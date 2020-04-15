Xpel: Still On Pace For Growth In 2020

North America and Europe may take a hit in Q2, but should recover by the end of the year with the caveat that COVID-19 subsides by summer.

For many companies, 2020 is likely to be a year of declining revenue and profits. That does not appear to be the case for Xpel (XPEL), however. In the 2019 4th quarter conference call management guided for 8-10% growth in Q1 2020, despite shutdowns from the COVID-19 situation. Q2 may see a more depressed growth rate as parts of North America and Europe remain shut down, although China revenue should see a strong bounce back in Q2. Assuming the virus subsides by Q3, Xpel should be able to post another significant growth year.

Source: Xpel Instagram

2019 Earnings Recap

Xpel reported 4th quarter and 2019 full-year results back in mid-March. They absolutely crushed analyst earnings expectations in the fourth quarter with EPS coming in at $0.17 compared to $0.07 one year ago and estimates for the quarter of just $0.10. While full-year revenue came in at 18% growth, the fourth quarter of 2019 saw revenue growth come in at a whopping 47% over the previous year. Things have changed in 2020 from the fourth quarter of 2019 however, as COVID-19 causes shutdowns around the world.

Virus Impact Going Forward

Xpel is not immune to the shutdowns. In fact, management mentioned in the 4th quarter conference call that China revenue in the first quarter of 2020 would be down around 60%. They still expected growth overall of 8-10% though as the virus had yet to hit western regions.

The second quarter of 2020 will be different. Western regions, mainly Europe and North America for Xpel, could take a bit of a hit. While the company isn't completely shut down, they do have employees working from home as much as possible and management has stated that employee and customer safety is their first priority. Obviously, there will be some effect from the virus on Xpel's 2nd quarter results, although growth is not out of the question. With the virus impact spread across different regions over a couple of quarters (China in Q1, North America and Europe in Q2), Xpel could still pull off growth in both quarters, as unaffected or recovering regions make up for lost sales in hard-hit regions. China should see a very solid rebound in automobile sales in Q2, which of course, directly affects Xpel's paint protection film sales. March already began to rebound in the country with new automobile sales down 43% compared to February's disastrous 79% decline.

Furthermore, assuming the virus subsides in the third quarter in western regions, there's no reason why Xpel can't post big growth in the second half of this year, bringing the total revenue percentage growth for the year up into double digits. This also sets Xpel up for a big year in 2021 assuming there are no global black swan-like events.

Valuation

My original EPS estimate for Xpel in 2020 before the virus was around $0.69. My previous article on the company showed why I only expect a $0.02 impact from China's revenue decline on earnings for 2020. This estimated around $7.6 million in 2nd half 2020 revenue in China, which I still believe to be accurate as the automobile market there shows signs of recovery in Q2. This estimate did not factor in any impact in western regions, however, as at the time, the virus had not yet had any meaningful impact in the west. I currently believe a 20% overall decline in Q2 revenue would be an extremely conservative estimate.

This would imply a substantial decline in April and into May, with a slight recovery and return to growth in June in western regions along with a return to growth in China over the whole quarter. I am also decreasing margin forecasts for the full year from my previous forecasts, but still have margins increasing over 2019. Thus for 2020, I am now estimating 10% revenue growth in Q1, a 20% decline in Q2, then 20% growth in both Q3 and Q4. The resulting numbers from my new estimates have revenue increasing from my February estimates (this is partly due to the company's large beat in Q4 2019), along with a further EPS decline from my February estimate of $0.03.

Source: Chart created by author with data from XPEL 2019 10-K SEC Filing

This ultimately results in $0.64 of EPS in 2020 including COVID-19 disruptions. As of Monday, April 13, the time of writing, XPEL closed at $11.61, pricing the company at just 18 times forward earnings. This is quite cheap for a fantastic company growing earnings in a tough year at 25%. I also think earnings in 2021 could be well into the $1.00+ range, placing the stock almost at a single-digit multiple of 2021 earnings.

The two analysts covering the stock continue to rate it as a strong buy with a target price of $16.50. I personally am inclined to place a price target closer to $18 or $19, at around 30 times 2020 earnings.

Source: Stockrover.com

Xpel continues to beat the industry and S&P 500 profitability and return metrics. I see no reason for this to change in 2020 due to COVID-19 or any other reason. Scores of 98 and 95 on stockrover's rating system indicate superior financial capabilities of the company. Competition continues to lag behind while Xpel charges ahead. Xpel remains my single largest position by a substantial amount and I like the stock here as much as ever before, thus I continue to rate the company Very Bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.