditures. A few days ago, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) announced that it was cutting CapEx by $1 billion, roughly half of its CapEx for FY2019. It seems likely that RBI will follow.

Further, we don't believe that store growth after COVID-19 will make up for the growth lost in 2020 (and potentially 2021). New stores are a major driver in revenue growth for restaurants (unsurprisingly), and it takes stores a few years to produce the amount of revenues that more mature stores do. As a result, we don't believe that RBI will see a V-shaped recovery that other sectors may see. This has significant impacts on revenue projections and valuations.

Source: RBI Investor Presentation

The Bottom Line

We believe that RBI is a well-run business that is suffering from a once in a lifetime event. Based on the current valuation, it seems that the market is pricing in the best case scenario. This leaves a very skewed risk/reward proposition for investors, and given the extreme uncertainty around COVID-19, we are neutral on the stock.

Until we receive more information on sales in China and a potential timeline for restaurant re-openings, we will be staying away from shares. We believe that assigning a fair value is almost impossible due to the lack of information. However, at the end of 2018, RBI shares were priced at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.5x. With the shares currently trading at 11.7x EV/EBITDA, we believe that there are more attractive opportunities in the market that offer a more attractive risk/reward proposition.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.