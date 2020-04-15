This Is More Like 1987, Not 1930

Dire forecasts for a repeat of the 1930s bear market for equities (in terms of its duration) have become increasingly common since last month. Yet a review of the recent technical evidence, plus a look at some historical connections, suggests that the recent market plunge was likely more of a panic-driven 1987-type event rather than the start of a prolonged bear. Here we'll discuss the likelihood that the final low was made in March and that the market might only need a few months before completely recovering its losses.

The major indices have rallied vigorously from last month's panic lows, yet many believe the bear hasn't finished his work of ravaging the market. Each new day, it seems, brings a fresh batch of warnings from analysts and observers that the equity market decline which began in February hasn't yet run its course.

One such warning was made by the widely respected strategist Tony Dwyer, of Canaccord Genuity. In a MarketWatch interview, Dwyer laid out the case that since bear markets are typically comprised of three stages-panic, then relief rally, followed by frustration-traders should chase the rally; moreover, he believes a re-test of the March 23 low in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is likely to occur.

He added that bad economic reports are likely forthcoming which will underscore extent of the economic pain felt by U.S. businesses and laborers, adding that "We don't yet have an idea of the extent of the damage."

Another well-known market commentator, Mark Hulbert of Hulbert Ratings, also believes that stocks will revisit their coronavirus crash lows. He laid out his case in April 11 article, in which he stated that while major declines are almost always followed by powerful rallies, bear markets rarely culminate without a revisit of the initial low in the major indices.

Hulbert also pointed out that, based on Ned Davis Research data, whenever the Dow fell by more than 37% historically, the final market bottom occurred an average of 137 days after falling 37%. However, while the average time before a final bottom may be 137 days, there have been some exceptional periods when a bear market ended much sooner than that after registering a 37% loss, as shown in the following chart.

Source: MarketWatch

The most notable instances that bearish commentators point out as being instructive for the present case are the 1930 and 2007 bear markets, due to obvious parallels in the severity of both crashes. Yet I would suggest a more appropriate analogue would be the 1987 market crash in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell very nearly 37% from its August peak until October. After crashing almost 37% in '87, the Dow registered its final low in the fateful month of October before making a higher low in early December. From there, the Dow began a steady consolidation pattern and eventually resumed a bull market.

Source: BigCharts

I regard the 1987 crash as instructive since it was more of a panic than an actual bear market. While it did take the market several months to recover its vigor and trend higher in a sustained fashion, the decline was quick and clinical and the damage was relatively short-lived. Moreover, the '87 crash had no specific news catalyst, but was more of an emotional event based on the desire among investors to "sell everything" without knowing exactly why.

The market's latest crash, by contrast, can easily be defined as a panic due to its emotional nature. Moreover, it wasn't based on any widespread fundamental weakness or serious technical concerns, but was mainly the result of a panic reaction to the spreading coronavirus. As I've emphasized previously here, when the reason for a market decline is easy to pinpoint, the market typically has a much easier time recovering its losses than in cases when a market's decline is for seemingly unknown reasons (as was the case in '87).

That's not to say that there won't be further setbacks in the major averages, near term, or that a re-visitation of the March low in the SPX won't occur in the coming weeks. But the S&P's gain of over 24% in the last couple of weeks is a great start in the right direction and gives the bulls a workable low from which to build going forward.

Moreover, the problem that plagued the market for most of the last two months-namely the above-normal number of stocks making new 52-week lows-has ceased to be a major concern for now. In the last several days, the number of both NYSE and Nasdaq stocks making new lows has been well under 40-an indication that a normal, healthy market condition has returned and that internal selling pressure is non-existent right now. As long as the new lows remain below 40 from here, the bulls should be able to consolidate their control over this market and eventually force stock prices to even higher levels.

Source: StockCharts

More importantly, an important path for recovery has been paved in the crude oil market lately. As I've argued in previous reports, most of the stock market's internal weakness even before coronavirus concerns became an issue involved plunging oil prices. Energy stocks were among the top leaders in making new 52-week lows from January through March, but so far in April the energy stocks have all but disappeared from the new lows list.

This is excellent news and will make it easier for the bulls to gain further control over the stock market in the coming weeks and months. A long-awaited oil deal between OPEC, Russia and other petroleum-producing nations should help oil prices establish a bear market low and eventually turn crude oil prices higher in the months ahead, and this in turn will be good news for equities.

The only missing ingredient for a solid resumption of bullish conditions right now is found in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). While broad market volatility as measured by the VIX has declined 50% since last month, the VIX is still well above normal levels. Furthermore, history teaches that whenever VIX is above 30, buying stocks is a risky proposition beyond the very short-term outlook. A downward-trending VIX that eventually falls below the 30 level, by contrast, is far more conducive for the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bullish case. Even with an elevated VIX, however, the odds are that last month's price low in the SPX was the final low for the coronavirus crash.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, although a re-test of this low is certainly possible, there's enough evidence to suggest that previous weakness in the energy sector (which contributed to the severity of last month's crash) is over for now. And that means that a huge obstacle for equities has been lifted. Also worth mentioning is that with new coronavirus cases apparently leveling off in hot spot New York, the market has one less obstacle standing in its way of a complete recovery. While the stock market recovery process will likely take several months to finish, the odds favor the bulls completely regaining control of the longer-term trend in the months ahead.

