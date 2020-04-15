Chesapeake: It's Reverse Split Time

It was back in early November 2019 that I told investors to sell shares of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) before a reverse split came. The company had just issued a going concern warning, which sent shares below $1.00 and brought into question NYSE listing requirements. Despite the company engaging in a very positive debt deal in December, oil and gas prices have plunged since then, resulting in the reverse split finally happening this week.

It was announced Monday after the bell that the reverse split will be a 1 to 200 ratio. If you remember, I mentioned previously that the ratio would likely be at least 1 to 50, but that it could be much higher. This will take the number of shares outstanding from just under 2 billion to under 10 million, which is going to make this stock have a very low float. As a point of reference, this is a stock that's averaged over 100 million shares in daily volume recently due to its very low price.

Based on Monday's close, the stock should be at $32 after this move, before post-split trading takes place. This reverse split was aimed at regaining NYSE listing compliance, because it was not likely that shares would get back above the $1 threshold needed for compliance before the clock ran out. If the stock had been delisted, some major bondholders could have demanded a major repayment, which the company is definitely not able to do right now.

The biggest question investors have now is what's going on with the business itself? The idea of bankruptcy was re-energized back in early March after the Saudi price war sent energy prices plunging. Since then, WTI oil is down another $10, Brent is down about $3, and natural gas is up just a few cents. As a reminder, Chesapeake is mostly hedged on oil this year at much higher prices, but it wasn't hedged nearly as much on natural gas. The latest hedging update is seen below.

Chesapeake's latest guidance in late February was before the Saudi price war. Management believed that due to a number of operating expense and capital expenditure cuts, it could be cash flow positive this year. That seems very unlikely at this point, unless oil and natural gas rebound quite significantly throughout the remainder of 2020. Chesapeake will likely cut its production guidance again due to these depressed prices, and near term volumes may also be impacted due to the coronavirus.

Last week, it was reported that major investor Franklin Resources (BEN) is taking steps to prepare for a debt restructuring or potential bankruptcy from Chesapeake. In the next roughly 4 months, Chesapeake has more than $325 million in debt coming due, and there was not enough cash on the balance sheet at the end of Q4 to pay back these notes. It's possible we'll see another debt exchange like we saw in December, but how painful will those terms be at much lower oil and gas prices?

In the end, it is finally time for Chesapeake Energy to undergo a reverse split. This move will help regain listing compliance with the NYSE, but the more important question surrounds the company's financial picture. With oil and gas prices well depressed from when management last gave guidance, positive cash flow this year seems very unlikely. With two debt payments coming due in the next few months, it would not surprise me if this stock trades lower still unless management can show bankruptcy is off the table.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.