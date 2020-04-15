Growing Dividend Income And A Defensive Business In These Pandemic Times

McDonald's three-year forward CAGR of 7% is good and will give you growth as the United States, and the worldwide economy grows after the Virus is controlled.

McDonald's cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, and share buybacks with cash left over for opening 1400 new stores in 2020.

McDonald's (MCD) is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor and is the largest fast-food business with restaurants in the United States and foreign countries. M cDonald's has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to open new restaurants each year. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. McDonald's is 6.97% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I will hold this position and watch it grow until it reaches the trim percentage of 8% of the portfolio.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015- January 2020 in a strong solid pattern, then the Coronavirus caused a strong downturn. McDonald's has bounced back in the past weeks showing that a good business is hard to keep down. If you are a long term investor that wants a stable growing business with good increasing income, take advantage of the dip and buy MCD it has 28% upside potential.

McDonald's is being reviewed in the following topics below.

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. McDonald's beats against the Dow baseline in my 52-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 52 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair or bad performance. The great McDonald's total return of 75.99% compared to the Dow base of 32.17% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $19,200 today. This gain makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and worldwide economy continues to grow long term.

Dow's 52 Month total return baseline is 32.17%

Company name 52 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald’s 75.99% 43.82% 2.7%

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. McDonald's has an above-average dividend yield of 2.7% and has had increases for 43 years, making McDonald's a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2019 for an increase from $1.16/Qtr to $1.25/Qtr or an 8% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by adding restaurants, increasing foreign development, and buying back shares, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. McDonald's easily passes my rule. McDonald's is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $119 Billion. McDonald's 2020 projected operating cash flow at $8.2 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year, and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like McDonald's have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

McDonald's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $235. McDonald's price is below the target by 28%. McDonald's is below the target price at present and has a moderate forward PE of 19, making McDonald's a buy at this entry point for the long term income investor considering the potential growth and stability of the company. I rate McDonald's a buy for future growth and a good growing income, and quality does not come cheap. The cash flow is what drives MCD stock price up, and the company returns the cash to the shareholder and increases the store count, both of which add to the value of the business. Take advantage of the Virus correction and buy MCD at a discount.

The MCD total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes McDonald's a good business to own for income and growth. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes McDonald's interesting is the long-term demand for their food, and the very strong cash flow and stock buybacks are an added plus. McDonald's gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return with a defensive business in this pandemic times.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 21, 2019, McDonald's reported earnings that beat expected at $1.97 by $0.01, compared to last year at $1.97. Total revenue was lower at $5.35 billion more than a year ago by 3.7% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $50 million. This was a good report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing and an inline bottom line compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $1.94 compared to last year at $1.72 a nice increase. The growth is moderate, and the above-average dividend growth looks good, with an estimated increase of at least 8% later this year based on past growth rates. The decrease in revenue is not a concern as the company moves more stores to a franchise basis versus direct ownership, which decreases revenue but increases earnings.

McDonald's is in the fast-food business and has restaurants in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company's segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses on offering a platform for authentic ingredients that allows customers to customize their sandwiches. It's High Growth Markets segment includes its operations in markets, such as China, Italy, Korea, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and related markets. The International Lead markets segment includes the Company's operations in various markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and related markets.

Overall, McDonald's is a great business with 7-8% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand for their food. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the cash flow provide MCD the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The company estimates they will add over 1400 new restaurants worldwide in 2020.

From the 4th quarter's earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of the growing fast-food business.

In 2019 MCD marked a historic milestone, $100 billion in system-wide sales. For the year, they grew global comp sales 5.9%, the highest increase seen in over a decade. 2019 was the third consecutive year of global comp guest count growth.

The International Operated Markets segment or IOM generated a comp sales growth of 6.1% for the year. This was underscored by every market in the segment delivering both comp sales and comp guest count growth.

The International Developed Licensee segment, or IDL, generated comp sales of 7.2%. Importantly, our three largest IDL markets, China, Japan, and Brazil, all posted positive comp sales leading a list that includes nearly all of our IDL markets.

Across the country, they see clear evidence of the power of Bigger, Bolder Vision 2020, which the U.S. adaptation of the Velocity Growth Plan developed in combination with their franchisees.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth by making changes to their menu's for the local population. McDonald's has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and worldwide population grows. The revenue slowdown is being driven by the changes in the ratio of franchised versus owned restaurants. There may be short term volatility due to the Coronavirus. The graphic below shows some typical food available from McDonald's.

Source: MCD web site

Conclusions

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 43 years. McDonald's is 6.97% of my Portfolio. The position will be held and let grow more to over 8.0% of the portfolio before it is trimmed to just below the 8% target. I like McDonald's but would want to see more foreign growth before I let the portfolio percentage increase above 8.0%. MCD is a cash machine and will continue to bring value to its shareholders. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return, MCD may be the right investment for you, buy the dip.

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in a few weeks. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 10.4% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 7.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains in the news .

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to April 10 by 1.07%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 16.88% for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4 th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, V, OHI, PM, O, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.