Crude Oil Is All About Demand

As the Coronavirus was spreading around the globe like wildfire economic activity ground to a halt. On February 20, the US stock market reached an all-time high. On the same day, the price of crude oil traded to $54.82 per barrel. Few market participants could have imagined that a little over one month later, the price of the energy commodity would trade at under the $20 per barrel level for the first time since 2002.

Marc Rich, the founder of Glencore and one of the world’s leading oil traders in the 1970s and 1980s, once said that crude oil is the blood that runs through the veins of the earth. As the world came down with Coronavirus, the blood pressure went sky high with a flood of crude oil at a time when demand was plunging. At its March 5-6 meeting, OPEC and Russia decided to abandon all production quotas and unleash a flood of the energy commodity. The cartel and Russians had hoped their action would put marginal US producers out of business. However, they wound up shooting themselves in the feet as the price fell to levels that inflicted more than a little financial pain on all producers in the world.

Coronavirus has made for strange bedfellows in the crude oil market. Last weekend, a group of the world’s producers agreed on a production cut to stabilize prices, but it is still not all that clear what was approved, and if anything was achieved.

The most direct route for a risk position in the oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX and ICE exchanges. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to take risk in the oil markets, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide an alternative. I believe that we will see lots of two-way price volatility in the crude oil market over the coming days and weeks and trading rather than investing is likely to provide optimal returns in the energy commodity.

An almost ten million barrel per day output cut

OPEC and its oil-producing allies finalized a deal to trim production by 9.7 million barrels per day over the weekend, which was the most significant output cut in history.

On March 6, the oil cartel and Russia walked away from production quotas after they could not agree on a 3.6-million-barrel cut, but this time the move included all oil-producing nations around the world. Initially, the deal called for a ten-million-barrel reduction in production, but Mexico was a holdout as it would only agree to a cut of 100,000 barrels compared to the requested 400,000 barrels. Last Friday, US President Trump told the world that the US would make up the difference, and Mexico would “pay the US back” at a later date. However, the final amount of the reduction provided some confusion, as did the latest tweet from the US leader.

Source: Twitter

As the tweet shows, there remained a significant difference between the agreement and the cut that President Trump alluded to in his message.

Meanwhile, the oil market looks like it requires double the reported cut, and the price action was not bullish in the aftermath of the 9.7 million barrel per day reduction.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the price of the energy commodity was lower on Tuesday, April 14, as the price was just over $21 per barrel.

Source: Barchart

The Brent benchmark June contract moved from $31.48 on April 9 to just under the $30 per barrel level on Tuesday, April 11, as the price moved lower in the wake of the production cut.

Unprecedented declines in demand

The reaction to an unparalleled production decline that included most oil-producing nations across the globe was another sign that the demand side of the fundamental equation remains the problem facing the crude oil market. The bottom line is that a significant percentage of people around the world are staying at home. They are not commuting to work, flying on jets, or venturing far from home. In the world’s leading oil-consuming nation, the United States, shelter in place, and social distancing policies mean that people are only traveling to local grocery stores and pharmacies and that the demand for gasoline remains at the most depressed level in years.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX gasoline futures illustrates that at just below 73 cents per gallon wholesale, the price of the fuel was at the lowest level since 2002, after trading to a low of 37.60 cents in March, the lowest price of this century.

Source: CQG

At just over 95 cents per gallon wholesale, heating oil futures on NYMEX were at the lowest price since early 2016. Heating oil futures are a proxy for other distillate products like jet and diesel fuels. While the demand for jet fuel has tanked, diesel demand remains steady as the global supply chain continues to operate. Distillate demand is the only bright spot in the oil complex these days.

The demand side of the fundamental equation for oil continues to weigh on the price of crude oil. Getting to a 19-20 million barrel per day decline in crude oil output could depend on a natural reduction of production because of the low prices. There are signs that natural decreases are on the horizon over the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, the market reacted to the unprecedented cut in production with barely a yawn.

Inventories are rising

Since early October 2019, the rise in stocks in the United States has been dramatic.

Source: API

According to the American Petroleum Institute, crude oil inventories in the US have increased by a total of 54.325 million barrels from the end of the week of October 4, 2019, through April 3, 2020. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 23.194 million barrels over the period, while distillate stocks declined by 9.398 million barrels.

Source: EIA

The Energy Information Administration data for the same period shows that the crude oil inventories rose by 61.80 million barrels, with a rise of 27.40 million barrels of gasoline. Distillate stocks dropped by 8.424 million barrels. After rising to a record high of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March, daily output in the US fell to 12.4 million barrels, according to the latest data from the EIA as of April 3.

President Trump ordered the US Energy Department to purchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but the salt caves that hold the reserves are likely filled to the brim with the energy commodity. The inventory data continues to reflect that the dramatic decline in demand is causing the fundamentals for crude oil to deteriorate for producers. While consumers tend to benefit from lower energy prices, they are not in a position to take advantage of the market as the guidelines are keeping most people at home.

Rig counts are falling

Each week, Baker Hughes reports on the number of oil rigs operating in North America.

Source: Baker Hughes

According to the latest data on April 9, the number of crude oil rigs operating in the United States stood at 504, 329 lower than last year at the same time. The decline in the number of oil rigs should lead to lower daily production over the coming weeks and months.

Crude oil will recover on any whiff of demand

The demand side of the equation is most responsible for the decline in the price of the energy commodity. The longer the world remains idle, the longer the pressure will stay on the oil market. However, the cyclical nature of raw material markets should lead to a decline in output and a leveling off of stocks that eventually leads to falling inventories. The bottom line for the price of crude oil is that the first whiff of a return of demand could suddenly lift the price of the energy commodity. Last weekend’s production cuts were for the coming two months, at which point they will scale back. If the low price leads to President Trump’s prediction of a twenty million barrel per day cut, the snapback when demand returns could be dramatic. At the same time, any events or hostilities in the Middle East that lead to supply concerns could lead to a far more dramatic price spike to the upside on a percentage basis. At the start of this year, hostilities between the US and Iran lifted NYMEX futures to $65.65 and Brent to $71.99 per barrel.

I will be trading the short-term ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) to capitalize on short-term moves in the NYMEX crude oil market. These leveraged products are only appropriate for short to medium-term risk positions on the long and short side of the market because time decay will eat away at their value over time. The fund summary and top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $397.84 million, trades an average of over 30.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The price of nearby May NYMEX crude oil futures rose from $19.27 on March 30 to a high of $29.13 on April 3 or 51.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $1.43 to $3.07 per share or over twice the percentage move in the May NYMEX futures.

The fund summary and top holdings of SCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $100.09 million, trades an average of over 3.3 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio. The price of nearby May NYMEX crude oil futures fell from $29.13 on April 3 to a low of $20.93 on April 14 or 28.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO rose from $18.26 to $27.61 per share or almost the percentage move in the May NYMEX futures.

Demand is the crucial factor to watch over the coming weeks and months when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. Trading rather than investing in the oil patch is likely to lead to optimal results in the current fluid environment.

