Snap: Advertising Market Is Weakening

Given Snap's lack of profitability, as well as its likely declining growth rate, this implies that this stock is overvalued and risky.

As the advertising market weakness, I contend that Snap will be impacted more than investors believe.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) has been overvalued for some time. But right now, its operations are going to take a turn for the worse as the advertising market weakens.

Several of Snap's peers' valuations have come down substantially these past two months, as Snap's peers have offered business updates related to the weakness in the advertising market. Meanwhile, Snap has chosen not to update the market.

I believe Snap's dynamics are likely to be similar to those of its peers and its revenues will meaningfully decelerate over the coming two quarters. Avoid this stock, here's why:

Breaking Down Snap's Potential

Snap's business model is advertising driven, with 98% of its revenue coming from advertising.

Further, Snap's customers do not have long-term advertising commitments with Snap (page 11). Consequentially, during a global recession, Snap's business model will be significantly affected.

In Snap's Q4 2019 press statement it shows:

We can see that a large portion of Snap's revenue growth rate is being driven by an increase in ARPUs. Specifically, we can see that up until Q4 2019, ARPUs are more than half of Snap's 44% revenue growth rate.

Now, we have seen from numerous other advertising platforms that the advertising market is not faring particularly well amidst all the business uncertainty.

Indeed, I argue that there appears to be a certain amount of denial in Snap's shareholders to what the likely impact a pullback in advertising spend will have in 2020.

Consider this, we have seen from small peers such as Pinterest (PINS) and Twitter (TWTR) to larger advertising companies such as Facebook (FB) that advertising spend is not as strong as it was up until 2019 and early 2020.

I mention these three companies because these businesses have all offered preliminary business updates reporting weakness in the advertising market and I have covered them all on SA.

Furthermore, we can see that's Snap's ARPU in North America reached $4.42 in Q4, making each North American user worth 3.2 times more than a European and approximately the same for the Rest of World.

Put another way, what happens in North America's advertising market has a significantly larger impact on Snap's revenue growth rate compared with what happens elsewhere.

Guidance Will Be Critical For Snap

As discussed above, this social media platform has poor visibility, as it does not have long-term contracts with its customers.

Accordingly, Snap is only able to provide guidance over the next 90-day period. When Snap announces its Q2 2020 guidance within a week's time, I believe that investors are likely to be negatively surprised, because investors have been accustomed to Snap's growth rates steadily growing at mid-to-high 40% growth rates.

Indeed looking at its trailing seven quarters plus Q1 2019 to be announced next week, making a total of eight quarters, Snap has averaged to grow its revenues rates in the mid 40% range. The only exceptions were Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 where Snap reported slightly below this range.

Why Would Snap Sell Off?

Snap derives 68% of its total revenues from North America, so weakness here has an overreaching impact on its total revenue.

Snap is substantially unprofitable, in fact, for every $1 of revenue it records 59 cents in losses. Consequently, investors are pricing Snap on the expectation that it can continue to rapidly grow and positively surprise them with strong revenue growth rates.

Indeed, for this hugely unprofitable enterprise, investors are willing to pay 11 times trailing sales, leaving new investors with no further upside potential from multiple expansion.

Upside Potential?

Even if Snap is significantly unprofitable, its balance sheet carries close to $2 billion of cash and equivalents. This provides the company with plenty of maneuverability to withstand this global recession.

Having said that, given that its market cap is close to $2 billion, it demonstrates that investors are not pricing Snap anywhere near liquidation. So that cash is only as valuable as management's ability to invest it profitability.

The Bottom Line

Snap's guidance for Q2 2020 next week is likely to negatively surprise investors. Investors are still pricing in way too much optimism into Snap's valuation, at more than 11 times trailing revenues for this unprofitable company. This valuation is particularly shocking given that we know from Snap's close peers that the advertising market is not as strong as it has been up until a few months back and that Snap's revenue growth rates are going to slow down more than investors expect it. Avoid this stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.